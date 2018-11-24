Bucks 135, Spurs 129
SAN ANTONIO (129)
Gay 5-9 0-1 10, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Aldridge 6-12 3-4 15, Forbes 8-11 0-0 18, DeRozan 13-26 7-10 34, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 6-11 1-1 17, Poeltl 2-4 3-3 7, White 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 2-3 5-7 9, Belinelli 4-9 2-2 12. Totals 49-92 21-28 129.
MILWAUKEE (135)
Middleton 8-14 1-2 21, Antetokounmpo 9-16 16-20 34, Lopez 3-4 2-3 9, Bledsoe 8-15 3-4 20, Brogdon 10-15 0-0 23, Maker 2-6 0-0 5, Dellavedova 2-2 0-0 5, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 4, Snell 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 49-86 22-29 135.
San Antonio;36;32;34;27;—;129
Milwaukee;37;30;28;40;—;135
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 10-21 (Bertans 4-7, Forbes 2-2, Belinelli 2-5, DeRozan 1-2, Cunningham 1-3, Gay 0-1, Mills 0-1), Milwaukee 15-40 (Middleton 4-9, Brown 3-4, Brogdon 3-5, Dellavedova 1-1, Snell 1-1, Lopez 1-2, Maker 1-4, Bledsoe 1-7, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Connaughton 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 39 (Cunningham 10), Milwaukee 41 (Antetokounmpo 18). Assists—San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 7), Milwaukee 30 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls—San Antonio 21, Milwaukee 22. Technicals—Bledsoe. A—17,559 (17,500).
Timberwolves 111, Bulls 96
CHICAGO (96)
Holiday 5-18 0-0 14, Parker 11-18 2-4 27, Carter Jr. 3-8 6-7 12, Arcidiacono 0-5 0-0 0, LaVine 9-17 10-12 28, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 2-3 2-2 7, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-3 0-2 0, Blakeney 2-7 2-4 8. Totals 32-80 22-31 96.
MINNESOTA (111)
Covington 1-18 2-2 4, Gibson 2-5 2-2 6, Towns 13-23 8-10 35, Teague 7-10 1-1 18, Wiggins 0-12 0-0 0, Saric 8-15 2-2 19, Dieng 1-5 0-0 2, Rose 9-13 2-2 22, Jones 1-2 3-4 5, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-103 20-23 111.
Chicago;22;28;29;17;—;96
Minnesota;20;29;35;27;—;111
3-Point Goals—Chicago 10-33 (Holiday 4-13, Parker 3-5, Blakeney 2-4, Lopez 1-1, Payne 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-2, LaVine 0-3, Arcidiacono 0-4), Minnesota 7-34 (Teague 3-5, Rose 2-4, Towns 1-5, Saric 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Wiggins 0-4, Covington 0-10). Fouled Out—Towns, Covington. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Holiday 11), Minnesota 58 (Towns 22). Assists—Chicago 22 (Holiday 5), Minnesota 22 (Towns 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 19, Minnesota 23. Technicals—Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second). A—17,119 (19,356).
Nuggets 105, Thunder 98
DENVER (105)
Hernangomez 4-12 4-4 15, Millsap 3-7 0-2 8, Jokic 6-20 4-5 16, Murray 9-23 2-2 22, Craig 4-8 0-1 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-6 11, Lyles 6-6 2-2 16, Morris 1-5 2-2 4, Beasley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-95 17-24 105.
OKLAHOMA CITY (98)
George 8-21 5-7 24, Grant 5-11 1-2 13, Adams 6-15 0-1 12, Westbrook 6-23 3-7 16, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-6 0-0 3, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-0 4, Schroder 5-14 6-6 18, Burton 4-6 0-0 8, Abrines 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-103 15-23 98.
Denver;33;30;16;26;—;105
Oklahoma City;23;19;24;32;—;98
3-Point Goals—Denver 10-30 (Hernangomez 3-7, Lyles 2-2, Millsap 2-3, Murray 2-6, Beasley 1-3, Craig 0-2, Jokic 0-7), Oklahoma City 9-39 (George 3-6, Grant 2-5, Schroder 2-7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Westbrook 1-12, Burton 0-1, Abrines 0-2, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 54 (Craig 10), Oklahoma City 54 (Adams 14). Assists—Denver 26 (Murray 8), Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls—Denver 20, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals—Abrines, George. A—18,203 (18,203).
Wizards 124, Pelicans 114
NEW ORLEANS (114)
Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Mirotic 7-12 5-5 24, Randle 10-16 8-10 29, Holiday 7-18 1-2 16, Moore 8-14 2-2 19, Miller 4-8 0-0 10, Diallo 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 2-9 1-2 5, Clark 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-90 17-21 114.
WASHINGTON (124)
Oubre Jr. 5-11 0-0 12, Porter Jr. 12-15 2-3 29, Bryant 2-2 0-0 4, Wall 8-16 5-10 22, Beal 7-15 3-7 18, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 6-12 1-2 15, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 2, Rivers 8-11 1-1 18. Totals 51-90 12-23 124.
New Orleans;34;34;23;23;—;114
Washington;37;31;22;34;—;124
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 11-31 (Mirotic 5-9, Miller 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-3, Randle 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Clark 0-1, Jackson 0-3), Washington 10-29 (Porter Jr. 3-4, Oubre Jr. 2-5, Morris 2-6, Beal 1-4, Wall 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Green 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 43 (Randle 15), Washington 45 (Morris 9). Assists—New Orleans 23 (Holiday 9), Washington 30 (Beal, Wall 8). Total Fouls—New Orleans 21, Washington 16. Technicals—Jackson, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Morris. A—15,165 (20,356).
Cavaliers 117, Rockets 108
HOUSTON (108)
Ennis III 2-6 0-0 5, Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Capela 4-4 4-4 12, Harden 14-30 7-12 40, Gordon 8-16 7-9 28, Clark 2-4 0-0 5, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 2-2 0-1 5, Green 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 37-74 19-28 108.
CLEVELAND (117)
Osman 1-6 5-5 7, Nwaba 5-16 2-4 12, Thompson 6-12 4-8 16, Sexton 14-21 0-0 29, Hood 3-7 1-1 9, Nance Jr. 2-3 3-4 8, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Clarkson 8-16 4-4 20, Korver 3-5 3-3 12. Totals 44-90 22-29 117.
Houston;30;28;25;25;—;108
Cleveland;29;34;30;24;—;117
3-Point Goals—Houston 15-39 (Gordon 5-11, Harden 5-12, Carter-Williams 1-1, Clark 1-3, Green 1-4, Ennis III 1-4, Tucker 1-4), Cleveland 7-22 (Korver 3-3, Hood 2-4, Nance Jr. 1-1, Sexton 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Clarkson 0-2, Osman 0-3, Nwaba 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 30 (Capela 10), Cleveland 49 (Thompson 20). Assists—Houston 18 (Harden 13), Cleveland 15 (Clarkson 4). Total Fouls—Houston 19, Cleveland 24. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Cleveland coach James Posey. A—19,432 (20,562).
