Clippers 133, Rockets 113
L.A. CLIPPERS (133)
Harris 5-14 3-3 15, Gallinari 4-5 7-7 16, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 6-10 1-1 14, Scott 3-7 0-0 6, Harrell 8-13 14-15 30, Marjanovic 1-2 1-2 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7 3-4 10, Teodosic 3-4 0-0 8, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 7-9 6-6 23. Totals 43-79 35-38 133.
HOUSTON (113)
Anthony 8-18 2-3 24, Tucker 5-12 0-0 12, Capela 6-10 2-2 14, Paul 3-13 6-6 12, Gordon 3-14 3-3 10, Hartenstein 1-4 4-4 6, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 3-8 4-6 10, Green 7-14 1-1 19. Totals 38-98 22-25 113.
L.A. Clippers;31;39;26;37;—;133
Houston;30;31;22;30;—;113
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 12-23 (Williams 3-4, Teodosic 2-3, Harris 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Gallinari 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Bradley 1-3, Scott 0-2), Houston 15-41 (Anthony 6-10, Green 4-9, Clark 2-5, Tucker 2-6, Gordon 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-1, Paul 0-2, Hartenstein 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 44 (Harris 9), Houston 42 (Capela 15). Assists—L.A. Clippers 17 (Teodosic 5), Houston 21 (Paul 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 21, Houston 27. Technicals—Harris, Harrell, Marjanovic, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Houston team, Tucker. A—18,055 (18,500).
Pelicans 117, Nets 115
BROOKLYN (115)
Harris 3-6 0-0 7, Dudley 3-7 0-0 9, Allen 3-6 1-2 7, Russell 9-16 0-0 24, LeVert 8-23 4-5 21, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 0-0 4, E.Davis 2-6 1-2 5, Napier 6-11 1-3 16, Dinwiddie 4-7 0-0 11, Crabbe 3-9 3-3 11. Totals 43-98 10-15 115.
NEW ORLEANS (117)
Moore 5-10 3-5 15, A.Davis 6-19 5-7 18, Mirotic 3-7 4-4 10, Payton 7-16 2-2 17, Holiday 9-19 5-5 26, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Randle 7-14 0-1 14, Clark 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 44-98 20-26 117.
Brooklyn;30;36;25;24;—;115
New Orleans;32;25;31;29;—;117
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 19-40 (Russell 6-9, Dinwiddie 3-5, Napier 3-6, Dudley 3-6, Crabbe 2-6, Harris 1-2, LeVert 1-6), New Orleans 9-23 (Holiday 3-7, Moore 2-4, Clark 1-1, Miller 1-2, Payton 1-3, A.Davis 1-3, Hill 0-1, Randle 0-1, Mirotic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 54 (E.Davis 11), New Orleans 46 (A.Davis 14). Assists—Brooklyn 26 (Dinwiddie 5), New Orleans 23 (Payton 6). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 22, New Orleans 20. Technicals—E.Davis. A—15,272 (16,867).
Bucks 125, Timberwolves 95
MILWAUKEE (125)
Middleton 6-10 0-0 16, Antetokounmpo 5-9 5-6 15, Lopez 4-9 0-0 11, Bledsoe 3-6 0-1 6, Brogdon 6-8 0-0 13, Ilyasova 6-10 2-2 16, Maker 3-4 1-2 8, Henson 3-6 0-0 9, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 6, Snell 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-9 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 49-92 8-11 125.
MINNESOTA (95)
Butler 2-11 0-0 4, Gibson 4-9 3-5 11, Towns 7-16 0-0 16, Teague 2-10 0-1 4, Okogie 2-10 0-0 4, Deng 2-7 0-0 4, Nunnally 2-4 3-3 9, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Tolliver 4-9 0-0 11, Dieng 2-8 2-2 6, Rose 5-13 3-5 14, Jones 4-13 2-2 12, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-112 13-18 95.
Milwaukee;27;36;34;28;—;125
Minnesota;16;22;29;28;—;95
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 19-46 (Middleton 4-7, Henson 3-4, Lopez 3-7, Dellavedova 2-3, Ilyasova 2-5, Maker 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Snell 1-4, DiVincenzo 1-5, Connaughton 1-5, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Bledsoe 0-1), Minnesota 10-43 (Tolliver 3-7, Nunnally 2-4, Jones 2-4, Towns 2-5, Rose 1-3, Williams 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Deng 0-3, Butler 0-4, Teague 0-5, Okogie 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 62 (Antetokounmpo, Henson 12), Minnesota 49 (Gibson, Dieng, Towns 7). Assists—Milwaukee 32 (Bledsoe 9), Minnesota 19 (Teague, Jones 4). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 23, Minnesota 15. A—16,334 (19,356).
Warriors 128, Knicks 100
GOLDEN STATE (128)
Durant 17-24 2-2 41, Green 7-8 2-2 18, Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Thompson 6-18 0-0 12, Curry 10-18 3-3 29, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 7, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 3-7 0-0 8, Looney 3-3 3-3 9, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 51-87 10-12 128.
NEW YORK (100)
Dotson 5-12 0-0 12, Vonleh 2-4 2-2 7, Robinson 3-5 1-2 7, Ntilikina 6-11 2-2 17, Hardaway Jr. 9-21 2-3 24, Hezonja 3-9 0-0 6, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 4-9 0-0 8, Burke 5-12 2-3 15, Trier 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-90 9-12 100.
Golden State;25;28;28;47;—;128
New York;25;28;31;16;—;100
3-Point Goals—Golden State 16-33 (Curry 6-11, Durant 5-9, Green 2-3, Jerebko 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Cook 0-1, Thompson 0-4), New York 13-39 (Hardaway Jr. 4-12, Burke 3-7, Ntilikina 3-7, Dotson 2-6, Vonleh 1-1, Thomas 0-2, Hezonja 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 39 (Durant 9), New York 40 (Kanter 13). Assists—Golden State 26 (Green 6), New York 17 (Hardaway Jr., Vonleh 4). Total Fouls—Golden State 16, New York 18. Technicals—Cousins, Robinson. A—19,812 (19,812).
Raptors 116, Mavericks 107
DALLAS (107)
Barnes 5-17 3-5 14, Doncic 7-14 4-4 22, Jordan 5-10 8-9 18, Brunson 3-11 0-0 8, Matthews 9-15 0-0 21, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Kleber 2-6 3-4 8, D.Powell 2-2 0-0 4, Barea 3-11 1-2 7, Macon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 19-24 107.
TORONTO (116)
Leonard 7-16 6-6 21, Siakam 4-8 2-2 10, Valanciunas 7-16 3-4 17, Lowry 8-14 1-2 20, Green 4-8 3-3 15, Miles 4-6 0-0 10, N.Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Ibaka 5-13 1-1 11, Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Richardson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-91 17-20 116.<
Dallas;26;34;29;18;—;107
Toronto;39;30;23;24;—;116
3-Point Goals—Dallas 12-30 (Doncic 4-6, Matthews 3-8, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Barea 0-1), Toronto 11-27 (Green 4-7, Lowry 3-6, Miles 2-2, Brown 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Siakam 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 44 (Jordan 15), Toronto 50 (Leonard 9). Assists—Dallas 22 (Jordan 5), Toronto 23 (Lowry 12). Total Fouls—Dallas 17, Toronto 22. A—19,800 (19,800).
Hornets 135, Bulls 106
CHICAGO (106)
Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, Hutchison 0-4 0-2 0, Carter Jr. 2-5 2-2 7, Payne 6-10 1-1 15, LaVine 6-16 4-6 20, J.Parker 7-14 3-3 19, Felicio 3-6 3-4 9, Arcidiacono 3-5 0-0 8, Blakeney 5-10 1-2 13, Harrison 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 37-85 16-22 106.
CHARLOTTE (135)
Batum 4-5 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Zeller 6-9 2-2 14, Walker 11-18 3-3 30, Lamb 3-7 2-2 10, Bridges 7-10 0-0 15, Kidd-Gilchrist 6-9 3-4 15, Kaminsky 0-2 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, T.Parker 7-11 3-3 18, Monk 4-10 0-0 10, Bacon 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 53-93 15-16 135.
Chicago;25;29;21;31;—;106
Charlotte;23;45;34;33;—;135
3-Point Goals—Chicago 16-36 (LaVine 4-8, Harrison 2-3, Payne 2-4, Arcidiacono 2-4, J.Parker 2-5, Blakeney 2-5, Carter Jr. 1-1, Holiday 1-5, Hutchison 0-1), Charlotte 14-32 (Walker 5-10, Batum 2-3, Lamb 2-4, Monk 2-5, T.Parker 1-2, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Kaminsky 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 34 (Hutchison, Felicio 7), Charlotte 50 (Batum, Kidd-Gilchrist 8). Assists—Chicago 21 (LaVine, Arcidiacono 4), Charlotte 30 (T.Parker 8). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, Charlotte 18. A—15,220 (19,077).
