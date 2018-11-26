Hornets 110, Bucks 107
MILWAUKEE (107)
Middleton 4-18 3-3 14, Antetokounmpo 7-15 5-7 20, Lopez 6-10 2-2 15, Bledsoe 6-13 1-1 17, Brogdon 4-16 2-2 11, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 1-1 0-1 2, DiVincenzo 3-3 0-0 8, Connaughton 4-10 4-5 15. Totals 37-90 17-21 107.
CHARLOTTE (110)
Batum 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Zeller 4-5 0-2 8, Walker 3-12 13-16 21, Lamb 8-15 3-4 21, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 0-0 7, Bridges 1-5 3-4 5, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 7-14 0-2 15, Monk 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 38-81 21-30 110.
Milwaukee;35;17;28;27;—;107
Charlotte;32;33;28;17;—;110
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 16-46 (Bledsoe 4-9, Connaughton 3-7, Middleton 3-12, DiVincenzo 2-2, Snell 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Brogdon 1-6, Dellavedova 0-1, Maker 0-1), Charlotte 13-29 (Williams 4-6, Lamb 2-4, Walker 2-6, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Batum 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, Monk 1-2, Parker 1-3, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 48 (Antetokounmpo 13), Charlotte 44 (Lamb, Williams 8). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Antetokounmpo 9), Charlotte 21 (Parker 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Charlotte 22. A—13,805 (19,077).
Spurs 108, Bulls 107
SAN ANTONIO (108)
Gay 3-7 0-0 8, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Aldridge 8-12 4-5 20, Forbes 5-11 0-0 13, DeRozan 9-18 3-3 21, Bertans 1-7 0-0 2, Poeltl 5-5 0-0 10, White 3-8 0-0 8, Mills 7-10 1-1 17, Belinelli 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 45-93 8-9 108.
CHICAGO (107)
Holiday 6-10 0-0 17, Parker 7-15 2-3 18, Carter Jr. 4-11 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 8-12 2-2 22, LaVine 10-26 5-6 28, Hutchison 2-2 0-0 4, Lopez 3-5 0-0 6, Payne 1-3 0-0 2, Blakeney 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-90 9-11 107.
San Antonio;27;25;28;28;—;108
Chicago;27;23;33;24;—;107
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 10-30 (Forbes 3-6, Gay 2-3, White 2-4, Mills 2-4, Belinelli 1-7, DeRozan 0-2, Bertans 0-4), Chicago 14-33 (Holiday 5-8, Arcidiacono 4-6, LaVine 3-8, Parker 2-6, Payne 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 46 (DeRozan, Aldridge 8), Chicago 44 (Parker 10). Assists—San Antonio 29 (Forbes 6), Chicago 23 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls—San Antonio 16, Chicago 12. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—19,006 (20,917).
Timberwolves 102, Cavaliers 95
MINNESOTA (102)
Covington 8-12 4-5 24, Gibson 2-6 3-4 7, Towns 9-19 1-2 21, Teague 5-12 3-5 13, Wiggins 4-11 2-2 11, Saric 4-10 1-1 9, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Rose 6-13 0-0 12. Totals 40-86 14-19 102.
CLEVELAND (95)
Osman 3-12 0-0 8, Nance Jr. 5-10 2-2 12, Thompson 7-10 2-2 16, Sexton 5-19 1-1 11, Hood 8-16 2-3 20, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-1 2-2 2, Clarkson 1-5 2-2 4, Korver 7-12 2-2 22. Totals 36-86 13-14 95.
Minnesota;29;25;21;27;—;102
Cleveland;26;21;24;24;—;95
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 8-26 (Covington 4-7, Towns 2-7, Jones 1-1, Wiggins 1-4, Teague 0-2, Rose 0-2, Saric 0-3), Cleveland 10-31 (Korver 6-9, Osman 2-6, Hood 2-7, Nance Jr. 0-2, Sexton 0-3, Clarkson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 39 (Towns 10), Cleveland 40 (Thompson 11). Assists—Minnesota 18 (Teague 6), Cleveland 24 (Nance Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 18, Cleveland 18. Technicals—Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau, Thompson, Osman. A—19,432 (20,562).
Wizards 135, Rockets 131
HOUSTON (131)
Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Ennis III 4-9 1-1 10, Capela 8-14 1-2 17, Harden 17-32 13-15 54, Gordon 12-23 4-7 36, Chriss 1-3 0-0 2, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Carter-Williams 0-1 0-0 0, House 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 46-97 21-27 131.
WASHINGTON (135)
Porter Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Oubre Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Wall 13-23 8-11 36, Beal 12-18 4-5 32, J.Green 5-6 2-3 13, Morris 8-12 3-4 22, Satoransky 1-2 2-2 4, Rivers 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 50-88 24-32 135.
Houston;42;23;33;27;6;—;131
Washington;30;37;27;31;10;—;135
3-Point Goals—Houston 18-48 (Gordon 8-16, Harden 7-15, Clark 1-3, Tucker 1-5, Ennis III 1-5, Chriss 0-1, House 0-3), Washington 11-29 (Beal 4-8, Morris 3-4, Wall 2-5, J.Green 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-4, Rivers 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 47 (Capela 14), Washington 38 (Morris 10). Assists—Houston 22 (Harden 13), Washington 29 (Wall 11). Total Fouls—Houston 31, Washington 29. Technicals—Harden, Morris, Washington coach Wizards (Delay of game), Oubre Jr., Beal. A—16,872 (20,356).
Celtics 124, Pelicans 107
BOSTON (124)
Tatum 7-14 4-4 20, Morris 8-14 0-0 19, Horford 8-15 1-1 20, Irving 10-22 1-1 26, Smart 3-8 0-0 8, Hayward 2-5 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 2-4 3-4 7, Rozier 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 48-97 9-10 124.
NEW ORLEANS (107)
Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 8-19 11-12 27, Mirotic 8-15 3-3 25, Holiday 4-8 4-4 13, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 4-11 0-0 11, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 3-8 9-10 15, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-77 27-29 107.
Boston;34;23;32;35;—;124
New Orleans;21;27;31;28;—;107
3-Point Goals—Boston 19-39 (Irving 5-10, Horford 3-4, Morris 3-7, Tatum 2-4, Smart 2-5, Rozier 2-6, Ojeleye 1-1, Hayward 1-2), New Orleans 12-32 (Mirotic 6-11, Miller 3-10, Holiday 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-3, Hill 0-1, Randle 0-1, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 42 (Morris 11), New Orleans 40 (Davis 16). Assists—Boston 27 (Irving 10), New Orleans 21 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls—Boston 25, New Orleans 20. Technicals—Rozier. A—15,189 (16,867).
Pacers 121, Jazz 88
INDIANA (121)
Bogdanovic 5-9 3-3 15, Young 3-8 0-1 6, Turner 7-8 2-3 16, Collison 4-6 0-0 8, Evans 5-10 3-4 14, McDermott 8-13 3-3 21, Sabonis 5-10 3-3 13, Leaf 0-3 0-0 0, Anigbogu 0-0 0-0 0, O'Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Sumner 1-1 0-0 3, Joseph 5-8 0-0 13, Holiday 6-8 0-0 12. Totals 49-84 14-17 121.
UTAH (88)
Ingles 4-10 0-0 10, Favors 6-9 1-2 13, Gobert 6-7 0-0 12, Rubio 2-8 1-1 6, O'Neale 3-5 2-2 8, Crowder 2-9 3-6 9, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Exum 3-11 2-2 9, Neto 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 1-4 3-4 5, Burks 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 34-81 12-17 88.
Indiana;33;25;31;32;—;121
Utah;25;22;23;18;—;88
3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-18 (Joseph 3-5, McDermott 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-3, Sumner 1-1, Evans 1-2, Leaf 0-1, Young 0-1, Collison 0-1, Holiday 0-1), Utah 8-31 (Ingles 2-4, Crowder 2-5, Niang 1-3, Exum 1-4, Burks 1-4, Rubio 1-4, O'Neale 0-1, Allen 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Favors 0-2, Neto 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Sabonis 10), Utah 38 (Favors 8). Assists—Indiana 34 (Collison 11), Utah 25 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 17, Utah 17. Technicals—Sefolosha, Ingles. A—18,306 (18,306).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.