Bucks 124, Raptors 108
TORONTO (108)
Powell 2-3 2-2 8, Siakam 10-16 2-3 22, Ibaka 12-21 4-4 30, Lowry 3-14 3-5 9, Green 3-6 0-0 8, Miles 1-7 1-2 4, Boucher 1-2 3-4 5, Monroe 0-4 0-0 0, Valanciunas 3-10 4-4 10, L.Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Wright 1-5 2-2 4, Loyd 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-101 21-26 108.
MILWAUKEE (124)
Middleton 4-11 2-3 14, Ilyasova 8-12 0-0 19, Lopez 3-10 2-2 9, Bledsoe 7-12 1-1 17, Brogdon 6-11 5-5 17, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Maker 4-7 1-2 11, Henson 2-4 0-0 4, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 4-5 0-0 11, DiVincenzo 4-9 2-2 12, Connaughton 3-8 0-2 8, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-92 15-19 124.
Toronto;29;24;27;28;—;108
Milwaukee;30;32;33;29;—;124
3-Point Goals—Toronto 9-44 (Powell 2-3, Green 2-3, Ibaka 2-5, Richardson 1-4, L.Brown 1-5, Miles 1-7, Monroe 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Wright 0-1, Siakam 0-4, Lowry 0-9), Milwaukee 19-45 (Middleton 4-9, Snell 3-3, Ilyasova 3-6, Connaughton 2-4, Maker 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Bledsoe 2-5, Lopez 1-5, Dellavedova 0-1, Wood 0-1, Henson 0-1, Brogdon 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 49 (Ibaka 9), Milwaukee 58 (Ilyasova 10). Assists—Toronto 25 (Lowry 15), Milwaukee 29 (Bledsoe, Middleton 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 19, Milwaukee 20. Technicals—Green, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Lopez. A—17,341 (17,500).
Warriors 149, Bulls 124
GOLDEN STATE (149)
Durant 5-10 3-3 14, Green 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 7-9 7-7 23, Thompson 18-29 2-2 52, McKinnie 7-15 1-4 19, Looney 3-5 1-2 7, Bell 1-2 1-3 3, Jerebko 4-4 0-0 10, Cook 6-12 3-3 16, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 53-97 19-26 149.
CHICAGO (124)
Holiday 3-9 0-0 9, Hutchison 0-2 3-4 3, Carter Jr. 7-13 4-5 18, Payne 5-9 4-4 15, LaVine 8-17 3-4 21, Parker 7-15 1-5 15, Felicio 4-6 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 1-5 0-0 3, Blakeney 7-12 3-4 21, Harrison 5-8 3-8 13. Totals 46-95 21-34 124.
Golden State;44;48;33;24;—;149
Chicago;28;22;39;35;—;124
3-Point Goals—Golden State 24-45 (Thompson 14-24, McKinnie 4-6, Jerebko 2-2, Curry 2-4, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-4, Green 0-1), Chicago 11-35 (Blakeney 4-6, Holiday 3-7, LaVine 2-6, Payne 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-5, Hutchison 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-2, Harrison 0-2, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 50 (McKinnie 10), Chicago 43 (Parker 9). Assists—Golden State 34 (Green 11), Chicago 24 (Parker 6). Total Fouls—Golden State 29, Chicago 19. A—21,076 (20,917).
Timberwolves 124, Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120)
James 11-23 4-5 29, Kuzma 8-18 1-2 19, McGee 6-8 1-2 13, Ball 2-6 0-0 4, Ingram 9-18 3-4 24, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Rondo 6-9 0-0 13, Stephenson 4-10 1-2 11, Hart 2-8 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-104 10-15 120.
MINNESOTA (124)
Butler 12-20 2-2 32, Gibson 3-7 2-4 8, Towns 7-18 8-8 25, Teague 2-12 5-5 9, Okogie 6-13 4-4 17, Tolliver 4-4 0-0 10, Dieng 3-5 2-2 9, Rose 4-16 3-5 11, Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 42-98 26-30 124.
L.A. Lakers;32;34;28;26;—;120
Minnesota;36;28;29;31;—;124
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 12-33 (Ingram 3-5, James 3-6, Stephenson 2-4, Kuzma 2-7, Rondo 1-2, Hart 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Ball 0-4), Minnesota 14-29 (Butler 6-7, Towns 3-6, Tolliver 2-2, Jones 1-2, Dieng 1-2, Okogie 1-5, Rose 0-1, Teague 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 48 (James 10), Minnesota 51 (Towns 16). Assists—L.A. Lakers 24 (Rondo 8), Minnesota 26 (Rose 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 24, Minnesota 14. Technicals—L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Dieng, Towns. A—18,978 (19,356).
Kings 123, Heat 113
SACRAMENTO (123)
Shumpert 3-7 0-0 8, Bjelica 7-15 2-4 19, Cauley-Stein 11-17 4-7 26, Fox 8-15 3-5 20, Hield 8-14 3-4 23, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4, Bagley III 3-7 0-0 7, Koufos 3-4 0-0 6, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Mason 2-8 1-3 6. Totals 48-97 15-25 123.
MIAMI (113)
McGruder 3-8 0-0 7, Olynyk 1-7 0-0 3, Whiteside 7-10 2-6 16, Dragic 7-15 2-2 20, Richardson 10-21 7-7 31, Winslow 3-8 3-5 9, Adebayo 2-5 4-6 8, Wade 2-10 2-2 8, T.Johnson 3-8 4-6 11. Totals 38-92 24-34 113.
Sacramento;17;34;43;29;—;123
Miami;28;23;32;30;—;113
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 12-26 (Hield 4-6, Bjelica 3-7, Shumpert 2-4, Bagley III 1-1, Fox 1-2, Mason 1-3, Jackson 0-3), Miami 13-39 (Dragic 4-8, Richardson 4-10, Wade 2-5, McGruder 1-4, Olynyk 1-5, T.Johnson 1-5, Winslow 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 45 (Cauley-Stein 13), Miami 53 (Whiteside 24). Assists—Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Miami 20 (McGruder 6). Total Fouls—Sacramento 23, Miami 21. Technicals—Adebayo. A—19,600 (19,600).
Knicks 115, Nets 96
BROOKLYN (96)
Dudley 0-4 0-0 0, Harris 4-9 0-0 11, Allen 2-6 3-4 7, Russell 4-10 2-2 13, LeVert 2-11 0-0 4, Hollis-Jefferson 8-15 0-0 16, Faried 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-4 2-4 6, Dinwiddie 6-10 3-3 17, Napier 3-6 4-4 12, Crabbe 2-8 3-5 8, Musa 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-84 17-22 96.
NEW YORK (115)
Dotson 4-10 1-1 10, Vonleh 3-6 2-2 8, Robinson 5-5 1-2 11, Ntilikina 5-13 3-3 16, Hardaway Jr. 8-19 6-7 25, Hezonja 5-12 0-0 11, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 7-13 1-1 15, Burke 2-4 0-0 5, Mudiay 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Trier 5-7 2-2 12. Totals 45-92 16-18 115.
Brooklyn;26;18;23;29;—;96
New York;26;26;33;30;—;115
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 11-38 (Harris 3-5, Russell 3-7, Napier 2-2, Dinwiddie 2-6, Crabbe 1-6, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Dudley 0-4, LeVert 0-6), New York 9-24 (Ntilikina 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Burke 1-1, Hezonja 1-2, Dotson 1-6, Vonleh 0-1, Trier 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 32 (Hollis-Jefferson 7), New York 53 (Kanter 15). Assists—Brooklyn 22 (LeVert 5), New York 21 (Hardaway Jr. 8). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 20, New York 21. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), New York coach David Fizdale, Vonleh. A—19,221 (19,812).
Trail Blazers 103, Pacers 93
PORTLAND (103)
Layman 0-2 0-0 0, Aminu 3-8 4-4 11, Nurkic 2-6 0-0 5, Lillard 5-13 4-4 16, McCollum 7-15 2-2 17, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 7-10 2-2 17, Swanigan 4-6 3-3 11, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Stauskas 3-6 2-2 10, E.Turner 6-9 0-1 13. Totals 38-78 17-18 103.
INDIANA (93)
Bogdanovic 4-12 4-4 14, Young 6-13 3-4 16, M.Turner 5-12 0-4 10, Collison 8-14 1-2 17, Oladipo 9-24 1-1 21, McDermott 0-2 0-0 0, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 2-3 2-3 6, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 37-90 13-20 93.
Portland;23;22;26;32;—;103
Indiana;16;33;20;24;—;93
3-Point Goals—Portland 10-26 (Stauskas 2-3, Lillard 2-7, E.Turner 1-1, Collins 1-2, Nurkic 1-2, Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-3, McCollum 1-5, Layman 0-1), Indiana 6-19 (Oladipo 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-6, Evans 1-2, Young 1-2, Collison 0-1, McDermott 0-1, M.Turner 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 50 (Swanigan, Aminu 10), Indiana 35 (Oladipo, M.Turner 9). Assists—Portland 19 (Stauskas 5), Indiana 19 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls—Portland 23, Indiana 20. Technicals—Portland coach Terry Stotts. A—15,788 (20,000).
76ers 113, Hawks 92
ATLANTA (92)
Carter 2-7 0-0 4, Prince 1-11 2-2 5, Len 3-5 1-2 8, Young 5-13 0-0 11, Bazemore 7-16 2-5 18, Bembry 2-7 1-2 5, Spellman 4-11 2-4 11, Plumlee 3-4 0-0 6, Dedmon 4-8 2-2 11, Lin 2-4 2-2 6, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 2, Huerter 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 35-94 14-21 92.
PHILADELPHIA (113)
Covington 4-12 0-0 11, Saric 1-9 2-2 4, Embiid 3-9 4-4 10, Simmons 8-11 5-5 21, Fultz 7-16 1-2 16, Bolden 2-5 0-0 4, Muscala 5-7 0-0 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Shamet 4-8 3-3 13, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, Redick 4-15 2-2 14, Korkmaz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-99 17-18 113.
Atlanta;25;22;13;32;—;92
Philadelphia;20;27;31;35;—;113
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 8-37 (Bazemore 2-5, Adams 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Len 1-3, Spellman 1-4, Prince 1-6, Young 1-6, Dorsey 0-1, Lin 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Carter 0-3), Philadelphia 14-47 (Muscala 4-6, Redick 4-11, Covington 3-9, Shamet 2-5, Fultz 1-5, Korkmaz 0-1, Embiid 0-2, Bolden 0-3, Saric 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 47 (Bembry 7), Philadelphia 64 (Simmons 12). Assists—Atlanta 20 (Young 8), Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, Philadelphia 22. A—20,269 (20,478).
Spurs 113, Mavericks 108
DALLAS (108)
Barnes 8-14 0-1 18, Doncic 11-18 5-6 31, Jordan 4-6 0-2 8, Smith Jr. 9-18 3-4 22, Matthews 3-10 2-2 8, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 8, Kleber 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 2-5 2-2 6, Barea 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 43-91 12-17 108.
SAN ANTONIO (113)
Cunningham 2-4 0-0 4, Gay 6-13 1-2 15, Aldridge 6-17 8-8 20, Forbes 5-11 0-0 12, DeRozan 12-21 10-10 34, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 4-9 0-0 10, Belinelli 5-12 1-1 13. Totals 42-91 20-21 113.
Dallas;18;27;29;28;6;—;108
San Antonio;20;33;23;26;11;—;113
3-Point Goals—Dallas 10-34 (Doncic 4-6, Finney-Smith 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Barea 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-6, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Kleber 0-4, Matthews 0-4), San Antonio 9-20 (Gay 2-2, Mills 2-4, Forbes 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Bertans 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 49 (Jordan 18), San Antonio 41 (Gay 11). Assists—Dallas 15 (Doncic, Smith Jr. 4), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls—Dallas 21, San Antonio 19. A—18,354 (18,581).
Nuggets 116, Pelicans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111)
Moore 7-10 1-2 18, Mirotic 7-17 0-2 17, Okafor 4-9 1-1 9, Holiday 7-13 0-0 16, Hill 1-5 2-2 4, Diallo 3-4 2-2 8, Randle 8-13 8-11 24, Frazier 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson 4-8 0-0 10, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-82 14-20 111.
DENVER (116)
Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Millsap 6-12 4-4 18, Jokic 3-8 4-4 12, Murray 9-19 3-3 23, Harris 8-16 6-8 23, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 6-14 4-4 17, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-9 0-0 7, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 42-93 21-23 116.
New Orleans;24;21;31;35;—;111
Denver;20;38;26;32;—;116
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 11-24 (Moore 3-5, Mirotic 3-11, Jackson 2-2, Holiday 2-3, Frazier 1-1, Hill 0-2), Denver 11-35 (Jokic 2-4, Millsap 2-4, Murray 2-5, Beasley 2-6, Harris 1-3, Morris 1-4, Lyles 1-6, Craig 0-3). Fouled Out—Holiday. Rebounds—New Orleans 44 (Mirotic 10), Denver 41 (Jokic 9). Assists—New Orleans 28 (Holiday 9), Denver 28 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls—New Orleans 25, Denver 17. A—15,217 (19,520).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.