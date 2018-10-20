DETROIT (118)
Johnson 4-13 0-0 10, Griffin 12-23 4-6 33, Drummond 5-13 0-0 10, Jackson 4-9 6-6 18, Bullock 5-13 5-5 16, Pachulia 1-7 3-6 5, Galloway 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 6-11 0-0 15, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson III 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 41-101 18-23 118.
CHICAGO (116)
Holiday 6-8 5-5 19, Portis 2-12 2-4 6, Carter Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Payne 6-12 5-5 17, LaVine 12-21 7-9 33, Parker 5-13 1-2 13, Lopez 3-6 1-1 7, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 44-87 21-26 116.
Detroit;25;35;25;33;—;118
Chicago;27;31;26;32;—;116
3-Point Goals—Detroit 18-40 (Griffin 5-7, Jackson 4-7, Smith 3-5, Galloway 2-7, Johnson 2-7, Robinson III 1-1, Bullock 1-4, Drummond 0-2), Chicago 7-21 (Parker 2-3, Holiday 2-3, LaVine 2-6, Arcidiacono 1-2, Payne 0-3, Portis 0-4). Fouled Out—Drummond. Rebounds—Detroit 49 (Drummond 13), Chicago 41 (Portis 14). Assists—Detroit 21 (Jackson 6), Chicago 26 (Arcidiacono 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 23, Chicago 20. Technicals—Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second) 2. A—21,289 (20,917).
Hornets 113, Heat 112
CHARLOTTE (113)
Batum 2-10 2-2 8, Williams 5-10 1-2 13, Zeller 5-7 1-1 11, Walker 14-31 4-7 39, Lamb 4-12 2-2 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-5 1-3 7, Hernangomez 3-6 2-2 8, Monk 5-11 2-2 15, Parker 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 41-93 15-23 113.<
MIAMI (112)
McGruder 7-11 1-2 19, Jones Jr. 5-13 1-2 12, Whiteside 3-6 5-8 11, Dragic 7-17 4-5 20, Richardson 3-11 0-0 7, Olynyk 3-6 1-2 8, Adebayo 3-6 6-6 12, T.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Wade 9-15 1-2 21. Totals 41-89 19-27 112.<
Charlotte;34;38;20;21;—;113
Miami;29;23;30;30;—;112
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 16-42 (Walker 7-15, Monk 3-8, Williams 2-5, Lamb 2-6, Batum 2-7, Hernangomez 0-1), Miami 11-34 (McGruder 4-6, Dragic 2-6, Wade 2-6, Olynyk 1-3, Jones Jr. 1-5, Richardson 1-6, T.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out—Lamb. Rebounds—Charlotte 40 (Zeller, Hernangomez 8), Miami 49 (Whiteside 15). Assists—Charlotte 23 (Walker 7), Miami 21 (Dragic 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 27, Miami 27. A—19,600 (19,600).
Celtics 103, Knicks 101
BOSTON (103)
Horford 3-7 0-2 8, Tatum 8-15 6-6 24, Baynes 3-5 3-3 10, Irving 5-16 6-7 16, Brown 2-9 3-3 7, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 1-1 0-0 2, Theis 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 4-12 6-6 16, Rozier 4-8 0-0 10, Smart 2-5 4-6 8. Totals 33-82 28-33 103.
NEW YORK (101)
Ntilikina 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 1-4 3-4 6, Kanter 8-15 0-0 17, Hardaway Jr. 8-21 3-3 24, Burke 5-12 1-3 11, Knox 0-1 1-2 1, Hezonja 1-5 0-0 2, Vonleh 2-3 3-6 7, Robinson 0-1 1-2 1, Dotson 4-8 0-0 10, Trier 4-9 5-7 15, Baker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-87 17-27 101.
Boston;31;19;27;26;—;103
New York;18;30;22;31;—;101
3-Point Goals—Boston 9-25 (Tatum 2-3, Horford 2-3, Rozier 2-4, Morris 2-5, Baynes 1-2, Theis 0-1, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-2, Irving 0-3), New York 12-35 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Trier 2-3, Dotson 2-5, Kanter 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Ntilikina 1-5, Hezonja 0-2, Burke 0-4). Fouled Out—Kanter. Rebounds—Boston 47 (Tatum 14), New York 46 (Kanter 15). Assists—Boston 21 (Irving, Smart 5), New York 23 (Burke 9). Total Fouls—Boston 26, New York 25. Technicals—Morris. A—19,427 (19,812).
76ers 116, Magic 115
ORLANDO (115)
Gordon 7-12 6-9 20, Isaac 3-8 0-2 8, Vucevic 10-15 3-3 27, Augustin 2-7 5-5 9, Fournier 12-23 1-1 31, Iwundu 0-4 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 5-14 2-2 15, Grant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-90 17-22 115.<
PHILADELPHIA (116)
Covington 4-7 1-1 12, Saric 4-12 2-2 13, Embiid 13-26 3-4 32, B.Simmons 2-3 0-0 4, Fultz 4-11 0-0 8, Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, McConnell 4-7 0-0 8, Shamet 0-4 0-0 0, Redick 10-20 3-3 31, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-94 9-10 116.<
Orlando;32;20;34;29;—;115
Philadelphia;30;33;26;27;—;116
3-Point Goals—Orlando 16-29 (Fournier 6-10, Vucevic 4-4, Ross 3-5, Isaac 2-3, Bamba 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Augustin 0-2), Philadelphia 17-34 (Redick 8-13, Covington 3-5, Embiid 3-5, Saric 3-8, Shamet 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 49 (Vucevic 13), Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 10). Assists—Orlando 31 (Vucevic 12), Philadelphia 33 (Fultz 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 15, Philadelphia 21. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Fournier. A—20,300 (20,478).
Pacers 132, Nets 112
BROOKLYN (112)
Harris 6-11 2-3 19, Dudley 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 4-7 0-2 8, Russell 5-16 0-0 12, LeVert 8-9 1-2 19, Kurucs 5-9 0-0 12, Faried 4-4 0-0 8, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-11 3-4 13, Crabbe 2-6 4-5 10, Pinson 0-3 2-2 2, Musa 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 41-86 14-22 112.
INDIANA (132)
Bogdanovic 5-8 2-2 15, Young 5-9 0-0 10, Turner 4-7 5-6 14, Collison 5-8 1-2 13, Oladipo 10-20 2-6 25, McDermott 4-5 0-0 12, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Anigbogu 0-2 0-0 0, O'Quinn 7-12 2-2 16, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 5-7 0-0 12, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 6-12 2-4 15. Totals 51-92 14-22 132.
Brooklyn;29;29;27;27;—;112
Indiana;33;34;28;37;—;132
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 16-37 (Harris 5-6, LeVert 2-3, Kurucs 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-5, Crabbe 2-5, Russell 2-5, Dudley 1-3, Allen 0-1, Pinson 0-2, Musa 0-2), Indiana 16-24 (McDermott 4-5, Bogdanovic 3-3, Oladipo 3-6, Joseph 2-2, Collison 2-4, Turner 1-1, Evans 1-2, Holiday 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 40 (Davis 8), Indiana 40 (O'Quinn, Turner 8). Assists—Brooklyn 25 (Russell 7), Indiana 21 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 18, Indiana 18. A—17,007 (20,000).
Raptors 117, Wizards 113
TORONTO (117)
Powell 3-5 0-0 7, Anunoby 5-10 0-0 12, Valanciunas 5-8 6-7 16, Lowry 10-21 4-4 28, D.Green 1-9 2-2 5, Miles 3-7 4-5 10, Siakam 4-8 1-3 10, Ibaka 4-10 8-10 16, VanVleet 4-9 4-5 13, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 29-36 117.<
WASHINGTON (113)
Porter Jr. 4-9 1-1 11, Morris 3-6 3-3 10, Mahinmi 0-3 2-4 2, Wall 7-16 11-13 25, Beal 12-21 2-4 32, Oubre Jr. 3-8 1-1 8, J.Green 1-8 0-0 2, Smith 1-4 4-4 6, Rivers 5-10 0-0 12, Satoransky 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 37-89 26-32 113.<
Toronto;24;33;33;27;—;117
Washington;22;32;28;31;—;113
3-Point Goals—Toronto 10-29 (Lowry 4-9, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 1-1, VanVleet 1-2, Powell 1-2, D.Green 1-8, Ibaka 0-1, Brown 0-1, Miles 0-1), Washington 13-39 (Beal 6-11, Rivers 2-5, Porter Jr. 2-7, Satoransky 1-1, Morris 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Smith 0-1, J.Green 0-4, Wall 0-4). Fouled Out—Siakam. Rebounds—Toronto 52 (Siakam 10), Washington 37 (Morris 7). Assists—Toronto 21 (Lowry 12), Washington 20 (Beal, Wall 6). Total Fouls—Toronto 29, Washington 27. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Smith, Beal, Washington coach Scott Brooks. A—16,185 (20,356).
