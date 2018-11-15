Rockets 107, Warriors 86

GOLDEN STATE (86)

Durant 6-15 8-8 20, D.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 3-4 5, Iguodala 2-4 1-2 5, Thompson 5-16 0-0 10, McKinnie 3-6 2-3 8, Jerebko 3-6 2-2 8, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Looney 5-7 2-3 12, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 4-8 0-0 11, Evans 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-76 18-22 86.

HOUSTON (107)

Ennis III 7-11 3-5 19, Tucker 1-3 1-2 3, Capela 3-9 4-4 10, Paul 4-10 0-0 10, Harden 8-23 7-8 27, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 3-7 0-0 9, Hartenstein 2-4 1-1 6, Chriss 0-0 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 0-1 1-2 1, G.Green 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 5-13 4-4 17. Totals 35-87 21-26 107.

Golden State;19;22;22;23;—;86

Houston;25;22;29;31;—;107

3-Point Goals—Golden State 4-18 (Cook 3-4, Evans 1-2, Jerebko 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Looney 0-1, D.Green 0-2, Durant 0-2, Thompson 0-5), Houston 16-47 (Harden 4-14, Clark 3-7, Gordon 3-9, Paul 2-4, Ennis III 2-6, Hartenstein 1-1, Edwards 1-2, G.Green 0-2, Tucker 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 44 (Iguodala 6), Houston 41 (Capela 10). Assists—Golden State 18 (D.Green 5), Houston 20 (Paul 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 24, Houston 21. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second) 2. A—18,055 (18,500).

Nuggets 138, Hawks 93

ATLANTA (93)

Bazemore 4-8 5-5 14, Spellman 4-15 2-2 10, Len 2-6 2-3 6, Young 2-11 2-2 6, Bembry 1-8 0-0 2, Poythress 5-8 1-2 11, Mi.Plumlee 1-3 1-2 3, Lin 4-10 5-7 16, Dorsey 1-5 1-1 3, Carter 4-6 0-0 11, Huerter 4-10 0-1 10, Hamilton 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 32-92 20-27 93.

DENVER (138)

Hernangomez 9-12 5-7 25, Millsap 8-13 1-1 18, Jokic 5-11 1-2 12, Morris 4-9 0-0 8, Harris 7-9 2-3 18, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 5-7 3-4 14, Lydon 2-3 0-0 6, Ma.Plumlee 2-3 2-2 6, Beasley 6-14 2-3 15, Murray 4-10 3-3 14, Akoon-Purcell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 53-94 19-25 138.

Atlanta;23;34;16;20;—;93

Denver;35;38;36;29;—;138

3-Point Goals—Atlanta 9-42 (Carter 3-5, Lin 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Bazemore 1-4, Len 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Bembry 0-2, Poythress 0-3, Young 0-4, Spellman 0-7), Denver 13-31 (Murray 3-6, Harris 2-3, Lydon 2-3, Hernangomez 2-5, Lyles 1-1, Jokic 1-2, Millsap 1-2, Beasley 1-5, Akoon-Purcell 0-2, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 43 (Spellman 10), Denver 56 (Hernangomez, Jokic, Millsap 9). Assists—Atlanta 20 (Lin, Young 5), Denver 34 (Jokic 7). Total Fouls—Atlanta 22, Denver 24. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A—15,103 (19,520).

