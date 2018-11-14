Grizzlies 116, Bucks 113
MEMPHIS (116)
Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson Jr. 5-8 2-3 13, Gasol 10-18 3-5 29, Conley 9-16 6-8 26, Temple 3-9 4-4 11, Mack 5-12 2-3 15, M.Brooks 3-6 0-0 7, Selden 4-8 1-1 9, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 18-24 116.
MILWAUKEE (113)
Middleton 8-16 7-7 25, Antetokounmpo 10-14 11-12 31, Lopez 2-5 0-0 6, Bledsoe 6-11 2-4 15, Brogdon 4-11 0-0 8, Ilyasova 3-7 0-0 6, Maker 1-2 0-0 3, Henson 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 6-9 2-4 16, DiVincenzo 1-2 0-0 3, Snell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-81 22-27 113.
Memphis;29;19;36;32;—;116
Milwaukee;19;26;35;33;—;113
3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-36 (Gasol 6-12, Mack 3-6, Conley 2-6, Jackson Jr. 1-1, M.Brooks 1-2, Temple 1-4, Watanabe 0-1, Selden 0-4), Milwaukee 9-35 (Connaughton 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Middleton 2-7, Maker 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-2, Bledsoe 1-3, Henson 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Snell 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Brogdon 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 34 (Anderson 8), Milwaukee 44 (Antetokounmpo 9). Assists—Memphis 24 (Mack, Anderson 5), Milwaukee 22 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, Milwaukee 22. Technicals—Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee team. A—16,817 (17,500).
Celtics 111, Bulls 82
CHICAGO (82)
Holiday 2-10 0-0 6, Parker 6-13 0-0 14, Carter Jr. 5-13 1-1 11, Arcidiacono 3-5 0-0 8, LaVine 3-11 4-4 10, Hutchison 0-3 0-0 0, Felicio 2-3 2-2 6, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Blakeney 3-10 0-0 7, Harrison 7-10 2-2 16. Totals 33-84 9-9 82.
BOSTON (111)
Tatum 5-14 0-0 14, Hayward 4-12 2-3 11, Horford 4-6 0-0 10, Irving 6-8 4-4 17, Brown 8-14 0-0 18, Ojeleye 2-2 0-0 4, Theis 1-1 0-0 2, Yabusele 0-1 3-4 3, Baynes 3-9 1-1 9, Rozier 5-15 2-2 12, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 3, Smart 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 42-90 12-14 111.
Chicago;24;11;24;23;—;82
Boston;19;32;26;34;—;111
3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-23 (Arcidiacono 2-4, Parker 2-4, Holiday 2-7, Blakeney 1-4, Hutchison 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-1, LaVine 0-2), Boston 15-34 (Tatum 4-8, Horford 2-2, Smart 2-4, Brown 2-4, Baynes 2-5, Wanamaker 1-1, Irving 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Rozier 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (LaVine 9), Boston 51 (Baynes 11). Assists—Chicago 16 (LaVine, Holiday 4), Boston 27 (Irving 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, Boston 12. Technicals—LaVine, Hutchison. A—18,624 (18,624).
Magic 111, 76ers 106
PHILADELPHIA (106)
Redick 8-13 2-2 22, Chandler 6-10 0-0 14, Embiid 6-20 3-4 19, B.Simmons 3-5 3-5 9, Butler 6-12 2-2 14, Muscala 2-6 0-2 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Fultz 4-6 0-0 8, Shamet 3-7 0-0 7, Korkmaz 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 41-86 10-15 106.
ORLANDO (111)
Iwundu 4-5 2-2 11, Gordon 7-13 2-3 17, Vucevic 10-19 7-8 30, Augustin 1-6 2-3 4, Fournier 4-12 0-0 9, Isaac 1-3 2-2 4, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Ross 6-9 0-0 15, J.Simmons 3-4 4-4 12. Totals 40-80 19-22 111.
Philadelphia;30;22;35;19;—;106
Orlando;27;26;23;35;—;111
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 14-29 (Embiid 4-7, Redick 4-7, Korkmaz 2-2, Chandler 2-4, Muscala 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Butler 0-1), Orlando 12-28 (Ross 3-5, Vucevic 3-6, J.Simmons 2-2, Iwundu 1-1, Grant 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Fournier 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Augustin 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 13), Orlando 37 (Vucevic 8). Assists—Philadelphia 32 (Embiid 10), Orlando 23 (Augustin 9). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Orlando 21. A—15,921 (18,846).
Pistons 106, Raptors 104
DETROIT (106)
Robinson III 1-3 4-5 7, Griffin 13-22 1-2 30, Drummond 5-15 1-4 11, Jackson 6-14 0-0 13, Bullock 2-9 0-0 5, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Leuer 2-3 0-0 4, Pachulia 1-3 1-1 3, Galloway 5-8 1-1 13, Smith 4-8 0-0 8, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-93 8-13 106.
TORONTO (104)
Leonard 10-18 6-8 26, Siakam 8-12 0-1 17, Valanciunas 6-12 2-2 14, Lowry 6-10 1-2 14, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Anunoby 3-12 0-2 7, Monroe 8-10 1-2 17, VanVleet 2-8 0-0 4, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-92 10-17 104.
Detroit;26;27;24;29;—;106
Toronto;31;34;23;16;—;104
3-Point Goals—Detroit 10-33 (Griffin 3-8, Galloway 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Robinson III 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Bullock 1-7, Leuer 0-1, Smith 0-1), Toronto 4-20 (Green 1-1, Siakam 1-1, Lowry 1-3, Anunoby 1-6, Valanciunas 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Leonard 0-2, VanVleet 0-2, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 41 (Drummond 14), Toronto 49 (Leonard, Monroe 9). Assists—Detroit 24 (Jackson 6), Toronto 23 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 24, Toronto 19. Technicals—Drummond, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).
Heat 120, Nets 107
MIAMI (120)
McGruder 4-9 2-3 10, Winslow 2-8 2-2 6, Whiteside 5-10 4-6 14, Dragic 8-15 4-6 21, Richardson 5-13 3-4 15, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Haslem 1-2 0-0 2, Olynyk 3-4 1-3 8, Adebayo 6-6 0-0 12, T.Johnson 9-12 4-4 24, Ellington 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 46-85 20-28 120.
BROOKLYN (107)
Harris 4-9 2-2 11, Dudley 4-9 0-0 10, Davis 3-6 2-2 8, Russell 6-18 0-0 12, Crabbe 2-6 0-0 6, Carroll 2-9 3-4 8, Hollis-Jefferson 6-13 2-5 14, Faried 2-4 1-2 5, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 2, Napier 5-13 2-2 13, Dinwiddie 6-12 5-7 18, Musa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-102 17-24 107.
Miami;37;24;29;30;—;120
Brooklyn;21;28;23;35;—;107
3-Point Goals—Miami 8-29 (T.Johnson 2-5, Ellington 2-5, Richardson 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Dragic 1-4, Winslow 0-1, Whiteside 0-1, McGruder 0-4), Brooklyn 8-28 (Crabbe 2-4, Dudley 2-4, Napier 1-3, Harris 1-3, Carroll 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Musa 0-1, Russell 0-3). Fouled Out—Crabbe. Rebounds—Miami 47 (Winslow 11), Brooklyn 47 (Hollis-Jefferson, Davis 9). Assists—Miami 23 (Richardson 5), Brooklyn 17 (Russell, Dinwiddie 5). Total Fouls—Miami 27, Brooklyn 29. A—13,317 (17,732).
Wizards 119, Cavaliers 95
CLEVELAND (95)
JR Smith 3-11 0-2 6, Nance Jr. 3-4 3-5 10, Thompson 3-6 3-6 9, Sexton 9-16 4-4 24, Hood 2-5 6-6 10, Osman 2-6 0-0 4, Frye 0-2 0-0 0, Zizic 1-1 0-2 2, Harrison 3-5 3-3 10, Clarkson 4-13 1-1 9, Nwaba 5-8 1-2 11. Totals 35-77 21-31 95.
WASHINGTON (119)
Porter Jr. 7-11 0-0 15, Morris 3-6 2-2 11, Howard 5-8 0-1 10, Wall 3-10 1-1 8, Beal 7-16 3-4 20, Green 3-7 1-1 8, Oubre Jr. 3-12 2-3 8, Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Ja.Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Bryant 2-2 2-2 6, Mahinmi 2-3 4-6 9, Rivers 4-10 1-4 12, Satoransky 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 44-92 18-26 119.
Cleveland;29;23;22;21;—;95
Washington;41;32;23;23;—;119
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 4-21 (Sexton 2-3, Harrison 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Hood 0-1, Nwaba 0-2, Osman 0-3, Clarkson 0-4, JR Smith 0-4), Washington 13-40 (Morris 3-6, Rivers 3-8, Beal 3-10, Wall 1-2, Mahinmi 1-2, Green 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-3, Satoransky 0-1, Oubre Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 43 (Thompson 8), Washington 43 (Howard, Mahinmi, Oubre Jr. 7). Assists—Cleveland 22 (Nance Jr. 5), Washington 30 (Wall 9). Total Fouls—Cleveland 24, Washington 25. Technicals—Howard. A—14,537 (20,356).
Thunder 128, Knicks 103
NEW YORK (103)
Knox 5-16 3-3 15, Vonleh 3-7 3-3 9, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Mudiay 2-5 3-4 7, Hardaway Jr. 6-12 5-7 20, Hezonja 3-9 0-0 6, Kanter 8-11 2-3 19, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 4, Baker 1-1 0-0 2, Trier 4-10 2-3 11, Dotson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 39-88 18-23 103.
OKLAHOMA CITY (128)
George 13-22 4-4 35, Grant 6-10 0-0 15, Adams 9-13 1-2 19, Schroder 5-10 2-2 15, Ferguson 3-7 0-0 7, Nader 2-3 0-0 4, Patterson 2-4 1-2 5, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Felton 2-5 2-2 8, Burton 3-6 0-0 7, Abrines 0-2 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 5-11 0-0 11. Totals 51-95 10-12 128.
New York;22;27;31;23;—;103
Oklahoma City;37;28;35;28;—;128
3-Point Goals—New York 7-26 (Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Knox 2-7, Kanter 1-1, Trier 1-2, Vonleh 0-1, Dotson 0-1, Hezonja 0-2, Mudiay 0-2, Ntilikina 0-2), Oklahoma City 16-33 (George 5-11, Grant 3-5, Schroder 3-5, Felton 2-4, Diallo 1-1, Burton 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Abrines 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 36 (Hezonja 6), Oklahoma City 47 (George 7). Assists—New York 18 (Mudiay 5), Oklahoma City 32 (Schroder 12). Total Fouls—New York 17, Oklahoma City 21. A—18,203 (18,203).
Timberwolves 107, Pelicans 100
NEW ORLEANS (100)
Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Mirotic 7-14 0-0 16, Davis 9-25 9-10 29, Holiday 7-18 0-0 14, Moore 13-23 1-4 31, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-2 0-0 2, Randle 1-4 1-4 3, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 11-18 100.
MINNESOTA (107)
Covington 4-11 2-2 13, Gibson 4-7 2-4 10, Towns 9-17 5-5 25, Teague 4-13 5-6 14, Wiggins 8-22 3-5 23, Saric 3-7 2-2 9, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Okogie 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 37-90 19-24 107.
New Orleans;28;26;27;19;—;100
Minnesota;38;29;18;22;—;107
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 9-28 (Moore 4-8, Davis 2-3, Mirotic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Miller 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Randle 0-1, Clark 0-2, Holiday 0-3), Minnesota 14-32 (Wiggins 4-9, Okogie 3-5, Covington 3-7, Towns 2-4, Saric 1-2, Teague 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 46 (Davis 11), Minnesota 47 (Towns 16). Assists—New Orleans 25 (Holiday 10), Minnesota 29 (Teague 14). Total Fouls—New Orleans 21, Minnesota 22. A—11,636 (19,356).
Suns 116, Spurs 96
SAN ANTONIO (96)
DeRozan 7-15 10-10 24, Cunningham 2-5 0-0 5, Aldridge 3-12 0-0 6, White 6-12 3-4 16, Forbes 4-9 2-2 13, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 1-2 1-3 3, Bertans 1-3 0-1 2, Poeltl 2-6 3-4 7, Mills 4-6 0-0 8, Belinelli 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 35-83 19-24 96.
PHOENIX (116)
Bridges 4-6 0-0 8, Warren 10-17 4-4 27, Ayton 8-11 1-1 17, Canaan 7-8 0-0 19, Booker 5-14 1-1 13, Jackson 6-13 0-0 14, Holmes 2-6 0-0 4, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 1-1 0-0 3, Crawford 4-5 1-2 11. Totals 47-84 7-8 116.
San Antonio;19;29;22;26;—;96
Phoenix;34;18;35;29;—;116
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 7-23 (Forbes 3-5, Belinelli 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, White 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Mills 0-2), Phoenix 15-31 (Canaan 5-5, Warren 3-8, Crawford 2-3, Jackson 2-3, Booker 2-6, Melton 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Bender 0-1, Ayton 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 12), Phoenix 38 (Ayton 10). Assists—San Antonio 16 (DeRozan 4), Phoenix 27 (Booker 12). Total Fouls—San Antonio 12, Phoenix 23. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A—14,532 (18,422).
Mavericks 118, Jazz 68
UTAH (68)
Ingles 3-8 0-0 8, Favors 4-8 0-0 8, Gobert 4-6 2-6 10, Rubio 3-9 4-4 11, Mitchell 3-9 3-3 10, Crowder 2-12 0-0 5, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neale 0-1 1-2 1, Niang 0-3 0-0 0, Udoh 1-2 0-0 2, Exum 1-5 1-2 3, Allen 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 25-80 12-19 68.
DALLAS (118)
Barnes 6-11 4-4 19, Doncic 5-13 1-2 13, Jordan 2-3 0-0 4, Smith Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Matthews 4-5 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 4-4 0-2 11, Kleber 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 4-8 4-5 13, Mejri 2-2 2-2 6, Brunson 4-4 1-1 9, Barea 5-8 4-7 14, Harris 2-4 0-1 4, Broekhoff 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 45-77 16-24 118.
Utah;24;22;13;9;—;68
Dallas;30;28;26;34;—;118
3-Point Goals—Utah 6-35 (Ingles 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Allen 1-5, Rubio 1-5, Crowder 1-9, Sefolosha 0-1, O'Neale 0-1, Favors 0-1, Burks 0-1, Niang 0-2, Exum 0-2), Dallas 12-28 (Finney-Smith 3-3, Barnes 3-5, Doncic 2-4, Broekhoff 1-1, Matthews 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-4, Powell 1-4, Kleber 0-1, Harris 0-1, Barea 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 33 (Gobert 10), Dallas 51 (Jordan 10). Assists—Utah 16 (Rubio, Mitchell 3), Dallas 24 (Barea 5). Total Fouls—Utah 21, Dallas 19. Technicals—Jordan, Doncic, Barea. A—19,371 (19,200).
