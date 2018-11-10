Clippers 128, Bucks 126
MILWAUKEE (126)
Middleton 6-13 0-0 14, Antetokounmpo 11-19 5-11 27, Lopez 6-12 2-2 20, Bledsoe 6-16 1-2 15, Brogdon 8-16 6-6 23, Ilyasova 2-7 0-0 5, Henson 3-4 0-0 8, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 47-105 16-23 126.
L.A. CLIPPERS (128)
Harris 8-16 2-2 20, Gallinari 4-15 4-5 13, Gortat 3-5 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-13 4-4 16, Beverley 7-11 2-2 21, Scott 3-7 0-0 9, Harrell 9-12 8-11 26, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-15 1-1 12, Wallace 2-4 1-2 5, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 22-27 128.
Milwaukee;24;40;20;35;7;—;126
L.A. Clippers;33;29;27;30;9;—;128
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 16-46 (Lopez 6-12, Henson 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-6, Bledsoe 2-7, Ilyasova 1-2, Brogdon 1-6, Snell 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3), L.A. Clippers 14-34 (Beverley 5-8, Scott 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Harris 2-5, Williams 1-3, Gallinari 1-7, Thornwell 0-1). Fouled Out—Middleton. Rebounds—Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 18), L.A. Clippers 54 (Harris 11). Assists—Milwaukee 31 (Bledsoe, Connaughton, Middleton 5), L.A. Clippers 26 (Williams 10). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 26, L.A. Clippers 19. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second) 2, L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Delay of game). A—17,486 (18,997).
Bulls 99, Cavaliers 98
CLEVELAND (98)
Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 1-8 0-2 2, Thompson 10-14 2-4 22, Sexton 8-16 2-2 20, Hood 7-15 4-4 20, Zizic 2-4 0-0 4, A.Harrison 0-4 0-0 0, Korver 3-5 0-0 8, Clarkson 6-16 1-2 15, Nwaba 1-5 3-4 5. Totals 39-91 12-18 98.
CHICAGO (99)
Holiday 3-8 0-0 7, Parker 5-13 3-4 13, Carter Jr. 5-6 5-8 15, Arcidiacono 6-8 0-1 15, LaVine 9-22 5-5 24, Hutchison 2-5 1-2 6, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, S.Harrison 3-5 0-1 6, Blakeney 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 39-82 14-21 99.
Cleveland;23;30;24;21;—;98
Chicago;37;16;26;20;—;99
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 8-21 (Korver 2-3, Sexton 2-3, Clarkson 2-4, Hood 2-4, A.Harrison 0-1, Smith 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Nwaba 0-3), Chicago 7-18 (Arcidiacono 3-4, Blakeney 1-1, Hutchison 1-2, Holiday 1-4, LaVine 1-4, S.Harrison 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 53 (Nance Jr. 14), Chicago 38 (LaVine 8). Assists—Cleveland 15 (Clarkson 4), Chicago 20 (LaVine 5). Total Fouls—Cleveland 17, Chicago 19. Technicals—Hood. A—21,506 (20,917).
Raptors 128, Knicks 112
NEW YORK (112)
Dotson 5-15 0-0 11, Vonleh 1-3 4-4 6, Robinson 2-3 0-2 4, Ntilikina 2-8 0-0 5, Hardaway Jr. 11-17 3-5 27, Hezonja 6-8 1-1 13, Knox 4-11 2-2 12, Kanter 5-14 5-5 15, Mudiay 6-11 0-0 12, Trier 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 44-96 18-22 112.
TORONTO (128)
Leonard 2-7 8-10 12, Siakam 6-7 8-9 23, Ibaka 5-11 1-2 12, Lowry 3-6 3-3 10, Green 3-7 0-0 9, Anunoby 7-10 1-2 16, Miles 2-8 1-2 6, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Valanciunas 6-8 6-10 19, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 4-6 2-2 12, VanVleet 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-79 30-40 128.
New York;25;28;29;30;—;112
Toronto;25;39;36;28;—;128
3-Point Goals—New York 6-22 (Knox 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Ntilikina 1-4, Dotson 1-6, Trier 0-1, Mudiay 0-1), Toronto 14-35 (Siakam 3-4, Green 3-7, Wright 2-3, Valanciunas 1-1, Ibaka 1-2, VanVleet 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, Miles 1-5, Leonard 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 47 (Kanter 15), Toronto 46 (Valanciunas 10). Assists—New York 18 (Ntilikina 4), Toronto 24 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls—New York 26, Toronto 20. Technicals—Valanciunas. A—19,800 (19,800).
Pelicans 119, Suns 99
PHOENIX (99)
Ariza 2-7 4-5 9, Warren 7-16 7-7 25, Ayton 9-12 2-2 20, Canaan 2-7 0-0 5, Booker 4-12 2-2 12, Bridges 3-8 0-0 7, J.Jackson 4-11 0-0 9, Holmes 1-4 0-0 2, Okobo 2-6 4-4 8, Crawford 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 35-86 19-20 99.
NEW ORLEANS (119)
Johnson 3-4 2-2 9, Davis 7-18 12-12 26, Randle 9-19 3-4 22, Holiday 7-16 2-4 19, Moore 7-10 2-3 17, Miller 3-5 0-0 9, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, F.Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-86 24-29 119.
Phoenix;26;27;29;17;—;99
New Orleans;33;28;30;28;—;119
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 10-36 (Warren 4-10, Booker 2-5, J.Jackson 1-3, Canaan 1-3, Bridges 1-5, Ariza 1-6, Okobo 0-2, Crawford 0-2), New Orleans 11-25 (Miller 3-5, Holiday 3-7, F.Jackson 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Moore 1-2, Clark 1-3, Randle 1-4, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 37 (Ayton 12), New Orleans 54 (Randle 15). Assists—Phoenix 16 (Booker 7), New Orleans 28 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 27, New Orleans 18. A—15,222 (16,867).
Grizzlies 112, 76ers 106
PHILADELPHIA (106)
Redick 8-12 1-1 20, Shamet 2-13 0-0 5, Embiid 4-15 6-10 14, Simmons 9-15 0-0 18, Fultz 7-9 0-1 14, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-4 0-0 7, McConnell 7-8 2-2 16, Korkmaz 4-8 1-2 12. Totals 44-85 10-16 106.
MEMPHIS (112)
Anderson 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 2-8 3-4 7, Gasol 7-21 1-2 18, Conley 12-24 4-6 32, Temple 7-14 0-0 17, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Mack 6-11 0-0 12, M.Brooks 4-9 3-3 11, Selden 1-3 0-0 3, D.Brooks 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 45-103 11-15 112.
Philadelphia;26;37;17;22;4;—;106
Memphis;21;29;24;28;10;—;112
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 8-31 (Redick 3-6, Korkmaz 3-7, Johnson 1-1, Shamet 1-11, Embiid 0-6), Memphis 11-30 (Conley 4-10, Gasol 3-5, Temple 3-6, Selden 1-2, Mack 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-2, M.Brooks 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 48 (Embiid 16), Memphis 45 (Anderson 13). Assists—Philadelphia 27 (McConnell 7), Memphis 16 (Conley, Gasol 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 20, Memphis 18. Technicals—Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff. A—16,904 (18,119).
Wizards 116, Heats 110
WASHINGTON (116)
Porter Jr. 3-8 1-1 7, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 2-7 7-10 11, Wall 9-20 7-9 28, Beal 6-10 4-6 18, Green 8-12 1-1 19, Oubre Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Mahinmi 1-1 4-6 6, Satoransky 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 7-12 4-5 18. Totals 40-83 28-38 116.
MIAMI (110)
McGruder 8-14 3-5 22, Winslow 4-12 0-0 8, Whiteside 6-10 3-4 15, Dragic 0-7 0-0 0, Richardson 8-14 6-8 24, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 1-3 2-2 5, Adebayo 3-4 2-3 8, T.Johnson 5-12 0-0 12, Ellington 4-12 4-4 16. Totals 39-88 20-26 110.
Washington;25;33;25;33;—;116
Miami;35;26;24;25;—;110
3-Point Goals—Washington 8-22 (Wall 3-5, Beal 2-3, Green 2-4, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Morris 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-2, Rivers 0-3), Miami 12-33 (Ellington 4-9, McGruder 3-6, Richardson 2-2, T.Johnson 2-7, Olynyk 1-3, Whiteside 0-1, Winslow 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 48 (Howard 16), Miami 38 (Whiteside 14). Assists—Washington 14 (Wall 9), Miami 25 (Winslow 6). Total Fouls—Washington 25, Miami 31. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Delay of game), Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
