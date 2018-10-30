Cavaliers 136, Hawks 114
ATLANTA (114)
Prince 3-12 2-2 9, Carter 4-8 0-1 10, Len 9-9 3-6 22, Young 9-13 3-5 24, Bazemore 3-8 1-1 7, Bembry 3-6 0-0 7, Spellman 1-3 0-0 3, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 4-11 2-2 12, Huerter 5-6 0-0 13, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-82 11-17 114.
CLEVELAND (136)
Osman 5-11 7-9 20, Dekker 4-6 2-2 12, Thompson 4-9 3-6 11, Hill 6-8 3-3 17, Hood 9-13 4-6 26, Nance Jr. 3-8 3-4 9, Zizic 1-2 2-2 4, Sexton 4-10 8-9 17, Clarkson 7-15 0-0 15, Korver 1-5 1-2 3, Nwaba 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 33-43 136.
Atlanta;31;26;30;27;—;114
Cleveland;35;23;41;37;—;136
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 15-35 (Young 3-4, Huerter 3-4, Carter 2-5, Lin 2-6, Len 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Prince 1-5, Adams 0-1, Bazemore 0-4), Cleveland 13-25 (Hood 4-4, Osman 3-5, Dekker 2-2, Hill 2-2, Sexton 1-2, Clarkson 1-5, Nwaba 0-1, Korver 0-4). Fouled Out—Prince. Rebounds—Atlanta 39 (Len 9), Cleveland 48 (Thompson 13). Assists—Atlanta 25 (Lin 8), Cleveland 23 (Dekker 4). Total Fouls—Atlanta 29, Cleveland 20. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A—19,432 (20,562).
Hornets 125, Heat 113
MIAMI (113)
McGruder 5-13 0-0 13, Olynyk 4-6 5-6 14, Whiteside 6-11 4-4 16, Dragic 3-11 2-2 9, Richardson 5-13 4-5 15, Winslow 2-7 1-1 5, Jones Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 4-5 0-0 8, Wade 6-10 3-3 19, T.Johnson 5-7 1-3 12. Totals 41-87 20-24 113.
CHARLOTTE (125)
Batum 7-10 3-4 20, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Zeller 4-6 3-3 11, Walker 6-14 3-4 19, Lamb 3-6 0-0 7, Bridges 0-2 0-2 0, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-9 4-4 14, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 8, Monk 7-10 2-2 20, Parker 8-15 7-8 24, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-81 24-29 125.
Miami;29;26;18;40;—;113
Charlotte;31;34;27;33;—;125
3-Point Goals—Miami 11-28 (Wade 4-6, McGruder 3-6, T.Johnson 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Dragic 1-6, Winslow 0-1), Charlotte 13-28 (Monk 4-6, Walker 4-8, Batum 3-5, Parker 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Hernangomez 0-1, Zeller 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—Zeller. Rebounds—Miami 34 (Whiteside 12), Charlotte 39 (Hernangomez, Kidd-Gilchrist 8). Assists—Miami 25 (Winslow 5), Charlotte 27 (Parker 11). Total Fouls—Miami 26, Charlotte 26. A—14,117 (19,077).
Kings 107, Magic 99
SACRAMENTO (107)
Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Bjelica 8-13 2-4 21, Cauley-Stein 6-15 2-4 14, Fox 6-13 2-5 14, Hield 9-15 6-6 25, Shumpert 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 3-7 2-4 10, Koufos 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 2-7 3-3 7, Williams 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 41-84 17-26 107.
ORLANDO (99)
Isaac 3-8 3-3 9, Gordon 7-15 2-4 18, Vucevic 5-11 5-6 15, Augustin 2-7 2-2 8, Fournier 3-13 2-2 9, Bamba 3-4 0-1 7, Ross 7-17 0-0 17, Simmons 5-13 1-2 12, Grant 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 36-91 16-22 99.
Sacramento;26;33;26;22;—;107
Orlando;31;25;16;27;—;99
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 8-22 (Bjelica 3-5, Bagley III 2-3, Williams 2-5, Hield 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Mason 0-2, Fox 0-2), Orlando 11-43 (Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Bamba 1-1, Grant 1-3, Simmons 1-5, Fournier 1-6, Vucevic 0-2, Isaac 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 51 (Cauley-Stein, Hield 11), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 15). Assists—Sacramento 22 (Mason, Fox 5), Orlando 28 (Grant 6). Total Fouls—Sacramento 20, Orlando 22. A—15,074 (18,846).
Celtics 108, Pistons 105
DETROIT (105)
Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Griffin 8-17 8-8 24, Drummond 8-17 1-4 17, Jackson 2-9 3-3 8, Bullock 5-11 3-3 16, Pachulia 1-3 3-3 5, Calderon 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 4-12 2-2 13, B.Brown 4-7 2-2 10, Robinson III 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 37-88 23-27 105.
BOSTON (108)
Tatum 4-12 7-8 16, Hayward 3-10 0-0 6, Horford 5-9 1-2 11, Irving 10-16 7-8 31, J.Brown 6-13 1-2 14, Yabusele 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 5-11 3-4 15, Baynes 3-5 2-2 9, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 0-2 3-4 3, Rozier 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 37-84 25-32 108.
Detroit;28;30;13;34;—;105
Boston;31;25;25;27;—;108
3-Point Goals—Detroit 8-30 (Smith 3-6, Bullock 3-7, Johnson 1-5, Jackson 1-5, Calderon 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Griffin 0-4), Boston 9-31 (Irving 4-7, Morris 2-4, Baynes 1-2, Tatum 1-4, J.Brown 1-4, Rozier 0-1, Yabusele 0-2, Smart 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Horford 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 50 (Griffin 15), Boston 46 (Morris 9). Assists—Detroit 17 (Johnson 4), Boston 25 (Irving 5). Total Fouls—Detroit 28, Boston 20. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second) 2, Boston coach Brad Stevens. A—18,624 (18,624).
Raptors 129, 76ers 112
PHILADELPHIA (112)
Covington 4-10 3-3 15, Saric 3-9 1-2 8, Embiid 11-21 6-7 31, Simmons 4-9 3-6 11, Fultz 3-10 2-3 8, Bolden 0-0 1-2 1, Muscala 3-5 5-5 12, Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 3-8 0-0 8, Redick 5-15 0-0 13. Totals 38-91 22-30 112.
TORONTO (129)
Leonard 10-19 9-10 31, Siakam 6-8 3-4 15, Ibaka 7-13 2-2 16, Lowry 7-14 3-4 20, Green 4-9 0-0 10, Miles 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 1-2 1-2 4, Valanciunas 8-14 6-6 23, Wright 3-9 0-0 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-92 24-28 129.
Philadelphia;26;27;33;26;—;112
Toronto;35;32;38;24;—;129
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 14-40 (Covington 4-8, Embiid 3-4, Redick 3-11, Shamet 2-6, Muscala 1-3, Saric 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Fultz 0-2), Toronto 11-27 (Lowry 3-7, Green 2-4, Leonard 2-5, Powell 1-1, Wright 1-2, Miles 1-3, Valanciunas 1-3, Ibaka 0-1, Siakam 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 11), Toronto 43 (Siakam 15). Assists—Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 10), Toronto 29 (Lowry 12). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Toronto 26. A—19,800 (19,800).
Grizzlies 107, Wizards 95
WASHINGTON (95)
Porter Jr. 6-14 0-0 15, Je.Green 2-6 0-0 4, Mahinmi 2-3 3-4 7, Wall 9-15 0-0 22, Beal 5-16 3-4 17, Oubre Jr. 4-10 7-8 16, Smith 2-4 2-2 7, Satoransky 1-2 0-0 3, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 32-74 17-20 95.
MEMPHIS (107)
Anderson 2-3 1-2 5, Jackson Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Gasol 7-10 3-7 19, Conley 6-18 5-7 19, Temple 5-13 6-6 20, Casspi 3-6 1-2 8, Rabb 3-3 2-3 8, Mack 5-8 2-2 14, Selden 1-4 0-0 3, D.Brooks 2-5 2-2 7, M.Brooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 22-31 107.
Washington;24;21;27;23;—;95
Memphis;22;24;32;29;—;107
3-Point Goals—Washington 14-35 (Wall 4-7, Beal 4-12, Porter Jr. 3-6, Satoransky 1-1, Smith 1-1, Oubre Jr. 1-5, Rivers 0-1, Je.Green 0-2), Memphis 13-28 (Temple 4-7, Gasol 2-3, Mack 2-3, Conley 2-8, Casspi 1-1, D.Brooks 1-2, Selden 1-3, M.Brooks 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 37 (Smith, Mahinmi, Porter Jr. 6), Memphis 38 (Anderson 11). Assists—Washington 24 (Beal, Wall 7), Memphis 28 (Mack 8). Total Fouls—Washington 22, Memphis 20. Technicals—Wall, Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A—14,106 (18,119).
Trail Blazers 104, Rockets 85
PORTLAND (104)
Aminu 2-5 1-1 5, Layman 3-5 0-0 7, Nurkic 7-10 8-10 22, Lillard 8-10 5-5 22, McCollum 7-13 2-2 19, Collins 3-7 1-1 7, Swanigan 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 2-8 0-0 5, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-10 2-2 10, Turner 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 38-80 20-23 104.
HOUSTON (85)
Anthony 2-12 4-4 8, Tucker 3-6 0-0 8, Capela 6-11 2-7 14, Paul 6-19 3-4 17, Gordon 4-18 2-4 12, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Qi 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 4-9 0-0 11, Chriss 2-5 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 2-4 2-4 6, Green 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 31-96 13-23 85.
Portland;19;32;34;19;—;104
Houston;15;21;26;23;—;85
3-Point Goals—Portland 8-20 (McCollum 3-6, Stauskas 2-6, Layman 1-1, Lillard 1-2, Curry 1-2, Collins 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Turner 0-1), Houston 10-43 (Clark 3-7, Tucker 2-5, Paul 2-8, Gordon 2-8, Green 1-9, Carter-Williams 0-2, Anthony 0-2, Chriss 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Swanigan 11), Houston 49 (Capela 14). Assists—Portland 17 (Lillard 7), Houston 18 (Paul 9). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Houston 25. A—18,055 (18,500).
Thunder 128, Clippers 110
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)
Harris 7-14 1-1 15, Gallinari 7-15 10-10 27, Gortat 1-1 5-6 7, Beverley 2-6 0-0 4, Bradley 4-10 0-0 9, Harrell 3-5 4-9 10, Scott 2-4 0-0 5, Marjanovic 1-2 3-6 5, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4 1-1 5, Teodosic 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 4-11 8-8 17, Wallace 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-74 33-43 110.
OKLAHOMA CITY (128)
George 9-18 11-14 32, Grant 5-7 1-3 12, Adams 8-15 2-4 18, Westbrook 13-25 5-7 32, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 3-3 0-0 8, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 6-13 2-2 15, Diallo 1-5 2-2 3, Abrines 1-2 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-94 23-32 128.
L.A. Clippers;33;34;10;33;—;110
Oklahoma City;25;29;39;35;—;128
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 7-20 (Gallinari 3-4, Teodosic 1-1, Williams 1-2, Scott 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Harris 0-3), Oklahoma City 9-17 (George 3-5, Patterson 2-2, Abrines 1-1, Grant 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out—Noel. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 38 (Beverley 7), Oklahoma City 41 (George 12). Assists—L.A. Clippers 18 (Beverley 6), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 26, Oklahoma City 35. Technicals—Gallinari, Gortat, Bradley, Beverley, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Westbrook. A—18,203 (18,203).
