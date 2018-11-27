Pistons 115, Knicks 108
NEW YORK (108)
Hezonja 1-3 2-2 5, Vonleh 2-4 1-2 6, Kanter 8-16 0-0 16, Mudiay 4-13 0-0 9, Hardaway Jr. 5-15 7-7 19, Knox 1-7 2-3 4, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0, Burke 1-8 4-4 6, Dotson 6-8 2-2 17, Trier 7-11 9-12 24. Totals 36-91 27-32 108.
DETROIT (115)
Robinson III 0-1 1-2 1, Griffin 9-21 12-16 30, Drummond 3-9 0-4 6, Jackson 6-12 7-7 21, Bullock 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 7-9 5-8 21, Pachulia 3-3 3-3 9, Galloway 3-8 2-3 9, Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 32-45 115.
New York;19;24;27;38;—;108
Detroit;24;27;30;34;—;115
3-Point Goals—New York 9-27 (Dotson 3-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Trier 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Hezonja 1-3, Mudiay 1-4, Ntilikina 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Knox 0-2, Burke 0-2), Detroit 7-24 (Jackson 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Smith 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Galloway 1-5, Robinson III 0-1, Griffin 0-5). Fouled Out—Hezonja, Vonleh, Robinson. Rebounds—New York 50 (Kanter 14), Detroit 48 (Drummond 14). Assists—New York 16 (Trier 7), Detroit 20 (Smith 7). Total Fouls—New York 31, Detroit 26. A—13,935 (20,491).
Hawks 115, Heat 113
ATLANTA (115)
Prince 6-11 3-4 18, Collins 6-10 4-4 16, Dedmon 3-3 1-1 8, Young 5-12 5-6 17, Huerter 3-7 0-0 8, Bembry 3-10 0-0 6, Spellman 4-7 4-4 14, Len 3-5 3-4 9, Lin 1-4 4-5 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 4-10 3-4 12. Totals 38-80 27-32 115.
MIAMI (113)
McGruder 3-9 2-2 8, J.Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Whiteside 5-8 1-7 11, Richardson 6-17 8-9 22, Ellington 5-13 0-0 15, Winslow 5-9 0-0 11, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Olynyk 3-6 0-0 8, Adebayo 4-4 4-6 12, Wade 6-11 5-6 18. Totals 40-87 20-30 113.
Atlanta;35;33;32;15;—;115
Miami;38;14;34;27;—;113
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 12-31 (Prince 3-6, Spellman 2-3, Huerter 2-4, Young 2-5, Dedmon 1-1, Lin 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Len 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Collins 0-2), Miami 13-38 (Ellington 5-11, J.Johnson 2-5, Olynyk 2-5, Richardson 2-8, Winslow 1-2, Wade 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-1, McGruder 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 46 (Len 7), Miami 43 (Whiteside 10). Assists—Atlanta 22 (Young 10), Miami 22 (McGruder 5). Total Fouls—Atlanta 24, Miami 25. Technicals—Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. A—19,600 (19,600).
Raptors 122, Grizzlies 114
TORONTO (122)
Leonard 5-11 6-9 17, Siakam 3-5 4-6 10, Ibaka 7-11 2-2 16, Lowry 8-14 3-4 24, D.Green 5-9 0-0 14, Miles 2-2 0-0 6, Anunoby 2-5 0-1 5, Valanciunas 3-3 2-2 9, Wright 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 6-6 3-4 18. Totals 42-69 20-28 122.
MEMPHIS (114)
Anderson 6-8 1-1 13, Jackson Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Gasol 10-14 3-4 27, Conley 7-19 4-6 20, Temple 4-10 2-2 12, Casspi 3-6 3-3 10, J.Green 5-9 3-3 13, Mack 5-8 0-0 10, Selden 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 43-85 18-21 114.
Toronto;31;28;34;29;—;122
Memphis;32;39;26;17;—;114
3-Point Goals—Toronto 18-33 (Lowry 5-8, D.Green 4-8, VanVleet 3-3, Miles 2-2, Wright 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Anunoby 1-3, Leonard 1-4, Siakam 0-1, Ibaka 0-2), Memphis 10-29 (Gasol 4-6, Conley 2-7, Temple 2-7, Casspi 1-2, Selden 1-3, Anderson 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Mack 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 31 (Leonard 10), Memphis 35 (J.Green 7). Assists—Toronto 25 (Lowry 6), Memphis 27 (Conley 6). Total Fouls—Toronto 18, Memphis 23. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Ibaka, Toronto coach Nick Nurse. A—14,187 (18,119).
Pacers 109, Suns 104
INDIANA (109)
Bogdanovic 5-12 3-5 15, Young 5-10 2-2 13, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Collison 3-9 5-8 11, Evans 3-10 0-0 8, McDermott 7-12 2-2 24, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-14 7-8 21, Joseph 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 22-29 109.
PHOENIX (104)
Ariza 2-7 0-0 6, Warren 11-20 1-2 25, Ayton 6-11 6-6 18, Booker 7-21 3-6 20, Bridges 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Holmes 3-4 2-4 8, Canaan 2-5 0-0 5, Crawford 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 41-92 12-18 104.
Indiana;26;35;20;28;—;109
Phoenix;26;28;23;27;—;104
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-26 (McDermott 5-7, Bogdanovic 2-3, Evans 2-6, Young 1-1, Turner 1-2, Leaf 0-1, Collison 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Holiday 0-3), Phoenix 10-31 (Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-3, Ariza 2-5, Warren 2-6, Canaan 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 55 (Sabonis 16), Phoenix 45 (Ayton 12). Assists—Indiana 27 (Collison 12), Phoenix 20 (Booker 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 13, Phoenix 17. Technicals—Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Evans. A—13,038 (18,422).
Nuggets 117, Lakers 85
L.A. LAKERS (85)
James 5-15 4-6 14, Kuzma 9-15 2-2 21, McGee 1-4 0-0 2, Ball 3-6 0-0 7, Ingram 6-10 2-4 14, Mykhailiuk 1-6 0-0 3, Mi.Beasley 3-7 2-2 8, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Chandler 1-1 2-4 4, Hart 2-6 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 0-0 3, Stephenson 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 34-87 12-18 85.
DENVER (117)
Hernangomez 5-7 1-1 12, Millsap 9-14 2-2 20, Jokic 5-14 2-2 14, Murray 8-18 2-2 20, Craig 0-2 2-2 2, Lydon 2-2 0-0 5, Plumlee 5-7 0-0 10, Lyles 2-10 0-0 5, Morris 2-7 3-4 7, Akoon-Purcell 1-2 0-0 2, Ma.Beasley 8-14 2-2 20. Totals 47-97 14-15 117.
L.A. Lakers;26;24;21;14;—;85
Denver;30;28;31;28;—;117
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 5-35 (Stephenson 1-3, Ball 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Mykhailiuk 1-5, Kuzma 1-7, Wagner 0-1, Mi.Beasley 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Hart 0-4, James 0-4), Denver 9-25 (Jokic 2-4, Murray 2-5, Ma.Beasley 2-6, Lydon 1-1, Hernangomez 1-1, Lyles 1-4, Craig 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 39 (James 7), Denver 60 (Millsap 11). Assists—L.A. Lakers 19 (Hart, Stephenson, Kuzma 3), Denver 28 (Jokic, Morris 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 19, Denver 17. A—19,583 (19,520).
