Pacers 107, Knicks 101
INDIANA (107)
Bogdanovic 4-8 1-2 10, Young 5-10 2-4 13, Turner 4-10 0-0 8, Oladipo 10-18 1-2 24, Collison 4-7 0-0 8, McDermott 1-2 0-0 3, Sabonis 12-12 6-7 30, O'Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 3-7 0-0 6, Evans 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 45-83 11-17 107.
NEW YORK (101)
Dotson 5-11 1-1 13, Vonleh 4-6 5-6 14, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-8 0-0 4, Hardaway Jr. 10-19 10-10 37, Thomas 1-4 1-1 3, Hezonja 1-5 1-2 3, Kanter 3-11 1-2 7, Burke 2-5 2-2 6, Trier 6-7 0-0 14. Totals 34-79 21-24 101.
Indiana;28;22;27;30;—;107
New York;25;27;29;20;—;101
3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-20 (Oladipo 3-9, McDermott 1-2, Young 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Evans 0-2), New York 12-25 (Hardaway Jr. 7-11, Trier 2-2, Dotson 2-4, Vonleh 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out—Sabonis. Rebounds—Indiana 40 (Young 10), New York 36 (Vonleh 10). Assists—Indiana 24 (Collison, Joseph 6), New York 18 (Ntilikina 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, New York 19. A—18,295 (19,812).
Timberwolves 128, Jazz 125
UTAH (125)
Ingles 6-12 0-2 13, Favors 5-10 3-4 14, Gobert 9-12 4-9 22, Rubio 2-6 1-2 5, Mitchell 10-24 3-3 26, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 6, Crowder 6-13 1-2 18, Udoh 0-0 1-2 1, Niang 2-3 0-0 6, Exum 4-9 5-6 14, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-96 18-30 125.
MINNESOTA (128)
Wiggins 8-17 0-1 19, Gibson 5-7 0-0 10, Towns 9-17 6-8 28, Rose 19-31 8-11 50, Okogie 4-5 2-3 10, Nunnally 1-2 0-0 2, Tolliver 1-2 0-1 3, Dieng 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-86 16-24 128.
Utah;25;31;40;29;—;125
Minnesota;32;33;36;27;—;128
3-Point Goals—Utah 13-30 (Crowder 5-9, Mitchell 3-5, Niang 2-3, Favors 1-3, Exum 1-3, Ingles 1-6, Rubio 0-1), Minnesota 12-25 (Rose 4-7, Towns 4-9, Wiggins 3-5, Tolliver 1-2, Okogie 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 47 (Gobert 13), Minnesota 41 (Towns 16). Assists—Utah 25 (Mitchell, Rubio, Ingles 5), Minnesota 19 (Rose 6). Total Fouls—Utah 22, Minnesota 28. Technicals—Crowder. A—10,079 (19,356).
Nuggets 108, Bulls 107
DENVER (108)
Craig 2-4 3-4 7, Millsap 8-13 2-3 19, Jokic 9-20 1-1 22, Murray 5-13 2-2 12, Harris 7-18 0-0 16, Lyles 4-9 0-1 9, Plumlee 6-7 1-5 13, Morris 1-6 2-2 4, Beasley 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 45-99 11-18 108.
CHICAGO (107)
Holiday 5-10 0-0 15, Parker 3-10 0-1 6, Carter Jr. 9-21 5-6 25, Payne 2-8 0-0 5, LaVine 11-24 4-4 28, Hutchison 3-6 1-2 8, Felicio 0-2 2-2 2, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 3, Blakeney 5-9 1-3 15. Totals 39-92 13-18 107.
Denver;28;23;29;18;10;—;108
Chicago;24;24;30;20;9;—;107
3-Point Goals—Denver 7-26 (Jokic 3-6, Harris 2-6, Millsap 1-2, Lyles 1-3, Craig 0-1, Morris 0-1, Beasley 0-3, Murray 0-4), Chicago 16-34 (Holiday 5-9, Blakeney 4-4, Carter Jr. 2-3, LaVine 2-6, Arcidiacono 1-2, Hutchison 1-3, Payne 1-3, Parker 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 56 (Jokic 12), Chicago 43 (Parker 9). Assists—Denver 24 (Jokic 9), Chicago 27 (LaVine, Arcidiacono 7). Total Fouls—Denver 16, Chicago 23. Technicals—Harris, Plumlee. A—19,027 (20,917).
Nets 120, Pistons 119
DETROIT (119)
Johnson 1-4 3-4 6, Griffin 8-18 5-7 25, Drummond 8-14 8-10 24, Jackson 8-23 3-3 21, Bullock 0-4 0-0 0, Pachulia 3-3 3-5 9, Smith 1-4 1-2 4, Calderon 2-5 2-2 8, Galloway 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson III 3-5 3-3 9, Brown 3-9 2-3 9. Totals 39-93 30-39 119.
BROOKLYN (120)
Harris 8-14 3-3 23, Dudley 2-9 6-6 11, Allen 6-8 2-5 14, Russell 3-15 0-1 6, LeVert 7-16 4-6 19, Hollis-Jefferson 4-9 0-0 8, Davis 4-6 2-3 10, Napier 0-3 1-2 1, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-4 25, Crabbe 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 43-101 22-30 120.
Detroit;22;38;23;27;9;—;119
Brooklyn;28;26;23;33;10;—;120
3-Point Goals—Detroit 11-34 (Griffin 4-8, Calderon 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Smith 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Brown 1-4, Bullock 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Robinson III 0-2), Brooklyn 12-38 (Dinwiddie 5-9, Harris 4-7, Crabbe 1-4, LeVert 1-5, Dudley 1-6, Napier 0-1, Russell 0-6). Fouled Out—Allen. Rebounds—Detroit 55 (Drummond 23), Brooklyn 55 (Davis 10). Assists—Detroit 16 (Smith, Griffin 4), Brooklyn 26 (Russell, LeVert 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 30, Brooklyn 33. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.