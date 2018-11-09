Magic 117, Wizards 108
WASHINGTON (108)
Porter Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Morris 3-8 0-0 7, Howard 6-8 0-2 12, Wall 9-21 1-2 19, Beal 10-21 3-4 27, Green 4-5 4-4 14, Oubre Jr. 6-10 5-6 19, Rivers 1-1 0-1 2, Satoransky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 13-19 108.
ORLANDO (117)
Iwundu 1-3 2-2 4, Gordon 6-14 5-6 20, Vucevic 10-16 0-0 21, Augustin 2-5 5-6 11, Fournier 6-17 0-0 15, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 7-8 0-0 15, Ross 5-11 1-2 12, Grant 5-5 1-1 13, Simmons 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 44-86 16-19 117.
Washington;25;23;26;34;—;108
Orlando;32;31;26;28;—;117
3-Point Goals—Washington 11-27 (Beal 4-9, Green 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Oubre Jr. 2-5, Morris 1-2, Satoransky 0-1, Wall 0-3), Orlando 13-31 (Gordon 3-4, Fournier 3-10, Grant 2-2, Augustin 2-5, Bamba 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Ross 1-5, Iwundu 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 35 (Howard 8), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 14). Assists—Washington 24 (Wall 12), Orlando 26 (Fournier 6). Total Fouls—Washington 18, Orlando 18. A—16,562 (18,846).
76ers 133, Hornets 132
CHARLOTTE (132)
Batum 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Zeller 5-8 4-6 14, Walker 9-29 9-10 30, Lamb 6-12 2-2 17, Bridges 2-6 0-0 5, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 6-7 12, Biyombo 0-0 1-2 1, Hernangomez 4-9 3-6 14, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Monk 4-19 2-3 12, Bacon 5-7 3-4 15. Totals 43-110 30-40 132.
PHILADELPHIA (133)
Covington 2-8 2-2 7, Saric 6-13 2-2 18, Embiid 11-18 19-22 42, Simmons 9-15 4-6 22, Fultz 2-5 3-6 7, Bolden 2-4 0-0 5, Chandler 3-4 0-2 8, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, Redick 7-16 1-1 17. Totals 45-93 31-41 133.
Charlotte;33;17;35;34;13;—;132
Philadelphia;33;32;31;23;14;—;133
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 16-40 (Hernangomez 3-3, Lamb 3-4, Walker 3-14, Bacon 2-3, Monk 2-10, Batum 1-1, Williams 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Parker 0-1), Philadelphia 12-37 (Saric 4-8, Chandler 2-3, Redick 2-9, Embiid 1-2, Bolden 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Covington 1-7). Fouled Out—Zeller, Bacon. Rebounds—Charlotte 49 (Kidd-Gilchrist 12), Philadelphia 58 (Embiid 18). Assists—Charlotte 25 (Walker 9), Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 13). Total Fouls—Charlotte 33, Philadelphia 33. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Philadelphia coach Brett Brown. A—20,424 (20,478).
Pistons 124, Hawks 109
DETROIT (124)
Robinson III 4-7 2-2 12, Griffin 2-10 1-3 6, Drummond 10-15 3-7 23, Jackson 4-9 0-0 10, Bullock 5-9 0-0 13, Johnson 8-16 2-3 22, Leuer 0-2 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-3 2-2 4, Galloway 5-9 1-1 16, Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Calderon 2-4 1-1 5, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 12-19 124.
ATLANTA (109)
Prince 2-5 1-1 6, Spellman 5-10 2-2 14, Len 1-5 0-0 2, Young 4-9 8-8 16, Bazemore 3-6 2-2 8, Bembry 2-6 4-8 8, Poythress 1-3 0-0 3, Plumlee 7-8 0-2 14, Dedmon 4-8 4-4 13, Lin 5-9 7-7 19, Dorsey 0-3 2-6 2, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Huerter 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-79 30-40 109.
Detroit;40;34;29;21;—;124
Atlanta;20;31;26;32;—;109
3-Point Goals—Detroit 20-47 (Galloway 5-9, Johnson 4-9, Bullock 3-6, Smith 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Robinson III 2-4, Thomas 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-2), Atlanta 7-28 (Lin 2-4, Spellman 2-5, Poythress 1-2, Prince 1-3, Dedmon 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-1, Len 0-2, Dorsey 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Young 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 44 (Drummond 11), Atlanta 53 (Spellman 10). Assists—Detroit 30 (Griffin 9), Atlanta 17 (Young 5). Total Fouls—Detroit 31, Atlanta 21. Technicals—Drummond, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A—14,759 (18,118).
Pacers 110, Heat 102
INDIANA (110)
Bogdanovic 6-9 1-2 16, Young 1-2 1-4 3, Turner 4-9 0-0 8, Collison 6-10 5-8 17, Oladipo 9-22 3-5 22, McDermott 1-1 0-0 3, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 6-7 5-8 17, Joseph 6-7 0-0 14, Evans 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 43-79 17-29 110.
MIAMI (102)
McGruder 4-11 0-0 11, Winslow 4-13 2-3 11, Whiteside 5-8 1-5 11, Richardson 6-17 4-5 18, Ellington 1-4 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 4-6 1-2 10, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 6-8 5-7 20, Adebayo 1-1 1-1 3, T.Johnson 5-12 2-4 15. Totals 36-80 16-27 102.
Indiana;24;27;33;26;—;110
Miami;26;33;21;22;—;102
3-Point Goals—Indiana 7-20 (Bogdanovic 3-4, Joseph 2-2, McDermott 1-1, Oladipo 1-5, Turner 0-2, Collison 0-3, Evans 0-3), Miami 14-27 (McGruder 3-3, Olynyk 3-5, T.Johnson 3-6, Richardson 2-6, Jones Jr. 1-1, Winslow 1-2, Ellington 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Sabonis 11), Miami 38 (Whiteside 20). Assists—Indiana 20 (Oladipo 10), Miami 27 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 26, Miami 27. Technicals—Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). Ejected—Young. A—19,600 (19,600).
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Bucks 134, Warriors 111
MILWAUKEE (134)
Middleton 6-16 3-4 17, Antetokounmpo 7-16 10-11 24, Lopez 1-5 0-0 2, Bledsoe 10-12 4-6 26, Brogdon 9-14 0-0 20, Ilyasova 1-1 2-2 5, Maker 4-6 0-0 8, Henson 2-4 0-0 4, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 7-11 0-1 15, Snell 2-8 1-1 6, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, DiVincenzo 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 52-101 21-27 134.
GOLDEN STATE (111)
Durant 6-15 4-5 17, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 6-8 0-1 12, Curry 5-14 0-0 10, Thompson 9-15 4-6 24, McKinnie 2-10 2-2 7, Jerebko 0-4 0-0 0, Looney 2-3 4-4 8, Cook 6-9 0-0 15, Lee 2-3 3-4 8, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 42-87 17-22 111.
Milwaukee;32;32;41;29;—;134
Golden State;29;22;28;32;—;111
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 9-35 (Bledsoe 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Middleton 2-9, Ilyasova 1-1, Connaughton 1-3, Snell 1-3, Maker 0-1, Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Henson 0-2, Lopez 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-4), Golden State 10-28 (Cook 3-5, Thompson 2-2, Iguodala 2-3, Lee 1-1, Durant 1-2, McKinnie 1-7, Jerebko 0-4, Curry 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 9), Golden State 38 (McKinnie, Bell, Durant, Looney 5). Assists—Milwaukee 33 (Middleton, Bledsoe 6), Golden State 31 (Durant 9). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 23, Golden State 22. Technicals—Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A—19,596 (19,596).
