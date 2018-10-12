MINNESOTA (121)
Okogie 3-8 4-5 11, Gibson 7-9 7-7 21, Towns 2-9 3-3 8, Teague 5-15 6-7 18, Rose 4-15 6-7 16, Deng 1-2 1-2 3, Bates-Diop 3-7 2-2 8, Nunnally 2-2 0-0 5, Tolliver 1-5 2-4 5, Dieng 1-4 4-4 6, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Stark 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson-Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Terrell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-95 35-41 121.
MILWAUKEE (143)
Middleton 6-14 5-7 22, Antetokounmpo 13-17 4-6 32, Lopez 3-8 0-0 8, Bledsoe 5-10 2-3 14, Brogdon 4-5 2-2 13, Wood 7-9 3-5 19, Ilyasova 2-5 0-0 6, Zeller 1-1 0-2 2, Henson 1-3 2-2 4, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 9, Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 49-93 20-29 143.
Minnesota;27;26;30;38;—;121
Milwaukee;43;41;32;27;—;143
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 10-33 (Teague 2-3, Rose 2-6, Nunnally 1-1, Terrell 1-1, Stark 1-2, Towns 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Deng 0-1, Johnson-Odom 0-1, Jones 0-3, Bates-Diop 0-3), Milwaukee 25-47 (Middleton 5-7, Brogdon 3-4, Connaughton 3-5, Bledsoe 2-2, Wood 2-3, Ilyasova 2-3, Snell 2-4, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Lopez 2-6, Brown 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-2, Frazier 0-1, Henson 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 42 (Gibson 7), Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Minnesota 20 (Jones 5), Milwaukee 34 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls—Minnesota 26, Milwaukee 32. Technicals—Gibson, Antetokounmpo. A—14,724 (17,500).
Nuggets 98, Bulls 93
DENVER (98)
Barton 5-10 1-1 13, Millsap 3-7 1-4 7, Jokic 6-9 0-2 15, Murray 5-13 4-5 17, Harris 6-10 5-6 18, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Lyles 4-9 2-3 10, Plumlee 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 2-7 5-6 9, Beasley 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 35-83 18-27 98.
CHICAGO (93)
Holiday 4-11 1-2 10, Portis 5-12 0-0 10, Carter Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 5-8 1-1 12, Parker 7-11 2-4 19, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 2-6 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Payne 4-10 0-0 10, Blakeney 3-12 2-2 9. Totals 38-90 8-11 93.
Denver;33;24;24;17;—;98
Chicago;24;21;26;22;—;93
3-Point Goals—Denver 10-33 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-7, Barton 2-4, Hernangomez 1-2, Harris 1-3, Millsap 0-2, Morris 0-3, Lyles 0-3, Beasley 0-5), Chicago 9-33 (Parker 3-6, Payne 2-6, LaVine 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-3, Blakeney 1-4, Holiday 1-8, Lopez 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 50 (Plumlee 9), Chicago 50 (Carter Jr. 9). Assists—Denver 23 (Barton 7), Chicago 20 (Blakeney 5). Total Fouls—Denver 18, Chicago 26. A—18,973 (20,917).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.