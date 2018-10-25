(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Warriors 144, Wizards 122
WASHINGTON (122)
Porter Jr. 5-9 0-0 12, Morris 6-10 0-0 14, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Wall 5-12 2-4 13, Beal 10-15 2-2 23, Oubre Jr. 5-10 4-4 17, Brown Jr. 1-3 2-2 4, J.Green 3-6 4-4 10, Bryant 1-5 4-4 6, Satoransky 0-3 8-8 8, Rivers 3-10 0-0 9, McRae 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-93 26-28 122.
GOLDEN STATE (144)
Durant 13-18 3-3 30, D.Green 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 1-1 3-4 5, Curry 15-24 10-10 51, Thompson 8-17 2-2 19, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-6 1-2 5, Bell 4-4 0-0 8, Looney 0-1 2-2 2, Livingston 3-6 2-2 8, Cook 3-6 0-0 7, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 53-92 23-25 144.
Washington;37;34;26;25;—;122
Golden State;46;34;35;29;—;144
3-Point Goals—Washington 12-42 (Oubre Jr. 3-6, Rivers 3-9, Morris 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-6, Beal 1-4, Wall 1-5, Satoransky 0-2, McRae 0-2, J.Green 0-2, Bryant 0-2), Golden State 15-33 (Curry 11-16, Cook 1-2, D.Green 1-2, Durant 1-3, Thompson 1-5, McKinnie 0-1, Iguodala 0-2, Jerebko 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 34 (Oubre Jr., Smith, Morris, Bryant 4), Golden State 48 (Durant 8). Assists—Washington 22 (Wall 6), Golden State 37 (D.Green 12). Total Fouls—Washington 24, Golden State 22. A—19,596 (19,596).
Kings 97, Grizzlies 92
MEMPHIS (92)
Anderson 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson Jr. 6-16 2-2 14, Gasol 4-13 1-1 10, Conley 10-22 3-4 27, Temple 1-7 0-0 3, Casspi 2-4 0-0 5, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 3-9 1-2 7, D.Brooks 0-1 2-2 2, Selden 5-10 0-0 13, M.Brooks 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 36-94 10-13 92.
SACRAMENTO (97)
Jackson 2-9 2-4 7, Bjelica 3-5 4-4 11, Cauley-Stein 6-14 3-5 15, Fox 7-16 7-12 21, Hield 10-20 0-0 23, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 4-8 5-8 13, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Ferrell 0-5 0-0 0, Mason 2-3 0-0 5, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-83 21-33 97.
Memphis;28;24;19;21;—;92
Sacramento;19;25;27;26;—;97
3-Point Goals—Memphis 10-37 (Conley 4-11, Selden 3-6, Casspi 1-2, Gasol 1-4, Temple 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-3, M.Brooks 0-3, Mack 0-3), Sacramento 6-18 (Hield 3-6, Mason 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Jackson 1-5, Fox 0-2, McLemore 0-2). Fouled Out—Jackson Jr.. Rebounds—Memphis 49 (Gasol 10), Sacramento 57 (Bjelica, Jackson 11). Assists—Memphis 18 (Conley 5), Sacramento 19 (Fox 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 25, Sacramento 15. A—14,198 (17,608).
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Celtics 101, Thunder 95
BOSTON (101)
Tatum 8-18 7-7 24, Hayward 1-5 2-4 5, Horford 7-16 2-2 19, Irving 6-13 1-4 15, Brown 1-8 4-6 6, Ojeleye 0-2 1-2 1, Theis 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 5-10 7-8 21, Rozier 2-5 0-0 4, Smart 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-86 24-33 101.
OKLAHOMA CITY (95)
George 7-22 6-8 22, Grant 4-10 1-1 10, Adams 5-10 2-6 12, Westbrook 5-20 3-5 13, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 3-5 0-0 7, Noel 3-4 1-2 7, Schroder 4-10 1-2 10, Abrines 2-5 0-1 6, Diallo 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 37-94 14-25 95.
Boston;16;18;40;27;—;101
Oklahoma City;22;28;23;22;—;95
3-Point Goals—Boston 11-32 (Morris 4-5, Horford 3-5, Irving 2-6, Tatum 1-3, Hayward 1-4, Ojeleye 0-1, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-3), Oklahoma City 7-28 (Abrines 2-5, George 2-10, Patterson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Grant 1-3, Westbrook 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 45 (Morris 10), Oklahoma City 57 (Westbrook 15). Assists—Boston 19 (Irving 5), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls—Boston 27, Oklahoma City 27. Technicals—Boston coach Brad Stevens, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A—18,203 (18,203).
Pistons 110, Cavaliers 103
CLEVELAND (103)
Osman 1-8 0-0 3, Frye 2-4 0-0 5, Thompson 3-8 0-0 6, Hill 6-11 3-3 15, Hood 4-12 2-2 10, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Sexton 5-9 4-5 14, Clarkson 8-12 0-0 18, Korver 7-10 3-3 21, J.Smith 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 13-15 103.
DETROIT (110)
Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Griffin 9-13 4-5 26, Drummond 11-17 4-6 26, Jackson 4-12 5-10 16, Bullock 2-10 1-2 5, Pachulia 0-2 2-2 2, I.Smith 4-7 0-0 10, Galloway 3-6 1-2 8, Kennard 4-4 0-0 8, Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Robinson III 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-78 17-29 110.
Cleveland;27;23;18;35;—;103
Detroit;30;28;22;30;—;110
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 8-24 (Korver 4-7, Clarkson 2-4, Frye 1-2, Osman 1-3, Sexton 0-1, Hill 0-1, Hood 0-2, J.Smith 0-4), Detroit 11-28 (Griffin 4-5, Jackson 3-8, I.Smith 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Robinson III 0-1, Bullock 0-4). Fouled Out—Korver, Osman. Rebounds—Cleveland 30 (Nance Jr., Osman 6), Detroit 48 (Drummond 22). Assists—Cleveland 18 (Nance Jr., Sexton 5), Detroit 21 (Bullock 6). Total Fouls—Cleveland 25, Detroit 21. Technicals—Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second), Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A—15,896 (20,491).
Trail Blazers 128, Magic 114
PORTLAND (128)
Layman 1-1 0-0 3, Aminu 2-10 0-0 4, Nurkic 7-14 4-7 18, Lillard 13-23 10-12 41, McCollum 7-12 6-6 22, Harkless 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 7-7 1-1 17, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-8 0-0 11, Turner 4-5 0-0 8, Stauskas 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 48-87 21-26 128.
ORLANDO (114)
Isaac 4-8 2-2 10, Gordon 6-11 3-6 17, Vucevic 10-16 2-2 24, Augustin 3-4 1-1 9, Fournier 6-16 4-4 17, Bamba 4-5 0-0 8, Grant 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 8-14 0-1 21, Simmons 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 43-86 16-20 114.
Portland;33;25;33;37;—;128
Orlando;22;26;36;30;—;114
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-27 (Lillard 5-10, Collins 2-2, McCollum 2-3, Layman 1-1, Curry 1-2, Harkless 0-1, Nurkic 0-2, Stauskas 0-2, Aminu 0-4), Orlando 12-30 (Ross 5-9, Augustin 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Fournier 1-6, Grant 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 44 (Aminu 15), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 11). Assists—Portland 24 (Turner 7), Orlando 29 (Fournier 6). Total Fouls—Portland 22, Orlando 21. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—15,114 (18,846).
