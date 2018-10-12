MINNESOTA (121)

Okogie 3-8 4-5 11, Gibson 7-9 7-7 21, Towns 2-9 3-3 8, Teague 5-15 6-7 18, Rose 4-15 6-7 16, Deng 1-2 1-2 3, Bates-Diop 3-7 2-2 8, Nunnally 2-2 0-0 5, Tolliver 1-5 2-4 5, Dieng 1-4 4-4 6, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Stark 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson-Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Terrell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-95 35-41 121.

MILWAUKEE (143)

Middleton 6-14 5-7 22, Antetokounmpo 13-17 4-6 32, Lopez 3-8 0-0 8, Bledsoe 5-10 2-3 14, Brogdon 4-5 2-2 13, Wood 7-9 3-5 19, Ilyasova 2-5 0-0 6, Zeller 1-1 0-2 2, Henson 1-3 2-2 4, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 9, Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 49-93 20-29 143.

Minnesota;27;26;30;38;—;121

Milwaukee;43;41;32;27;—;143

3-Point Goals—Minnesota 10-33 (Teague 2-3, Rose 2-6, Nunnally 1-1, Terrell 1-1, Stark 1-2, Towns 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Deng 0-1, Johnson-Odom 0-1, Jones 0-3, Bates-Diop 0-3), Milwaukee 25-47 (Middleton 5-7, Brogdon 3-4, Connaughton 3-5, Bledsoe 2-2, Wood 2-3, Ilyasova 2-3, Snell 2-4, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Lopez 2-6, Brown 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-2, Frazier 0-1, Henson 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 42 (Gibson 7), Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Minnesota 20 (Jones 5), Milwaukee 34 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls—Minnesota 26, Milwaukee 32. Technicals—Gibson, Antetokounmpo. A—14,724 (17,500).

Nuggets 98, Bulls 93

DENVER (98)

Barton 5-10 1-1 13, Millsap 3-7 1-4 7, Jokic 6-9 0-2 15, Murray 5-13 4-5 17, Harris 6-10 5-6 18, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Lyles 4-9 2-3 10, Plumlee 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 2-7 5-6 9, Beasley 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 35-83 18-27 98.

CHICAGO (93)

Holiday 4-11 1-2 10, Portis 5-12 0-0 10, Carter Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 5-8 1-1 12, Parker 7-11 2-4 19, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 2-6 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Payne 4-10 0-0 10, Blakeney 3-12 2-2 9. Totals 38-90 8-11 93.

Denver;33;24;24;17;—;98

Chicago;24;21;26;22;—;93

3-Point Goals—Denver 10-33 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-7, Barton 2-4, Hernangomez 1-2, Harris 1-3, Millsap 0-2, Morris 0-3, Lyles 0-3, Beasley 0-5), Chicago 9-33 (Parker 3-6, Payne 2-6, LaVine 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-3, Blakeney 1-4, Holiday 1-8, Lopez 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 50 (Plumlee 9), Chicago 50 (Carter Jr. 9). Assists—Denver 23 (Barton 7), Chicago 20 (Blakeney 5). Total Fouls—Denver 18, Chicago 26. A—18,973 (20,917).

