Celtics 117, Bucks 113
MILWAUKEE (113)
Middleton 6-18 1-1 16, Antetokounmpo 13-22 7-11 33, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Bledsoe 3-9 6-9 13, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Ilyasova 3-6 2-2 8, Henson 2-4 1-2 6, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 3-6 1-1 8, Snell 3-4 2-2 9. Totals 41-85 22-30 113.
BOSTON (117)
Hayward 6-11 3-3 18, Ojeleye 4-6 0-0 10, Horford 6-15 2-2 18, Irving 10-20 2-2 28, Tatum 4-9 2-2 12, Baynes 1-5 2-4 5, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 1-4 0-0 2, Rozier 3-11 0-0 7, M.Morris 6-11 0-0 17, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 11-13 117.
Milwaukee;16;37;25;35;—;113
Boston;23;32;38;24;—;117
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 9-29 (Middleton 3-10, Brogdon 2-3, Henson 1-2, Snell 1-2, Bledsoe 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Ilyasova 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Lopez 0-3), Boston 24-55 (Irving 6-12, M.Morris 5-8, Horford 4-11, Hayward 3-5, Tatum 2-3, Ojeleye 2-4, Rozier 1-4, Baynes 1-5, Smart 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 11), Boston 42 (Rozier 7). Assists—Milwaukee 20 (Bledsoe 7), Boston 30 (Horford 8). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 20, Boston 23. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second) 2. A—18,624 (18,624).
Kings 146, Hawks 115
SACRAMENTO (146)
Shumpert 3-8 0-0 8, Bjelica 7-11 2-2 19, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-1 12, Fox 9-13 10-11 31, Hield 10-17 2-3 27, Jackson 2-5 2-3 6, Bagley III 7-10 4-4 18, Giles III 2-3 0-0 4, Labissiere 2-3 2-2 6, Koufos 4-7 0-0 8, Ferrell 0-5 0-0 0, Mason 0-6 4-6 4, McLemore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 53-98 26-32 146.
ATLANTA (115)
Prince 3-12 0-0 7, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, Len 2-5 7-10 11, Young 6-13 2-3 14, Bazemore 6-12 0-0 14, Bembry 5-8 2-4 13, Poythress 3-6 3-4 9, Spellman 1-3 0-0 2, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 8-13 5-7 23, Huerter 1-1 0-0 3, Dorsey 4-8 2-4 10. Totals 42-87 23-34 115.
Sacramento;35;34;46;31;—;146
Atlanta;29;35;23;28;—;115
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 14-35 (Hield 5-7, Fox 3-4, Bjelica 3-5, Shumpert 2-7, McLemore 1-1, Labissiere 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Ferrell 0-4, Mason 0-4), Atlanta 8-31 (Bazemore 2-5, Lin 2-7, Huerter 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Carter 1-3, Prince 1-7, Young 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Len 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Dorsey 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 46 (Fox 10), Atlanta 43 (Poythress 8). Assists—Sacramento 38 (Fox 15), Atlanta 26 (Young 10). Total Fouls—Sacramento 29, Atlanta 28. Technicals—Bazemore. A—12,095 (18,118).
76ers 122, Clippers 113
L.A. CLIPPERS (113)
Harris 10-16 2-2 24, Gallinari 5-14 11-11 25, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-7 2-4 4, Bradley 1-6 0-0 2, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Harrell 3-5 1-2 7, Marjanovic 5-7 5-6 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-8 1-1 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Teodosic 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 9-19 6-7 26, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 28-33 113.
PHILADELPHIA (122)
Covington 4-5 0-0 10, Saric 1-8 2-2 5, Embiid 16-32 6-9 41, Simmons 6-11 2-2 14, Fultz 5-10 2-4 12, Muscala 1-4 1-1 4, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, Shamet 5-8 0-1 13, Redick 4-12 7-8 18. Totals 44-93 21-28 122.
L.A. Clippers;30;27;29;27;—;113
Philadelphia;34;38;18;32;—;122
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 9-23 (Gallinari 4-8, Harris 2-3, Williams 2-5, Scott 1-1, Bradley 0-1, Teodosic 0-1, Beverley 0-4), Philadelphia 13-27 (Shamet 3-6, Redick 3-6, Embiid 3-8, Covington 2-2, Muscala 1-2, Saric 1-3). Fouled Out—Beverley. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Marjanovic 11), Philadelphia 43 (Embiid 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 19 (Beverley 4), Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 11). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 28, Philadelphia 30. Technicals—Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A—20,246 (20,478).
Thunder 111, Hornets 107
OKLAHOMA CITY (111)
George 4-20 3-4 11, Grant 3-7 3-4 10, Adams 1-5 3-4 5, Westbrook 12-24 5-7 29, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-0 4, Schroder 7-15 5-8 21, Diallo 3-4 0-0 6, Abrines 9-15 2-2 25. Totals 41-96 21-29 111.
CHARLOTTE (107)
Batum 4-8 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Zeller 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 7-16 5-5 21, Lamb 5-12 2-2 13, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-10 3-3 9, Bridges 2-6 0-0 4, Hernangomez 1-4 0-0 3, Parker 5-12 6-7 17, Monk 7-15 3-3 21. Totals 38-93 20-22 107.
Oklahoma City;24;20;29;38;—;111
Charlotte;22;26;29;30;—;107
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 8-37 (Abrines 5-10, Schroder 2-6, Grant 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Patterson 0-3, Westbrook 0-3, George 0-10), Charlotte 11-41 (Monk 4-12, Batum 2-4, Walker 2-8, Hernangomez 1-1, Parker 1-2, Lamb 1-7, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 49 (Adams 12), Charlotte 51 (Lamb, Kidd-Gilchrist 9). Assists—Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 10), Charlotte 26 (Walker, Batum 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 21, Charlotte 26. Technicals—Westbrook. A—14,583 (19,077).
Nuggets 110, Cavaliers 91
DENVER (110)
Craig 3-5 0-0 7, Millsap 6-9 3-4 16, Jokic 2-5 0-0 4, Murray 5-8 0-0 10, Harris 4-12 5-5 14, Hernangomez 6-10 6-7 23, Plumlee 5-8 1-1 11, Lydon 0-0 1-2 1, Lyles 5-13 2-2 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Beasley 2-8 0-0 5, Akoon-Purcell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 18-21 110.
CLEVELAND (91)
Osman 5-13 1-1 13, Dekker 3-10 0-0 6, Thompson 4-6 2-2 10, Hill 4-7 0-0 10, Hood 1-9 6-6 8, Nance Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Zizic 1-3 1-2 3, Sexton 5-11 1-1 12, Korver 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 17, Nwaba 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 34-83 18-19 91.
Denver;15;35;33;27;—;110
Cleveland;27;15;24;25;—;91
3-Point Goals—Denver 10-26 (Hernangomez 5-8, Morris 1-1, Millsap 1-1, Craig 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Harris 1-5, Jokic 0-1, Murray 0-1, Lyles 0-3), Cleveland 5-18 (Hill 2-2, Osman 2-6, Sexton 1-1, Korver 0-1, Dekker 0-2, Clarkson 0-3, Hood 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 44 (Lyles 8), Cleveland 35 (Thompson 7). Assists—Denver 22 (Beasley 4), Cleveland 18 (Hood, Thompson 4). Total Fouls—Denver 18, Cleveland 22. A—19,432 (20,562).
