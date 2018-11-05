Bulls 116, Knicks 115
CHICAGO (116)
Holiday 2-10 0-0 6, Parker 7-15 1-1 15, Carter Jr. 3-9 4-4 11, Payne 4-11 0-1 8, LaVine 13-25 11-14 41, Hutchison 4-5 0-0 8, Felicio 2-2 0-1 4, Lopez 1-3 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 1-2 2-4 4, Blakeney 6-13 4-5 17. Totals 43-95 22-30 116.
NEW YORK (115)
Dotson 7-14 2-2 18, Vonleh 3-10 3-4 10, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Trier 5-15 9-9 21, Ntilikina 0-6 0-0 0, Knox 1-2 0-0 2, Hezonja 6-18 2-3 15, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Kanter 8-14 7-8 23, Burke 3-7 2-2 8, Mudiay 7-16 1-1 16. Totals 41-106 26-29 115.
Chicago;24;23;31;24;6;8;—;116
New York;21;26;25;30;6;7;—;115
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-30 (LaVine 4-10, Holiday 2-6, Carter Jr. 1-1, Blakeney 1-5, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Parker 0-2, Payne 0-4), New York 7-26 (Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-7, Vonleh 1-2, Mudiay 1-3, Hezonja 1-5, Burke 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Ntilikina 0-3). Fouled Out—Carter Jr.. Rebounds—Chicago 48 (Carter Jr. 13), New York 62 (Kanter 24). Assists—Chicago 15 (LaVine 4), New York 20 (Kanter 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, New York 27. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—19,812 (19,812).
Magic 102, Cavaliers 100
CLEVELAND (100)
Osman 5-17 0-0 11, Dekker 0-4 2-2 2, Thompson 9-12 1-3 19, Hill 10-12 0-0 22, Hood 4-7 2-2 11, Nance Jr. 0-1 0-2 0, Sexton 2-6 0-0 5, Korver 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 5-9 2-2 14, Clarkson 5-10 1-1 14. Totals 41-80 8-12 100.
ORLANDO (102)
Iwundu 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 9-15 2-2 23, Vucevic 6-13 1-2 14, Augustin 1-2 4-4 7, Fournier 5-15 3-4 15, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 3-7 0-0 6, Simmons 5-9 1-1 11, Grant 3-7 0-0 7, Ross 6-14 0-0 15. Totals 39-87 13-15 102.
Cleveland;21;26;32;21;—;100
Orlando;30;28;12;32;—;102
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 10-23 (Clarkson 3-6, Hill 2-2, Smith 2-3, Hood 1-1, Sexton 1-1, Osman 1-9, Dekker 0-1), Orlando 11-34 (Gordon 3-4, Ross 3-9, Fournier 2-9, Grant 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Martin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 42 (Thompson 16), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Cleveland 20 (Hill 6), Orlando 22 (Fournier 5). Total Fouls—Cleveland 17, Orlando 16. A—15,009 (18,846).
Rockets 98, Pacers 94
HOUSTON (98)
Ennis III 5-7 0-0 13, Tucker 3-9 0-0 9, Capela 8-10 2-2 18, Paul 4-12 1-2 9, Harden 7-15 9-9 28, Anthony 3-9 0-0 8, Hartenstein 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-6 3-3 6, Green 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 34-77 15-16 98.
INDIANA (94)
Bogdanovic 2-6 6-9 11, Young 4-7 0-0 8, Turner 2-7 3-4 7, Collison 3-6 2-4 8, Oladipo 11-21 2-2 28, McDermott 1-4 1-1 4, Sabonis 7-9 3-4 17, Leaf 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 0-4 0-0 0, Evans 3-9 3-6 11. Totals 33-75 20-30 94.
Houston;29;24;16;29;—;98
Indiana;22;33;20;19;—;94
3-Point Goals—Houston 15-47 (Harden 5-12, Ennis III 3-4, Tucker 3-7, Anthony 2-7, Green 1-5, Clark 1-6, Paul 0-6), Indiana 8-28 (Oladipo 4-11, Evans 2-5, McDermott 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-4, Turner 0-1, Collison 0-1, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 40 (Capela 10), Indiana 39 (Young 11). Assists—Houston 23 (Paul 13), Indiana 17 (Sabonis 5). Total Fouls—Houston 24, Indiana 15. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Indiana coach Nate McMillan. A—14,735 (20,000).
Heat 120, Pistons 115
MIAMI (120)
McGruder 3-8 0-2 8, Winslow 3-10 2-4 9, Adebayo 4-5 3-4 11, Dragic 7-18 6-7 21, Richardson 11-21 2-2 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 3-10 4-5 13, Ellington 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-5 1-1 9, Wade 8-15 2-6 18. Totals 44-98 20-31 120.
DETROIT (115)
Robinson III 6-12 2-2 16, Griffin 8-21 6-8 24, Drummond 11-19 3-9 25, Jackson 9-22 4-4 25, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 7-15 3-5 21, Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-104 18-28 115.
Miami;28;25;34;18;15;—;120
Detroit;27;26;27;25;10;—;115
3-Point Goals—Miami 12-31 (Richardson 3-5, Olynyk 3-9, McGruder 2-3, T.Johnson 2-3, Winslow 1-2, Dragic 1-6, Wade 0-1, Ellington 0-2), Detroit 11-35 (Galloway 4-9, Jackson 3-9, Robinson III 2-4, Griffin 2-8, Calderon 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out—Griffin. Rebounds—Miami 50 (Richardson, Adebayo 8), Detroit 60 (Drummond 24). Assists—Miami 24 (Dragic 6), Detroit 27 (Griffin 7). Total Fouls—Miami 26, Detroit 30. Technicals—Griffin. A—14,148 (20,491).
Thunder 122, Pelicans 116
NEW ORLEANS (116)
Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, A.Davis 7-20 6-7 20, Mirotic 5-12 5-6 16, Holiday 8-13 5-7 22, Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 3-4 0-0 9, Randle 10-10 4-4 26, C.Diallo 1-1 2-2 4, Frazier 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 4-12 1-2 10. Totals 41-84 25-30 116.
OKLAHOMA CITY (122)
George 6-17 7-7 23, Grant 5-12 3-4 13, Adams 9-12 0-2 18, Westbrook 6-16 5-8 17, Ferguson 2-3 0-0 5, Patterson 3-4 1-2 10, Noel 0-2 1-2 1, Felton 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 9-16 3-3 22, H.Diallo 2-4 0-1 4, Abrines 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 45-93 22-31 122.
New Orleans;28;35;23;30;—;116
Oklahoma City;36;26;38;22;—;122
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 9-29 (Miller 3-4, Randle 2-2, Clark 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Mirotic 1-5, Holiday 1-6, Frazier 0-1, A.Davis 0-1, Moore 0-1), Oklahoma City 10-27 (George 4-10, Patterson 3-3, Abrines 1-2, Ferguson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Felton 0-1, H.Diallo 0-1, Westbrook 0-2, Grant 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 45 (Mirotic 16), Oklahoma City 41 (Adams 8). Assists—New Orleans 27 (Holiday 14), Oklahoma City 26 (Westbrook 9). Total Fouls—New Orleans 26, Oklahoma City 23. A—18,203 (18,203).
Raptors 124, Jazz 111
TORONTO (124)
Anunoby 7-13 0-1 17, Siakam 7-11 2-2 16, Valanciunas 4-10 2-2 11, Lowry 5-9 4-4 17, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 2-4 0-0 5, Ibaka 8-8 0-0 17, Monroe 4-5 0-0 8, VanVleet 6-14 3-3 17, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 3-6 2-2 9, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-86 13-14 124.
UTAH (111)
Ingles 3-13 1-4 9, Favors 4-6 3-4 11, Gobert 6-9 2-4 14, Rubio 1-10 6-6 8, O'Neale 5-8 1-2 11, Crowder 3-11 6-10 12, Sefolosha 0-0 1-2 1, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Exum 3-4 0-0 7, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 7-11 6-6 22, Allen 3-8 1-3 9. Totals 38-86 27-41 111.
Toronto;30;35;29;30;—;124
Utah;31;23;18;39;—;111
3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-33 (Anunoby 3-5, Lowry 3-7, VanVleet 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Valanciunas 1-2, Miles 1-3, Green 1-3, Wright 1-3, Monroe 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Siakam 0-2), Utah 8-31 (Burks 2-3, Ingles 2-6, Allen 2-6, Exum 1-1, Niang 1-3, Mitrou-Long 0-1, O'Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-4, Crowder 0-6). Fouled Out—Ibaka. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Lowry, Siakam 7), Utah 40 (Gobert 12). Assists—Toronto 21 (Lowry 11), Utah 29 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls—Toronto 28, Utah 19. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second) 2, Lowry. A—18,306 (18,306).
Nuggets 115, Celtics 107
BOSTON (107)
Tatum 5-14 4-4 15, Hayward 3-7 2-2 8, Horford 6-9 0-1 12, Irving 13-17 1-1 31, Brown 7-14 0-0 15, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Ma.Morris 3-9 0-0 6, Baynes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 1-1 1-2 3, Rozier 2-9 0-0 6, Smart 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 44-87 10-12 107.
DENVER (115)
Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Millsap 3-9 3-4 10, Jokic 2-3 4-6 8, Murray 19-30 5-5 48, Harris 4-13 4-4 13, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 8, Lyles 4-10 2-2 13, Plumlee 1-4 0-4 2, Mo.Morris 3-5 2-3 8, Beasley 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 41-90 20-28 115.
Boston;34;22;25;26;—;107
Denver;19;35;34;27;—;115
3-Point Goals—Boston 9-31 (Irving 4-6, Rozier 2-5, Smart 1-3, Brown 1-4, Tatum 1-4, Baynes 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Horford 0-2, Ma.Morris 0-4), Denver 13-34 (Murray 5-11, Lyles 3-7, Hernangomez 2-4, Millsap 1-2, Harris 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Mo.Morris 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 40 (Hayward 9), Denver 47 (Jokic 10). Assists—Boston 22 (Horford 6), Denver 25 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls—Boston 21, Denver 14. Technicals—Ma.Morris. A—19,520 (19,520).
