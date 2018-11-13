Cavaliers 113, Hornets 89
CHARLOTTE (89)
Batum 5-12 0-0 11, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Zeller 3-4 3-3 9, Walker 2-16 2-5 7, Lamb 8-16 5-5 22, Bridges 1-4 2-2 5, Kaminsky 1-2 2-2 5, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 3-13 0-0 6, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 4-10 1-2 9, Bacon 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-95 15-19 89.
CLEVELAND (113)
Smith 5-13 0-0 13, Nance Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 5-6 1-2 11, Sexton 7-18 0-0 16, Hood 7-12 0-0 16, Frye 2-2 0-0 6, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-3 2-2 2, Clarkson 9-15 5-5 24, Nwaba 7-9 2-3 18. Totals 45-85 10-12 113.
Charlotte;23;28;18;20;—;89
Cleveland;38;29;21;25;—;113
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 8-41 (Williams 2-7, Kaminsky 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Batum 1-4, Lamb 1-4, Walker 1-7, Graham 0-2, Parker 0-3, Monk 0-8), Cleveland 13-24 (Smith 3-7, Sexton 2-2, Frye 2-2, Nwaba 2-2, Hood 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Harrison 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Lamb 6), Cleveland 60 (Thompson 21). Assists—Charlotte 22 (Walker 6), Cleveland 23 (Thompson, Smith 5). Total Fouls—Charlotte 11, Cleveland 20. Technicals—Lamb. A—19,432 (20,562).
Rockets 109, Nuggets 99
HOUSTON (109)
Ennis III 6-8 2-2 16, Tucker 4-8 0-0 12, Capela 11-15 2-4 24, Paul 7-12 4-5 21, Harden 7-16 6-8 22, Hartenstein 1-1 1-2 3, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 3-9 3-5 11. Totals 39-71 18-26 109.
DENVER (99)
Hernangomez 2-6 0-0 6, Millsap 4-8 4-4 13, Jokic 6-14 2-3 14, Murray 7-13 1-1 15, Harris 6-13 0-0 15, Craig 2-2 0-0 5, Plumlee 1-4 2-4 4, Lyles 3-4 1-2 8, Morris 7-11 2-2 19, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-76 12-16 99.
Houston;27;27;32;23;—;109
Denver;30;25;21;23;—;99
3-Point Goals—Houston 13-37 (Tucker 4-7, Paul 3-7, Ennis III 2-4, Gordon 2-7, Harden 2-10, Clark 0-2), Denver 11-25 (Harris 3-6, Morris 3-6, Hernangomez 2-4, Craig 1-1, Lyles 1-1, Millsap 1-2, Beasley 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Murray 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 32 (Capela 9), Denver 31 (Jokic 12). Assists—Houston 23 (Harden 11), Denver 27 (Jokic 7). Total Fouls—Houston 20, Denver 20. Technicals—Paul. A—16,741 (19,520).
