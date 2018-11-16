Bucks 123, Bulls 104
CHICAGO (104)
Holiday 7-12 0-0 20, Parker 9-19 0-0 21, Carter Jr. 6-8 0-0 12, Arcidiacono 1-6 0-0 3, LaVine 6-20 2-3 15, Hutchison 0-3 3-4 3, Felicio 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 2-5 1-2 5, Payne 0-0 2-2 2, Blakeney 8-14 0-0 18, Harrison 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 41-94 9-13 104.
MILWAUKEE (123)
Middleton 9-15 3-3 23, Antetokounmpo 8-15 5-9 23, B.Lopez 5-10 0-0 14, Bledsoe 10-13 2-3 25, Brogdon 5-12 0-0 13, Ilyasova 0-1 1-2 1, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Maker 3-10 0-0 9, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 5-7 0-0 11, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 11-17 123.
Chicago;40;23;17;24;—;104
Milwaukee;27;18;46;32;—;123
3-Point Goals—Chicago 13-33 (Holiday 6-9, Parker 3-6, Blakeney 2-4, LaVine 1-5, Arcidiacono 1-6, Felicio 0-1, Hutchison 0-2), Milwaukee 18-43 (B.Lopez 4-8, Bledsoe 3-5, Brogdon 3-5, Maker 3-7, Antetokounmpo 2-4, Middleton 2-6, Snell 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Brown 0-1, Connaughton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 36 (Parker 8), Milwaukee 55 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists—Chicago 22 (LaVine, Holiday, Carter Jr. 4), Milwaukee 28 (Middleton 8). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Milwaukee 14. Technicals—Parker. A—17,341 (17,500).
Pelicans 129, Knicks 124
NEW YORK (124)
Trier 4-11 2-2 11, Knox 4-9 0-1 11, Robinson 3-6 1-2 7, Mudiay 8-12 1-2 19, Hardaway Jr. 9-23 8-10 30, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Kanter 3-5 2-2 8, Burke 10-13 3-5 24, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 4, Dotson 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 48-98 17-24 124.
NEW ORLEANS (129)
Moore 6-11 0-0 13, Davis 16-25 10-15 43, Mirotic 4-11 2-2 12, Payton 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 9-18 3-3 24, Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Randle 7-10 5-8 19, Jackson 2-3 1-2 6, Clark 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 48-99 23-32 129.
New York;32;32;32;28;—;124
New Orleans;16;38;34;41;—;129
3-Point Goals—New York 11-34 (Hardaway Jr. 4-12, Knox 3-6, Mudiay 2-3, Burke 1-2, Trier 1-4, Vonleh 0-2, Dotson 0-2, Ntilikina 0-3), New Orleans 10-34 (Holiday 3-5, Mirotic 2-8, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Moore 1-3, Davis 1-4, Miller 1-6, Clark 0-1, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 44 (Hardaway Jr. 8), New Orleans 54 (Davis 17). Assists—New York 15 (Trier 5), New Orleans 27 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls—New York 31, New Orleans 25. A—14,717 (16,867).
Grizzlies 112, Kings 104
SACRAMENTO (104)
Shumpert 4-9 1-1 12, Bjelica 2-7 2-2 8, Cauley-Stein 5-9 1-3 11, Fox 8-17 6-8 23, Hield 6-12 2-2 16, Bagley III 1-3 5-6 7, Giles III 2-2 0-0 4, Mason 1-3 1-2 3, Bogdanovic 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 37-80 18-24 104.
MEMPHIS (112)
Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 11-16 4-6 27, Gasol 7-12 3-5 19, Conley 7-16 4-8 19, Temple 5-6 1-1 14, Casspi 2-3 1-2 6, Mack 3-8 1-1 9, M.Brooks 2-8 1-1 6, Selden 5-12 0-0 10. Totals 43-85 15-24 112.
Sacramento;28;23;27;26;—;104
Memphis;29;33;25;25;—;112
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 12-33 (Shumpert 3-6, Bogdanovic 2-4, Hield 2-4, Bjelica 2-5, Williams 2-6, Fox 1-5, Bagley III 0-1, Mason 0-2), Memphis 11-25 (Temple 3-4, Mack 2-5, Gasol 2-6, Jackson Jr. 1-1, Casspi 1-1, M.Brooks 1-2, Conley 1-4, Selden 0-2). Fouled Out—Shumpert. Rebounds—Sacramento 42 (Williams, Cauley-Stein 8), Memphis 40 (Gasol 15). Assists—Sacramento 23 (Fox 10), Memphis 24 (Mack 8). Total Fouls—Sacramento 24, Memphis 23. A—13,811 (18,119).
Timberwolves 112, Trail Blazers 96
PORTLAND (96)
Layman 1-5 2-4 4, Aminu 1-7 2-2 5, Nurkic 5-8 3-4 13, Lillard 5-18 5-6 16, McCollum 8-16 1-2 18, Leonard 4-6 0-0 10, Swanigan 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Stauskas 4-5 0-0 8, Simons 3-7 1-2 7, Turner 0-3 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 3-5 0-0 8, Baldwin IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-88 14-20 96.
MINNESOTA (112)
Covington 5-7 0-0 14, Gibson 6-10 0-0 12, Towns 6-15 0-0 14, Teague 5-10 1-2 13, Wiggins 9-21 2-2 23, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 3-9 2-2 9, Dieng 3-4 0-1 6, Rose 7-13 3-4 17, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-92 8-11 112.
Portland;21;22;24;29;—;96
Minnesota;29;26;28;29;—;112
3-Point Goals—Portland 8-29 (Leonard 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-2, Collins 1-2, McCollum 1-4, Aminu 1-5, Lillard 1-7, Stauskas 0-1, Turner 0-1, Baldwin IV 0-1, Simons 0-2, Layman 0-2), Minnesota 12-28 (Covington 4-6, Wiggins 3-8, Teague 2-3, Towns 2-4, Saric 1-5, Rose 0-1, Okogie 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Nurkic 11), Minnesota 43 (Towns 9). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 5), Minnesota 28 (Teague 7). Total Fouls—Portland 14, Minnesota 16. Technicals—Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second). A—18,978 (19,356).
Celtics 123, Raptors 116
TORONTO (116)
Leonard 11-25 9-11 31, Siakam 6-11 4-6 16, Ibaka 8-15 3-3 21, Lowry 3-12 7-8 14, Green 4-10 0-0 11, Anunoby 2-3 0-0 5, Valanciunas 5-8 1-1 11, Wright 3-7 0-0 7, VanVleet 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-97 24-29 116.
BOSTON (123)
Tatum 8-13 3-4 21, Hayward 4-8 6-6 15, Horford 5-9 0-0 11, Irving 18-26 4-6 43, J.Brown 3-11 0-0 7, Morris 4-8 2-3 11, Baynes 1-3 4-4 6, Smart 2-5 1-1 5, Rozier 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 47-89 20-24 123.
Toronto;27;25;30;25;9;—;116
Boston;30;24;24;29;16;—;123
3-Point Goals—Toronto 8-29 (Green 3-7, Ibaka 2-3, Wright 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, Lowry 1-6, Leonard 0-3, VanVleet 0-6), Boston 9-26 (Irving 3-6, Tatum 2-4, Morris 1-2, Horford 1-2, Hayward 1-4, J.Brown 1-5, Rozier 0-1, Smart 0-2). Fouled Out—Siakam, Green. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Leonard 15), Boston 46 (Horford 9). Assists—Toronto 20 (Lowry 7), Boston 25 (Irving 11). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Boston 23. A—18,624 (18,624).
76ers 113, Jazz 107
UTAH (107)
Ingles 6-12 0-0 14, Favors 5-5 3-6 13, Gobert 5-10 2-4 12, Rubio 4-8 4-9 13, Mitchell 13-35 4-7 31, Crowder 2-7 5-6 9, Sefolosha 1-1 0-0 2, O'Neale 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 3-7 1-2 7, Burks 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 41-88 21-37 107.
PHILADELPHIA (113)
Butler 12-15 2-5 28, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Embiid 7-20 8-9 23, Simmons 4-9 2-5 10, Redick 5-9 5-7 16, Muscala 3-7 0-0 9, Johnson 4-9 1-2 11, Fultz 2-5 2-4 6, Shamet 2-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 20-32 113.
Utah;24;28;32;23;—;107
Philadelphia;38;16;32;27;—;113
3-Point Goals—Utah 4-22 (Ingles 2-5, Rubio 1-2, Mitchell 1-11, Burks 0-1, Crowder 0-3), Philadelphia 11-23 (Muscala 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Butler 2-3, Shamet 2-4, Redick 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 39 (Gobert 10), Philadelphia 41 (Simmons 8). Assists—Utah 15 (Rubio, Exum 4), Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls—Utah 25, Philadelphia 27. Technicals—Embiid. A—20,485 (20,478).
Nets 115, Wizards 104
BROOKLYN (115)
Harris 3-9 2-2 9, Dudley 2-4 0-0 5, Allen 5-11 6-8 16, Russell 8-16 6-8 23, Crabbe 2-8 1-1 6, Carroll 3-10 4-4 11, Kurucs 4-8 0-0 9, Davis 1-3 1-1 3, Napier 2-7 4-5 8, Dinwiddie 8-13 6-9 25, Musa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 30-38 115.
WASHINGTON (104)
Porter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Howard 9-13 7-10 25, Wall 6-19 3-4 16, Beal 8-19 3-4 20, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-5 2-2 6, Oubre Jr. 5-6 7-8 18, Mahinmi 0-3 3-4 3, Satoransky 2-3 0-0 4, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-87 27-34 104.
Brooklyn;26;30;35;24;—;115
Washington;30;24;25;25;—;104
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 9-33 (Dinwiddie 3-5, Kurucs 1-2, Dudley 1-3, Russell 1-4, Carroll 1-5, Harris 1-6, Crabbe 1-6, Napier 0-2), Washington 3-17 (Oubre Jr. 1-2, Beal 1-3, Wall 1-5, Morris 0-1, Mahinmi 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Green 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—Howard, Allen. Rebounds—Brooklyn 47 (Allen 12), Washington 47 (Howard 17). Assists—Brooklyn 19 (Dinwiddie 8), Washington 18 (Wall 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 24, Washington 23. Technicals—Wall. A—15,102 (20,356).
Pacers 99, Heat 91
MIAMI (91)
McGruder 5-11 0-0 11, Winslow 2-8 0-0 5, Whiteside 6-15 0-0 12, Dragic 3-8 2-4 8, Richardson 10-16 1-1 28, Olynyk 0-7 0-0 0, Adebayo 3-7 2-3 8, T.Johnson 3-11 2-2 10, Ellington 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 35-93 7-10 91.
INDIANA (99)
Bogdanovic 6-10 2-2 16, Young 3-7 0-0 6, Turner 4-11 3-4 12, Collison 1-7 1-2 4, Oladipo 3-12 0-0 8, McDermott 1-3 0-0 3, Sabonis 7-10 1-1 15, Joseph 5-8 0-0 12, Evans 6-13 6-6 23. Totals 36-81 13-15 99.
Miami;27;16;24;24;—;91
Indiana;18;32;22;27;—;99
3-Point Goals—Miami 14-36 (Richardson 7-10, Ellington 3-9, T.Johnson 2-4, McGruder 1-3, Winslow 1-5, Olynyk 0-2, Dragic 0-3), Indiana 14-27 (Evans 5-7, Joseph 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-4, Oladipo 2-5, Collison 1-1, Turner 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Young 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 51 (Whiteside 17), Indiana 47 (Sabonis 12). Assists—Miami 21 (Winslow 6), Indiana 22 (Oladipo, Joseph 5). Total Fouls—Miami 16, Indiana 14. A—17,923 (20,000).
