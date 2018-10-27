Bucks 113, Magic 91
ORLANDO (91)
Isaac 0-6 2-2 2, Gordon 3-15 3-4 9, Vucevic 7-10 2-2 16, Augustin 4-9 0-0 11, Fournier 4-12 1-1 10, Iwundu 2-5 2-2 6, Martin 1-6 2-2 4, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 2-5 1-2 7, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Simmons 3-10 2-2 10, Grant 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 33-101 15-17 91.
MILWAUKEE (113)
Middleton 4-9 8-8 18, Antetokounmpo 9-12 3-4 21, Lopez 4-5 1-1 11, Bledsoe 2-7 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 2-7 0-0 4, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Snell 3-5 1-2 7, DiVincenzo 6-9 2-2 15, Connaughton 3-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 41-82 21-23 113.
Orlando;25;26;17;23;—;91
Milwaukee;30;35;28;20;—;113
3-Point Goals—Orlando 10-43 (Augustin 3-8, Bamba 2-3, Simmons 2-4, Grant 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Ross 1-7, Martin 0-3, Isaac 0-3, Gordon 0-6), Milwaukee 10-29 (Brogdon 2-2, Lopez 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-4, Dellavedova 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Maker 0-1, Henson 0-1, Snell 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 41 (Vucevic 9), Milwaukee 57 (Ilyasova 10). Assists—Orlando 21 (Augustin, Ross 4), Milwaukee 24 (Ilyasova 6). Total Fouls—Orlando 22, Milwaukee 19. A—17,341 (17,500).
Bulls 97, Hawks 85
CHICAGO (97)
Holiday 4-12 0-0 12, Hutchison 2-5 0-0 4, Carter Jr. 4-9 2-2 10, Payne 0-2 2-2 2, LaVine 9-19 8-10 27, Parker 7-16 1-2 18, Felicio 1-2 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 5-10 0-0 13, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Blakeney 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 36-83 13-16 97.
ATLANTA (85)
Prince 5-14 4-4 16, Carter 4-9 0-0 12, Len 2-6 0-0 4, Young 3-12 7-9 13, Bazemore 3-9 1-2 8, Bembry 3-9 0-0 8, Spellman 0-5 2-2 2, Dedmon 5-10 2-2 13, Lin 0-5 3-4 3, Huerter 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 27-84 19-23 85.
Chicago;22;19;26;30;—;97
Atlanta;25;19;19;22;—;85
3-Point Goals—Chicago 12-33 (Holiday 4-10, Arcidiacono 3-6, Parker 3-6, Blakeney 1-2, LaVine 1-5, Payne 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-2), Atlanta 12-40 (Carter 4-7, Huerter 2-4, Bembry 2-5, Prince 2-5, Dedmon 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Len 0-1, Lin 0-2, Spellman 0-3, Young 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 52 (LaVine 11), Atlanta 48 (Dedmon 13). Assists—Chicago 25 (Arcidiacono 7), Atlanta 20 (Young, Spellman 4). Total Fouls—Chicago 21, Atlanta 13. Technicals—Bazemore. A—15,549 (18,118).
Pacers 119, Cavaliers 107
INDIANA (119)
Bogdanovic 10-14 3-4 25, Young 5-8 0-0 10, Turner 7-10 1-1 15, Collison 5-8 4-4 15, Oladipo 10-15 2-6 24, McDermott 1-2 4-4 6, Sabonis 6-9 3-3 15, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Leaf 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 3-4 1-2 7, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-74 18-26 119.
CLEVELAND (107)
Osman 4-13 0-0 10, Dekker 3-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 5-11 3-3 14, Hood 8-15 0-0 17, Nance Jr. 6-8 3-3 15, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 0-0 1-2 1, Sexton 2-8 8-9 12, Nwaba 2-5 2-2 7, Clarkson 5-10 0-0 12, Korver 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 40-86 20-22 107.
Indiana;30;30;28;31;—;119
Cleveland;30;25;28;24;—;107
3-Point Goals—Indiana 5-13 (Oladipo 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Collison 1-1, Turner 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Leaf 0-1), Cleveland 7-25 (Clarkson 2-4, Osman 2-8, Nwaba 1-1, Hill 1-3, Hood 1-6, Sexton 0-1, Korver 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 24 (Sabonis, Joseph 5), Cleveland 39 (Nance Jr. 12). Assists—Indiana 28 (Oladipo, Collison 6), Cleveland 21 (Sexton, Nance Jr. 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 15, Cleveland 20. Technicals—Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 2, Sexton. A—19,432 (20,562).
76ers 105, Hornets 103
CHARLOTTE (103)
Batum 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-6 2-2 7, Zeller 5-8 2-2 12, Walker 11-31 12-14 37, Lamb 5-12 1-1 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 6, Bridges 5-9 1-2 14, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-2 0-1 2, Graham 3-6 0-0 7, Monk 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 37-95 20-24 103.
PHILADELPHIA (105)
Covington 6-11 2-5 18, Saric 4-9 2-2 11, Embiid 10-22 6-6 27, Simmons 5-20 4-6 14, Fultz 4-9 2-2 10, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Shamet 1-3 1-1 4, Redick 4-12 4-4 15. Totals 35-91 25-30 105.
Charlotte;28;34;23;18;—;103
Philadelphia;32;31;20;22;—;105
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-35 (Bridges 3-6, Walker 3-15, Lamb 1-2, Graham 1-3, Williams 1-4, Batum 0-2, Monk 0-3), Philadelphia 10-28 (Covington 4-7, Redick 3-8, Shamet 1-2, Saric 1-3, Embiid 1-5, Muscala 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 48 (Batum 10), Philadelphia 56 (Embiid 14). Assists—Charlotte 19 (Walker 6), Philadelphia 18 (Fultz 4). Total Fouls—Charlotte 25, Philadelphia 23. Technicals—Kidd-Gilchrist. A—20,203 (20,478).
Celtics 109, Pistons 89
BOSTON (109)
Hayward 6-11 1-3 15, Tatum 2-9 1-2 6, Horford 2-8 0-0 4, Irving 1-5 0-0 3, J.Brown 6-13 4-6 19, Ojeleye 0-2 0-2 0, Morris 7-12 1-1 18, Theis 7-9 1-2 17, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 1-3 3-3 5, Rozier 4-8 4-4 14, Wanamaker 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 39-86 17-25 109.
DETROIT (89)
Johnson 6-11 1-1 16, Griffin 2-13 3-4 7, Drummond 8-12 2-4 18, Jackson 3-11 1-1 8, Bullock 2-9 1-2 6, Leuer 1-2 2-2 4, Ellenson 2-5 2-2 7, Pachulia 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 4-9 0-0 8, Galloway 1-6 0-0 2, Calderon 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson III 1-4 0-0 2, B.Brown 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 33-89 16-20 89.
Boston;30;33;21;25;—;109
Detroit;21;20;26;22;—;89
3-Point Goals—Boston 14-34 (Morris 3-6, J.Brown 3-7, Rozier 2-3, Theis 2-3, Hayward 2-5, Irving 1-1, Tatum 1-2, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Horford 0-5), Detroit 7-37 (Johnson 3-8, Ellenson 1-2, Calderon 1-2, Bullock 1-5, Jackson 1-6, Leuer 0-1, Smith 0-2, B.Brown 0-2, Griffin 0-4, Galloway 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 54 (Morris, Rozier, Theis 8), Detroit 47 (Drummond 8). Assists—Boston 25 (Smart 9), Detroit 16 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls—Boston 26, Detroit 24. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Smith. A—18,120 (20,491).
Jazz 132, Pelicans 111
UTAH (132)
Ingles 2-10 3-4 7, Favors 4-10 2-2 10, Gobert 11-13 3-5 25, Rubio 8-14 9-9 28, Mitchell 7-10 5-6 22, Crowder 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 8, Niang 1-1 2-2 5, Udoh 0-0 1-2 1, Exum 5-10 1-3 11, Allen 1-3 2-2 4, Burks 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 46-88 30-37 132.
NEW ORLEANS (111)
Moore 1-6 2-2 5, Randle 5-11 2-2 12, Mirotic 10-18 1-2 25, Payton 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 7-13 4-4 18, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Hill 2-8 1-2 6, Diallo 4-8 2-4 10, Okafor 4-9 3-3 11, Frazier 1-3 0-1 2, Jackson 3-9 7-9 14, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 22-29 111.
Utah;28;36;38;30;—;132
New Orleans;31;18;33;29;—;111
3-Point Goals—Utah 10-32 (Mitchell 3-4, Rubio 3-7, O'Neale 2-4, Niang 1-1, Burks 1-2, Allen 0-1, Exum 0-2, Favors 0-3, Crowder 0-4, Ingles 0-4), New Orleans 9-34 (Mirotic 4-9, Johnson 2-4, Moore 1-3, Hill 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Clark 0-1, Williams 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Randle 0-3, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 43 (Gobert 14), New Orleans 40 (Mirotic 8). Assists—Utah 32 (Rubio 12), New Orleans 22 (Holiday 6). Total Fouls—Utah 26, New Orleans 32. A—16,373 (16,867).
Grizzlies 117, Suns 96
PHOENIX (96)
Ariza 2-10 1-1 6, R.Anderson 2-6 2-2 7, Ayton 12-13 0-0 24, Canaan 4-6 3-3 11, Jackson 3-10 2-6 8, Warren 1-4 1-1 3, Bridges 2-8 2-2 7, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Bender 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 0-1 2-2 2, Okobo 4-9 2-2 12, Crawford 4-6 0-0 11, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-78 15-19 96.
MEMPHIS (117)
K.Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Gasol 8-16 0-0 19, Conley 6-13 6-6 18, Temple 4-6 6-6 15, Casspi 2-2 0-1 5, Rabb 0-2 0-0 0, Mack 4-4 0-0 8, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-0 2-2 2, D.Brooks 3-8 1-2 8, Selden 6-8 1-1 14, M.Brooks 7-9 2-2 18. Totals 44-79 20-22 117.
Phoenix;18;25;28;25;—;96
Memphis;26;42;19;30;—;117
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 9-33 (Crawford 3-5, Okobo 2-5, Daniels 1-2, R.Anderson 1-3, Bridges 1-3, Ariza 1-8, Warren 0-2, Canaan 0-2, Jackson 0-3), Memphis 9-26 (Gasol 3-6, M.Brooks 2-3, Casspi 1-1, Temple 1-1, Selden 1-3, D.Brooks 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Rabb 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Conley 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 35 (Ayton 8), Memphis 39 (Gasol 8). Assists—Phoenix 28 (Ayton, Ariza 5), Memphis 30 (Conley 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 25, Memphis 21. Technicals—Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Jackson Jr.. A—15,926 (18,119).
Heat 120, Trail Blazers 111
PORTLAND (111)
Layman 3-4 0-0 7, Aminu 0-2 2-2 2, Nurkic 2-7 1-1 5, Lillard 15-28 7-7 42, McCollum 7-20 2-5 19, Harkless 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 2-4 8-8 13, Leonard 1-5 2-2 5, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Stauskas 2-4 1-1 5, Turner 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 37-88 25-28 111.
MIAMI (120)
McGruder 5-10 3-3 14, Olynyk 6-9 4-5 19, Whiteside 2-8 1-4 5, Dragic 10-19 4-5 28, Richardson 5-15 0-1 11, Winslow 3-8 3-5 10, Adebayo 3-6 1-1 7, T.Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Wade 7-12 1-2 19. Totals 44-96 17-26 120.
Portland;22;20;37;32;—;111
Miami;33;24;32;31;—;120
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-33 (Lillard 5-11, McCollum 3-7, Layman 1-2, Collins 1-2, Curry 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Nurkic 0-1, Turner 0-2, Aminu 0-2), Miami 15-39 (Wade 4-6, Dragic 4-9, Olynyk 3-6, Winslow 1-2, McGruder 1-3, T.Johnson 1-5, Richardson 1-6, Whiteside 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 42 (Nurkic, McCollum, Lillard 7), Miami 56 (Whiteside 16). Assists—Portland 14 (Lillard 6), Miami 21 (Olynyk, Richardson, Dragic 5). Total Fouls—Portland 25, Miami 21. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), Wade. A—19,600 (19,600).
Spurs 110, Lakers 106
L.A. LAKERS (106)
James 13-21 7-8 35, Kuzma 6-14 0-0 15, McGee 4-5 1-2 9, Ball 2-8 0-2 6, Hart 3-10 1-2 9, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-2 4, Rondo 4-8 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Stephenson 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 41-86 11-18 106.
SAN ANTONIO (110)
Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-5 2-2 4, Aldridge 7-16 1-2 15, Forbes 6-10 3-5 16, DeRozan 14-23 2-2 30, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 6-15 4-5 16, Gasol 4-5 3-4 11, Mills 3-5 2-2 10, Belinelli 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 44-91 19-24 110.
L.A. Lakers;36;24;28;18;—;106
San Antonio;29;25;33;23;—;110
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 13-33 (Kuzma 3-8, Stephenson 2-3, Rondo 2-4, Ball 2-5, James 2-6, Hart 2-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1), San Antonio 3-16 (Mills 2-2, Forbes 1-3, Gasol 0-1, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Cunningham 0-2, Belinelli 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 42 (James 11), San Antonio 49 (DeRozan, Gasol 12). Assists—L.A. Lakers 19 (Rondo 5), San Antonio 20 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 25, San Antonio 17. Technicals—Stephenson, Gay. A—18,589 (18,581).
