HOUSTON (80)

Ennis III 2-7 1-1 6, Tucker 4-6 2-2 13, Capela 8-12 1-2 17, Paul 4-11 2-2 10, Harden 7-19 1-3 19, Anthony 1-11 0-0 2, Chriss 1-3 0-0 2, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-6 0-0 3, Green 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 31-82 7-10 80.

OKLAHOMA CITY (98)

George 7-21 3-5 20, Grant 3-5 4-4 11, Adams 7-12 5-9 19, Schroder 6-12 2-2 14, Ferguson 5-10 0-0 14, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Noel 0-1 2-2 2, Felton 5-9 0-0 10, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Abrines 0-3 0-0 0, Diallo 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 36-81 17-24 98.

Houston;19;26;15;20;—;80

Oklahoma City;29;30;21;18;—;98

3-Point Goals—Houston 11-42 (Harden 4-12, Tucker 3-5, Green 2-5, Ennis III 1-3, Clark 1-6, Chriss 0-1, Paul 0-4, Anthony 0-6), Oklahoma City 9-37 (Ferguson 4-9, George 3-11, Patterson 1-3, Grant 1-3, Diallo 0-1, Nader 0-1, Schroder 0-3, Felton 0-3, Abrines 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 39 (Harden 8), Oklahoma City 52 (George 11). Assists—Houston 16 (Paul, Harden 5), Oklahoma City 18 (George 6). Total Fouls—Houston 26, Oklahoma City 16. Technicals—Paul. A—18,203 (18,203).

Celtics 116, Suns 109

BOSTON (116)

Tatum 1-7 2-2 4, Hayward 3-8 0-0 8, Horford 3-7 0-1 7, Irving 13-28 7-7 39, Brown 6-13 4-6 17, Ojeleye 1-2 1-1 3, Morris 7-13 1-2 17, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 1-6 2-2 4, Rozier 3-8 3-4 10, Smart 1-4 4-6 7. Totals 39-97 24-31 116.

PHOENIX (109)

Ariza 3-7 2-2 11, Warren 9-17 8-8 29, Ayton 6-10 2-4 14, Canaan 3-14 0-0 7, Booker 15-30 4-5 38, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Okobo 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 16-19 109.

Boston;13;22;30;35;16;—;116

Phoenix;32;23;25;20;9;—;109

3-Point Goals—Boston 14-37 (Irving 6-13, Hayward 2-5, Morris 2-5, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Smart 1-3, Brown 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Tatum 0-1), Phoenix 11-35 (Booker 4-13, Warren 3-4, Ariza 3-7, Canaan 1-8, Okobo 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Anderson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 56 (Morris, Tatum 8), Phoenix 42 (Ayton 10). Assists—Boston 21 (Irving 6), Phoenix 25 (Booker 9). Total Fouls—Boston 18, Phoenix 23. Technicals—Warren. A—17,359 (18,422).

