Rockets 96, Bulls 88
HOUSTON (96)
Ennis III 5-8 2-2 15, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Capela 4-11 4-6 12, Paul 3-11 1-3 7, Harden 7-17 6-8 25, Anthony 8-14 0-1 17, Clark 2-6 0-0 6, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Green 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 35-83 13-20 96.
CHICAGO (88)
Holiday 3-6 0-0 9, Parker 6-12 2-2 15, Carter Jr. 4-7 6-6 14, Payne 3-10 2-2 8, LaVine 4-16 12-13 21, Hutchison 5-8 2-2 12, Felicio 2-3 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, Blakeney 0-6 2-2 2. Totals 28-72 26-27 88.
Houston;27;27;21;21;—;96
Chicago;28;28;7;25;—;88
3-Point Goals—Houston 13-42 (Harden 5-12, Ennis III 3-5, Tucker 2-4, Clark 2-6, Anthony 1-7, Paul 0-3, Green 0-5), Chicago 6-24 (Holiday 3-6, Parker 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-3, LaVine 1-7, Carter Jr. 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Payne 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 45 (Capela 12), Chicago 37 (Carter Jr. 13). Assists—Houston 21 (Paul 8), Chicago 16 (LaVine, Arcidiacono 4). Total Fouls—Houston 22, Chicago 18. Technicals—Paul, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Harden, LaVine. A—20,505 (20,917).
76ers 109, Pistons 99
DETROIT (99)
S.Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Griffin 12-21 12-16 38, Drummond 3-8 2-5 8, R.Jackson 2-11 4-6 9, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Leuer 3-5 0-2 6, Pachulia 3-4 3-4 9, Galloway 4-8 4-4 13, Calderon 1-4 0-0 2, I.Smith 3-10 1-2 8, Robinson III 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 33-83 28-41 99.
PHILADELPHIA (109)
Covington 2-5 0-0 5, Saric 2-6 0-0 5, Embiid 10-18 18-23 39, Simmons 2-4 5-6 9, Fultz 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-10 6-6 14, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, A.Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, Shamet 4-7 1-1 11, Redick 3-10 8-9 16. Totals 28-69 44-51 109.
Detroit;24;23;25;27;—;99
Philadelphia;30;39;16;24;—;109
3-Point Goals—Detroit 5-30 (Griffin 2-7, Galloway 1-3, R.Jackson 1-6, I.Smith 1-6, Leuer 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Calderon 0-2, S.Johnson 0-4), Philadelphia 9-29 (Shamet 2-5, Redick 2-6, Muscala 2-8, Embiid 1-3, Covington 1-3, Saric 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 44 (Griffin 13), Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 17). Assists—Detroit 16 (Griffin 6), Philadelphia 21 (Simmons 5). Total Fouls—Detroit 32, Philadelphia 31. Technicals—I.Smith, Drummond, Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game), Embiid, Covington, Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A—20,289 (20,478).
Hornets 126, Cavaliers 94
CLEVELAND (94)
Osman 3-7 3-3 9, Dekker 5-9 0-0 11, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Hill 1-6 1-1 3, Hood 3-8 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2, Sexton 1-5 2-2 4, Clarkson 6-13 0-0 13, Smith 4-8 2-2 14, Nwaba 0-1 3-4 3, Korver 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 35-81 14-15 94.
CHARLOTTE (126)
Batum 4-9 0-0 9, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Zeller 3-5 0-0 6, Walker 6-12 2-2 18, Lamb 8-15 3-3 19, Bridges 5-7 0-0 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-7 0-0 10, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Hernangomez 4-4 3-3 11, Parker 5-10 2-3 12, Monk 7-14 0-0 16, Bacon 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 52-92 12-13 126.
Cleveland;22;30;21;21;—;94
Charlotte;30;29;34;33;—;126
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 10-26 (Smith 4-6, Korver 3-5, Hood 1-1, Dekker 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Osman 0-2, Hill 0-4), Charlotte 10-30 (Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-4, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-3, Williams 1-4, Parker 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 27 (Thompson 8), Charlotte 50 (Lamb, Batum 8). Assists—Cleveland 22 (Hill, Smith, Korver 4), Charlotte 29 (Batum 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 20, Charlotte 17. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A—16,221 (19,077).
Pacers 102, Celtics 101
BOSTON (101)
Tatum 5-11 0-0 14, Hayward 2-10 0-0 4, Horford 6-13 1-2 14, Irving 6-12 2-2 18, Brown 5-14 1-2 12, Morris 9-13 1-1 23, Baynes 2-3 0-0 6, Rozier 2-5 1-2 7, Smart 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 38-88 6-9 101.
INDIANA (102)
Bogdanovic 6-11 2-5 16, Young 2-12 0-2 4, Turner 4-7 4-4 12, Collison 4-7 0-0 9, Oladipo 6-18 8-8 24, McDermott 0-2 0-0 0, Sabonis 5-8 2-2 12, Leaf 3-5 0-0 7, Joseph 0-5 1-2 1, Evans 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 36-87 19-25 102.
Boston;28;17;27;29;—;101
Indiana;18;27;27;30;—;102
3-Point Goals—Boston 19-46 (Morris 4-6, Irving 4-7, Tatum 4-8, Baynes 2-3, Rozier 2-4, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-4, Brown 1-5, Hayward 0-5), Indiana 11-32 (Oladipo 4-13, Evans 3-6, Bogdanovic 2-5, Leaf 1-1, Collison 1-2, McDermott 0-1, Young 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 45 (Hayward, Brown 7), Indiana 46 (Oladipo 12). Assists—Boston 23 (Smart 9), Indiana 23 (Sabonis, Young 5). Total Fouls—Boston 20, Indiana 16. A—17,505 (20,000).
Hawks 123, Heat 118
MIAMI (118)
Winslow 5-11 3-4 15, Olynyk 0-2 0-0 0, Whiteside 3-8 1-2 8, Richardson 10-18 6-6 32, McGruder 7-15 2-2 18, Jones Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Ellington 2-4 0-0 5, Wade 7-13 3-6 19, T.Johnson 6-11 3-4 17. Totals 41-86 20-26 118.
ATLANTA (123)
Prince 5-11 2-3 15, Spellman 3-4 0-1 7, Len 3-5 3-4 11, Young 9-19 4-5 24, Bazemore 4-6 2-2 10, Bembry 2-8 2-2 6, Poythress 2-3 0-0 5, Dedmon 7-13 0-0 15, Lin 1-3 4-4 6, Carter 5-7 1-2 12, Huerter 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 46-88 18-23 123.
Miami;31;37;25;25;—;118
Atlanta;41;33;28;21;—;123
3-Point Goals—Miami 16-40 (Richardson 6-10, Winslow 2-4, T.Johnson 2-5, Wade 2-6, McGruder 2-8, Whiteside 1-2, Ellington 1-3, Olynyk 0-2), Atlanta 13-32 (Prince 3-8, Len 2-3, Huerter 2-5, Young 2-8, Poythress 1-1, Spellman 1-1, Dedmon 1-2, Carter 1-2, Bembry 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 41 (Winslow 10), Atlanta 38 (Dedmon 7). Assists—Miami 27 (Winslow 8), Atlanta 33 (Young 15). Total Fouls—Miami 20, Atlanta 21. Technicals—Winslow, Prince, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Carter. A—16,303 (18,118).
Spurs 109, Pelicans 95
NEW ORLEANS (95)
Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Mirotic 9-16 2-2 22, Davis 5-13 7-10 17, Holiday 13-21 3-4 29, Moore 4-7 1-2 11, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 3-9 4-12 10, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 36-77 17-30 95.
SAN ANTONIO (109)
Gay 3-12 0-0 6, Cunningham 5-8 2-2 15, Aldridge 11-21 0-0 22, Forbes 3-8 1-1 7, DeRozan 11-24 4-4 26, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 1-2 0-0 2, Poeltl 0-1 0-0 0, Gasol 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 4-7 3-5 15, Belinelli 6-10 1-2 14. Totals 45-96 11-14 109.
New Orleans;17;22;29;27;—;95
San Antonio;24;34;29;22;—;109
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-21 (Moore 2-2, Mirotic 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Clark 1-3, Miller 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Randle 0-2, Davis 0-2, Holiday 0-3), San Antonio 8-22 (Mills 4-4, Cunningham 3-5, Belinelli 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Gay 0-2, DeRozan 0-3, Forbes 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 48 (Mirotic 16), San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 12). Assists—New Orleans 22 (Holiday 8), San Antonio 29 (Mills 7). Total Fouls—New Orleans 21, San Antonio 21. Technicals—New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A—18,354 (18,581).
