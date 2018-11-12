Mavericks 103, Bulls 98

DALLAS (103)

Barnes 7-16 8-9 23, Doncic 3-12 3-4 11, Jordan 3-5 0-2 6, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 11, Finney-Smith 2-6 3-4 8, Kleber 4-4 0-0 10, Powell 3-5 4-6 11, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Brunson 1-3 0-2 2, Barea 6-12 1-2 14. Totals 37-80 19-29 103.

CHICAGO (98)

Holiday 5-9 1-1 14, Parker 6-17 4-4 16, Carter Jr. 3-9 1-1 7, Arcidiacono 3-9 1-2 9, LaVine 8-23 10-11 26, Hutchison 4-7 0-0 9, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 2-4 1-1 5, Blakeney 3-7 2-2 9, Harrison 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 35-89 20-22 98.

Dallas;25;31;22;25;—;103

Chicago;20;29;26;23;—;98

3-Point Goals—Dallas 10-33 (Kleber 2-2, Doncic 2-7, Barea 1-2, Harris 1-3, Powell 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-5, Finney-Smith 1-5, Barnes 1-6), Chicago 8-33 (Holiday 3-7, Arcidiacono 2-7, Blakeney 1-1, Hutchison 1-1, Harrison 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, Parker 0-4, LaVine 0-6). Fouled Out—Parker. Rebounds—Dallas 49 (Jordan 16), Chicago 45 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists—Dallas 18 (Barea 5), Chicago 16 (Arcidiacono 6). Total Fouls—Dallas 22, Chicago 26. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—19,012 (20,917).

76ers 124, Heat 114

PHILADELPHIA (124)

Redick 11-20 0-0 25, Chandler 2-3 0-0 5, Embiid 8-15 16-20 35, Simmons 5-7 3-4 13, Fultz 2-8 1-3 5, Shamet 3-5 2-2 10, Muscala 3-11 4-5 13, A.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 0-4 2-2 2, Korkmaz 5-9 3-3 16. Totals 39-83 31-39 124.

MIAMI (114)

McGruder 2-4 2-2 6, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Whiteside 5-8 2-4 13, Dragic 8-15 5-7 22, Richardson 4-8 5-5 17, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 3-5 6-6 13, Adebayo 3-6 2-4 8, Ellington 4-11 2-2 14, T.Johnson 4-11 3-3 12. Totals 37-77 27-33 114.

Philadelphia;32;32;32;28;—;124

Miami;26;36;28;24;—;114

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 15-36 (Embiid 3-4, Korkmaz 3-6, Redick 3-9, Muscala 3-10, Shamet 2-4, Chandler 1-1, McConnell 0-2), Miami 13-31 (Richardson 4-5, Ellington 4-10, Winslow 1-1, Whiteside 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, T.Johnson 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 18), Miami 40 (Whiteside 11). Assists—Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 7), Miami 19 (Dragic 5). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Miami 30.

Wizards 117, Magic 109

ORLANDO (109)

Iwundu 3-4 0-1 8, Gordon 8-13 2-2 18, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 17, Augustin 6-10 0-1 15, Fournier 7-14 3-4 20, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 2-10 0-0 5, Ross 7-14 3-3 21, Grant 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 43-89 8-11 109.

WASHINGTON (117)

Porter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Morris 5-9 5-6 16, Howard 6-9 5-7 17, Wall 9-15 5-8 25, Beal 8-20 3-4 21, Oubre Jr. 0-5 1-2 1, Green 6-7 2-2 18, Mahinmi 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 2-5 1-2 6, Satoransky 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 40-79 24-33 117.

Orlando;30;25;28;26;—;109

Washington;30;25;28;34;—;117

3-Point Goals—Orlando 15-30 (Ross 4-5, Augustin 3-5, Fournier 3-7, Iwundu 2-2, Grant 1-1, Simmons 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-4), Washington 13-33 (Green 4-5, Wall 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Beal 2-10, Rivers 1-2, Morris 1-3, Satoransky 1-3, Oubre Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 34 (Vucevic 11), Washington 41 (Morris, Beal, Howard 8). Assists—Orlando 28 (Fournier 5), Washington 24 (Wall 10). Total Fouls—Orlando 28, Washington 17. A—15,346 (20,356).

Pelicans 126, Raptors 110

NEW ORLEANS (126)

Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Davis 11-20 2-2 25, Randle 7-12 3-5 17, Holiday 12-19 2-4 29, Moore 13-18 1-2 30, Miller 2-8 0-0 6, Diallo 4-8 0-0 8, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 54-99 8-13 126.

TORONTO (110)

Leonard 7-20 5-5 20, Siakam 8-12 4-4 22, Ibaka 8-16 1-2 19, Lowry 1-9 2-2 4, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Miles 1-3 0-0 3, Anunoby 6-13 3-5 17, Valanciunas 0-3 2-2 2, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 3-5 2-2 10, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, VanVleet 4-8 0-0 10, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-97 19-22 110.

New Orleans;31;35;28;32;—;126

Toronto;29;32;22;27;—;110

3-Point Goals—New Orleans 10-27 (Moore 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Miller 2-7, Davis 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Clark 0-1, Randle 0-1), Toronto 13-45 (Wright 2-3, Siakam 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, Ibaka 2-6, Anunoby 2-8, Miles 1-1, Green 1-4, Leonard 1-6, Valanciunas 0-1, Brown 0-2, Lowry 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 54 (Davis 20), Toronto 43 (Ibaka 14). Assists—New Orleans 30 (Holiday 14), Toronto 22 (Lowry 11). Total Fouls—New Orleans 20, Toronto 20. Technicals—New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).

Thunder 118, Suns 101

PHOENIX (101)

Ariza 3-9 0-0 8, Warren 10-14 0-0 21, Ayton 6-10 2-2 14, Canaan 0-3 1-2 1, Booker 7-18 4-4 19, Bridges 3-8 6-6 13, Jackson 1-4 0-2 2, Holmes 4-5 0-0 8, Okobo 1-2 0-0 2, Crawford 4-8 3-3 13. Totals 39-81 16-19 101.

OKLAHOMA CITY (118)

George 11-19 4-4 32, Grant 4-8 1-2 10, Adams 9-13 0-0 18, Schroder 6-19 6-6 20, Ferguson 2-7 0-0 5, Patterson 2-3 0-0 5, Noel 3-6 3-3 9, Felton 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Abrines 2-6 2-2 8, Diallo 3-7 3-3 9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 19-20 118.

Phoenix;13;27;35;26;—;101

Oklahoma City;32;32;22;32;—;118

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 7-26 (Crawford 2-5, Ariza 2-6, Warren 1-2, Booker 1-4, Bridges 1-4, Okobo 0-1, Canaan 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-27 (George 6-10, Schroder 2-2, Abrines 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Grant 1-2, Ferguson 1-3, Diallo 0-1, Felton 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 37 (Ayton, Holmes 7), Oklahoma City 42 (George, Grant 8). Assists—Phoenix 25 (Booker 6), Oklahoma City 23 (Schroder 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 21, Oklahoma City 15. Technicals—Schroder. A—18,203 (18,203).

