PHOENIX (116)
Ariza 4-10 2-2 13, Warren 8-13 1-2 19, Ayton 8-13 1-2 17, Bridges 1-2 1-2 4, Booker 13-26 2-2 29, Jackson 2-4 6-7 11, Holmes 4-4 4-5 12, Canaan 0-5 0-0 0, Crawford 5-13 0-0 11. Totals 45-90 17-22 116.
MILWAUKEE (114)
Middleton 4-9 5-5 15, Antetokounmpo 14-16 7-12 35, Lopez 3-17 1-2 7, Bledsoe 4-9 2-4 12, Brogdon 8-10 3-3 22, Ilyasova 4-8 0-0 9, Maker 1-4 0-2 2, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 8, Snell 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 42-87 20-30 114.
Phoenix;34;30;27;25;—;116
Milwaukee;30;31;29;24;—;114
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 9-26 (Ariza 3-7, Warren 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Bridges 1-2, Crawford 1-3, Booker 1-5, Canaan 0-4), Milwaukee 10-44 (Brogdon 3-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-6, Bledsoe 2-6, Ilyasova 1-3, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Brown 0-2, Maker 0-3, Snell 0-4, Lopez 0-12). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 40 (Ariza 11), Milwaukee 43 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Phoenix 21 (Booker 7), Milwaukee 30 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 25, Milwaukee 17. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov, Booker. A—17,852 (17,500).
Heat 103, Bulls 96
MIAMI (103)
McGruder 4-13 1-2 10, J.Johnson 1-8 0-0 3, Whiteside 8-13 2-7 18, Richardson 10-16 2-2 27, Ellington 3-9 0-0 8, Winslow 2-6 5-8 10, Olynyk 1-4 1-2 3, Adebayo 3-8 8-10 14, Wade 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 37-87 19-31 103.
CHICAGO (96)
Holiday 9-16 4-4 27, Parker 8-18 7-8 23, Carter Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Arcidiacono 2-8 0-0 5, LaVine 11-27 1-1 24, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 4-9 1-1 9, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Blakeney 0-6 0-0 0, Harrison 0-7 2-2 2. Totals 35-94 19-20 96.
Miami;28;32;18;25;—;103
Chicago;26;13;30;27;—;96
3-Point Goals—Miami 10-34 (Richardson 5-9, Ellington 2-8, Winslow 1-3, J.Johnson 1-3, McGruder 1-6, Wade 0-2, Olynyk 0-3), Chicago 7-28 (Holiday 5-10, Arcidiacono 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Carter Jr. 0-1, Blakeney 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Parker 0-4). Fouled Out—Carter Jr.. Rebounds—Miami 48 (Adebayo 13), Chicago 52 (Holiday 13). Assists—Miami 20 (J.Johnson 5), Chicago 23 (LaVine 9). Total Fouls—Miami 21, Chicago 23. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—20,935 (20,917).
