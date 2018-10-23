Pistons 133, 76ers 132, OT
PHILADELPHIA (132)
Covington 6-11 1-2 16, Saric 5-16 2-3 14, Embiid 11-20 11-14 33, Fultz 6-9 0-0 13, Shamet 2-5 0-0 5, Muscala 2-3 0-0 5, A.Johnson 3-5 0-2 6, McConnell 5-8 0-0 10, Redick 9-21 6-7 30. Totals 49-98 20-28 132.
DETROIT (133)
S.Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Griffin 20-35 5-11 50, Drummond 6-20 2-4 14, R.Jackson 7-14 6-6 23, Bullock 6-14 3-3 17, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, I.Smith 9-12 1-1 21, Galloway 1-3 2-2 4, Kennard 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 51-108 19-27 133.
Philadelphia;28;36;30;26;12;—;132
Detroit;27;34;26;33;13;—;133
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 14-43 (Redick 6-15, Covington 3-4, Saric 2-11, Muscala 1-2, Fultz 1-2, Shamet 1-4, McConnell 0-1, Embiid 0-4), Detroit 12-33 (Griffin 5-10, R.Jackson 3-6, I.Smith 2-3, Bullock 2-7, Kennard 0-1, S.Johnson 0-2, Drummond 0-2, Galloway 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 48 (Embiid 11), Detroit 46 (Drummond 16). Assists—Philadelphia 32 (McConnell 8), Detroit 22 (Griffin 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Detroit 24. Technicals—Drummond 2. Ejected—Drummond. A—14,418 (20,491).
Pelicans 116, Clippers 109
L.A. CLIPPERS (109)
Harris 8-16 8-9 26, Gallinari 8-15 7-7 24, Gortat 0-4 0-0 0, Beverley 5-10 1-3 12, Bradley 1-8 0-0 2, Harrell 5-6 2-2 12, Mbah a Moute 2-4 1-2 5, Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-8 2-2 9, L.Williams 8-15 1-2 17, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 22-27 109.
NEW ORLEANS (116)
Moore 6-13 0-0 14, Davis 11-21 10-15 34, Mirotic 7-18 4-5 18, Payton 7-11 5-7 20, Holiday 2-15 4-6 8, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Randle 5-9 7-7 18, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-93 30-40 116.
L.A. Clippers;26;36;22;25;—;109
New Orleans;27;32;32;25;—;116
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 5-20 (Harris 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Beverley 1-3, Gallinari 1-4, Mbah a Moute 0-2, Bradley 0-2, L.Williams 0-3), New Orleans 6-24 (Davis 2-3, Moore 2-5, Payton 1-1, Randle 1-2, Miller 0-1, Hill 0-2, Holiday 0-4, Mirotic 0-6). Fouled Out—Randle. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 47 (Beverley 10), New Orleans 48 (Davis 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 18 (Beverley 8), New Orleans 22 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 26, New Orleans 24. Technical—New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A—14,625 (16,867).
Nuggets 126, Kings 112
SACRAMENTO (112)
Shumpert 4-7 2-2 12, Cauley-Stein 5-7 1-2 11, Bjelica 4-7 1-2 10, Fox 2-8 2-5 6, Hield 2-7 0-0 5, Jackson 7-11 0-0 17, Bagley III 9-11 1-3 20, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Giles III 0-6 0-2 0, Ferrell 4-9 2-2 11, Mason 6-10 0-0 14, McLemore 2-3 0-2 6. Totals 45-86 9-20 112.
DENVER (126)
Craig 3-5 0-0 7, Millsap 6-10 2-2 15, Jokic 6-11 1-1 14, Murray 6-10 4-4 19, Harris 8-12 0-0 18, Hernangomez 2-7 0-0 5, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Lyles 5-12 2-2 12, Lydon 1-1 0-0 2, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-12 2-2 11, Beasley 5-10 0-0 11, Akoon-Purcell 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 51-99 13-15 126.
Sacramento;26;29;26;31;—;112
Denver;33;35;37;21;—;126
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 13-31 (Jackson 3-5, McLemore 2-3, Mason 2-4, Shumpert 2-5, Bagley III 1-1, Hield 1-3, Bjelica 1-3, Ferrell 1-5, Fox 0-1, Giles III 0-1), Denver 11-30 (Murray 3-6, Harris 2-4, Millsap 1-2, Jokic 1-2, Morris 1-2, Craig 1-3, Beasley 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Akoon-Purcell 0-1, Lyles 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 39 (Bagley III 9), Denver 49 (Jokic 12). Assists—Sacramento 29 (Mason 7), Denver 31 (Morris 7). Total Fouls—Sacramento 17, Denver 22. A—13,214 (19,520).
