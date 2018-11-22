Trail Blazers 118, Knicks 114

PORTLAND (118)

Aminu 2-5 0-0 6, Layman 1-3 0-0 3, Nurkic 6-14 1-4 13, McCollum 13-23 0-0 31, Lillard 9-22 8-10 29, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Leonard 5-9 2-2 15, Turner 5-9 0-0 10, Baldwin IV 0-0 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-6 1-1 9. Totals 45-95 12-17 118.

NEW YORK (114)

Hezonja 1-5 0-0 2, Vonleh 4-8 4-8 14, Kanter 3-7 0-0 7, Mudiay 6-9 2-2 16, Hardaway Jr. 10-21 9-9 32, Knox 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 3-3 0-1 6, Ntilikina 3-7 0-0 7, Burke 8-15 0-0 19, Trier 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 42-83 17-22 114.

Portland;33;25;31;29;—;118

New York;35;25;25;29;—;114

3-Point Goals—Portland 16-35 (McCollum 5-9, Leonard 3-4, Lillard 3-9, Aminu 2-4, Stauskas 2-4, Layman 1-3, Nurkic 0-1, Collins 0-1), New York 13-29 (Burke 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Mudiay 2-4, Vonleh 2-5, Trier 1-1, Kanter 1-1, Ntilikina 1-5, Knox 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 43 (Nurkic 11), New York 42 (Vonleh 14). Assists—Portland 25 (Lillard 8), New York 22 (Kanter 6). Total Fouls—Portland 19, New York 15. Technicals—New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A—19,812 (19,812).

Nets 104, Heat 92

BROOKLYN (104)

Harris 4-10 3-4 11, Dudley 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 5-8 3-4 13, Russell 9-22 0-0 20, Crabbe 2-8 2-2 8, Hollis-Jefferson 3-9 4-6 10, Carroll 3-5 3-4 11, Davis 4-4 1-2 9, Napier 3-5 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 5-12 4-4 16. Totals 38-88 20-26 104.

MIAMI (92)

McGruder 7-14 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-6 0-0 3, Whiteside 9-21 3-6 21, Richardson 6-20 4-7 16, Ellington 2-8 3-3 9, Winslow 4-7 0-0 10, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, J.Johnson 1-7 2-2 4, Adebayo 3-6 0-0 6, Wade 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 36-100 13-20 92.

Brooklyn;20;19;35;30;—;104

Miami;13;29;35;15;—;92

3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 8-31 (Carroll 2-3, Dinwiddie 2-5, Crabbe 2-5, Russell 2-8, Napier 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Dudley 0-3, Harris 0-5), Miami 7-32 (Winslow 2-3, Ellington 2-8, Jones Jr. 1-3, Robinson 1-3, McGruder 1-4, Whiteside 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, Wade 0-3, Richardson 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 53 (Allen 14), Miami 52 (Whiteside 23). Assists—Brooklyn 17 (Dinwiddie 7), Miami 18 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 21, Miami 24. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).

Wizards 125, Clippers 118

L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Harris 12-21 1-2 29, Gallinari 0-8 3-3 3, Gortat 4-7 1-1 9, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-11 4-5 17, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Scott 3-4 0-0 9, Harrell 9-13 2-2 20, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 2-5 0-0 6, Thornwell 0-0 2-2 2, Wallace 1-1 0-1 2, Williams 7-15 2-2 17. Totals 46-89 15-18 118.

WASHINGTON (125)

Oubre Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Porter Jr. 4-9 2-2 11, Bryant 3-5 1-2 7, Wall 9-24 7-10 30, Beal 8-17 11-14 27, Green 8-11 1-1 20, Morris 3-11 4-4 12, Satoransky 4-7 4-4 13, Rivers 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 40-93 32-39 125.

L.A. Clippers;40;33;22;23;—;118

Washington;21;33;32;39;—;125

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 11-27 (Harris 4-6, Scott 3-4, Beverley 2-4, Williams 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Gallinari 0-4), Washington 13-39 (Wall 5-12, Green 3-6, Morris 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Beal 0-3, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 44 (Harrell, Harris 9), Washington 44 (Porter Jr. 14). Assists—L.A. Clippers 20 (Gallinari, Beverley 5), Washington 27 (Wall 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 28, Washington 20. Technicals—Harrell, Williams, Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second), Morris. Ejected—Williams. A—14,499 (20,356).

Raptors 93, Magic 91

TORONTO (93)

Leonard 8-16 1-3 18, Siakam 7-11 1-1 15, Ibaka 7-15 0-0 14, Lowry 3-9 0-0 9, Green 5-13 0-0 13, Valanciunas 4-8 0-0 8, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 2-5 2-2 8, VanVleet 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 39-87 6-8 93.

ORLANDO (91)

Iwundu 2-3 3-4 7, Gordon 5-15 4-5 16, Vucevic 6-12 2-2 14, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 11-20 1-2 27, Isaac 3-7 3-4 9, Bamba 2-3 2-2 7, Ross 2-10 0-0 4, Grant 1-4 0-0 2, Simmons 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 34-84 15-19 91.

Toronto;29;18;26;20;—;93

Orlando;17;20;38;16;—;91

3-Point Goals—Toronto 9-34 (Lowry 3-8, Green 3-9, Brown 2-5, Leonard 1-3, Wright 0-1, VanVleet 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Siakam 0-2, Ibaka 0-3), Orlando 8-30 (Fournier 4-9, Gordon 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Iwundu 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Grant 0-2, Vucevic 0-3, Ross 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Ibaka, Siakam 9), Orlando 49 (Vucevic 18). Assists—Toronto 23 (Lowry 7), Orlando 24 (Augustin, Grant 5). Total Fouls—Toronto 19, Orlando 11. A—16,016 (18,846).

