Pacers 107, Bulls 105
INDIANA (107)
Bogdanovic 3-7 0-0 8, Young 4-10 0-0 8, Turner 7-10 4-4 18, Oladipo 9-19 6-6 25, Collison 6-15 1-1 14, McDermott 2-4 0-0 6, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 1-4 7-8 9, Joseph 2-3 0-1 4, Evans 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 40-85 20-22 107.
CHICAGO (105)
J.Holiday 7-14 0-0 19, Parker 5-12 1-1 11, Carter Jr. 5-10 1-1 11, Payne 1-5 0-0 3, LaVine 7-21 4-4 20, Hutchison 3-5 0-0 7, Felicio 4-6 1-2 9, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 9-13 1-1 22. Totals 42-89 8-9 105.
Indiana;22;38;27;20;—;107
Chicago;37;21;22;25;—;105
3-Point Goals—Indiana 7-26 (Bogdanovic 2-3, McDermott 2-4, Evans 1-2, Oladipo 1-6, Collison 1-6, Leaf 0-1, Young 0-1, Turner 0-3), Chicago 13-31 (J.Holiday 5-11, Blakeney 3-5, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-1, Payne 1-3, Hutchison 1-3, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Oladipo 14), Chicago 43 (Felicio 9). Assists—Indiana 21 (Oladipo 5), Chicago 33 (Payne 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 13, Chicago 20. A—19,704 (20,917).
Clippers 120, Magic 95
L.A. CLIPPERS (120)
Harris 8-10 4-4 21, Gallinari 5-10 2-2 13, Marjanovic 4-7 2-6 10, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Bradley 3-11 0-0 7, Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 4-8 2-4 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6 4-4 8, Robinson 1-4 0-0 3, Teodosic 2-3 1-2 6, Wallace 2-3 1-1 5, Williams 7-13 9-10 28. Totals 41-86 25-33 120.
ORLANDO (95)
Isaac 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 2-5 0-0 4, Vucevic 10-21 1-2 22, Augustin 5-10 2-2 13, Fournier 7-12 4-6 19, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Iwundu 2-5 1-3 5, Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Bamba 3-6 1-2 7, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Briscoe 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 3-8 2-4 8, Ross 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 40-90 11-19 95.
L.A. Clippers;22;35;30;33;—;120
Orlando;22;22;28;23;—;95
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 13-26 (Williams 5-5, Beverley 2-3, Gallinari 1-2, Teodosic 1-2, Harris 1-2, Bradley 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Scott 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Orlando 4-17 (Augustin 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Ross 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Bamba 0-3, Grant 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 50 (Harrell 12), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 11). Assists—L.A. Clippers 22 (Scott 4), Orlando 20 (Grant, Fournier 4). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 23, Orlando 24. A—15,953 (18,846).
Thunder 134, Wizards 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (134)
George 6-12 1-1 17, Grant 9-11 2-3 22, Adams 6-7 3-4 15, Westbrook 10-16 3-4 23, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 9, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 5-6 9, Patterson 2-8 2-2 8, Schroder 6-11 2-2 16, Diallo 2-5 3-4 7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0, Abrines 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 49-86 21-26 134.
WASHINGTON (111)
Porter Jr. 4-6 0-0 9, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 7-8 6-8 20, Wall 8-13 1-2 19, Beal 10-16 3-3 27, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Oubre Jr. 6-17 2-3 14, Brown Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Mahinmi 1-2 0-0 2, Satoransky 1-4 0-0 2, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 44-86 14-18 111.
Oklahoma City;35;44;31;24;—;134
Washington;30;20;35;26;—;111
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 15-32 (George 4-6, Ferguson 3-5, Grant 2-3, Schroder 2-3, Patterson 2-5, Abrines 2-7, Westbrook 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1), Washington 9-30 (Beal 4-7, Wall 2-5, Smith 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-3, Satoransky 0-1, Green 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Morris 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 38 (Noel 7), Washington 30 (Rivers 5). Assists—Oklahoma City 34 (Westbrook 12), Washington 27 (Wall 9). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 20, Washington 21. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A—20,409 (20,356).
Rockets 119, Nets 111
HOUSTON (119)
Ennis III 1-3 0-2 2, Tucker 1-1 2-2 5, Capela 8-11 6-10 22, Paul 13-27 1-1 32, Gordon 6-14 7-7 21, Anthony 9-12 4-6 28, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Chriss 0-2 0-0 0, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 0-1 0-2 0, Green 3-8 2-2 9. Totals 41-83 22-32 119.
BROOKLYN (111)
Harris 7-9 0-0 18, Dudley 1-2 0-0 3, Allen 4-8 2-4 10, Russell 5-14 1-2 12, LeVert 10-17 5-7 29, Hollis-Jefferson 2-5 1-3 5, Davis 3-3 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 5-13 1-2 12, Napier 3-7 2-2 11, Crabbe 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 12-20 111.
Houston;25;31;35;28;—;119
Brooklyn;32;29;25;25;—;111
3-Point Goals—Houston 15-39 (Anthony 6-9, Paul 5-12, Gordon 2-8, Tucker 1-1, Green 1-5, Chriss 0-1, Ennis III 0-1, Clark 0-2), Brooklyn 15-34 (Harris 4-4, LeVert 4-6, Napier 3-4, Dudley 1-2, Crabbe 1-4, Russell 1-5, Dinwiddie 1-6, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 41 (Capela 13), Brooklyn 38 (Allen 8). Assists—Houston 22 (Paul 11), Brooklyn 22 (Harris 4). Total Fouls—Houston 21, Brooklyn 28. A—14,013 (17,732).
Knicks 118, Mavericks 106
NEW YORK (118)
Dotson 5-13 0-2 11, Vonleh 2-4 0-1 4, Robinson 5-6 3-4 13, Ntilikina 2-8 3-3 7, Hardaway Jr. 7-17 0-0 18, Hezonja 5-7 0-1 11, Thomas 3-4 4-4 10, Kanter 5-7 3-4 13, Mudiay 3-5 0-0 6, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Trier 8-10 6-7 23. Totals 46-84 19-26 118.
DALLAS (106)
Barnes 4-14 5-6 14, Doncic 8-15 0-1 18, Jordan 2-5 0-0 4, Smith Jr. 8-14 5-10 23, Matthews 2-6 4-5 9, Finney-Smith 8-10 1-2 19, Powell 3-5 0-0 8, Kleber 4-7 0-0 9, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0, Barea 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 40-81 15-24 106.
New York;33;23;33;29;—;118
Dallas;27;32;18;29;—;106
3-Point Goals—New York 7-29 (Hardaway Jr. 4-11, Hezonja 1-2, Dotson 1-3, Trier 1-3, Burke 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Vonleh 0-2, Ntilikina 0-4), Dallas 11-29 (Finney-Smith 2-2, Powell 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-4, Doncic 2-6, Matthews 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Barnes 1-7, Barea 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 40 (Robinson 10), Dallas 40 (Jordan 10). Assists—New York 26 (Ntilikina 7), Dallas 22 (Barea, Doncic 6). Total Fouls—New York 24, Dallas 28. Technicals—New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A—20,008 (19,200).
Grizzlies 110, Jazz 100
MEMPHIS (110)
Anderson 0-4 2-4 2, Jackson Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Gasol 6-12 3-6 17, Conley 7-18 11-13 28, Temple 5-10 1-2 12, Casspi 1-1 2-4 4, Rabb 0-0 1-2 1, Mack 7-11 1-1 19, Selden 2-3 0-2 5, M.Brooks 1-1 0-0 3, D.Brooks 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-75 21-34 110.
UTAH (100)
Ingles 6-13 4-5 19, Favors 5-9 1-2 12, Gobert 3-5 3-6 9, Rubio 9-17 1-2 22, Allen 3-8 1-2 9, O'Neale 2-6 1-2 5, Crowder 6-10 2-4 18, Niang 1-3 0-0 3, Exum 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 36-77 14-25 100.
Memphis;29;24;30;27;—;110
Utah;31;29;18;22;—;100
3-Point Goals—Memphis 13-26 (Mack 4-6, Conley 3-6, Gasol 2-4, Selden 1-1, M.Brooks 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Temple 1-4, D.Brooks 0-2), Utah 14-36 (Crowder 4-7, Rubio 3-7, Ingles 3-8, Allen 2-7, Favors 1-2, Niang 1-2, O'Neale 0-1, Exum 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 39 (Gasol 10), Utah 39 (Gobert 16). Assists—Memphis 23 (Gasol 7), Utah 21 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls—Memphis 29, Utah 25. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Delay of game). A—18,306 (18,306).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.