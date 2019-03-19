Bucks 115, Lakers 101
L.A. LAKERS (101)
Kuzma 4-17 7-10 17, Muscala 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 3-7 0-0 6, Rondo 6-16 0-0 13, Bullock 3-5 4-4 13, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 2-5 1-1 5, Caruso 0-6 4-4 4, Hart 2-3 0-0 6, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, A.Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 12-20 3-4 35. Totals 33-86 19-23 101.
MILWAUKEE (115)
Middleton 12-20 2-2 30, Mirotic 8-14 4-5 23, Lopez 8-14 7-10 28, Bledsoe 4-12 5-10 14, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-7 0-0 3, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-90 18-27 115.
L.A. Lakers;24;34;26;17;—;101
Milwaukee;35;26;38;16;—;115
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 16-43 (Caldwell-Pope 8-14, Bullock 3-3, Hart 2-3, Kuzma 2-8, Rondo 1-5, Williams 0-1, Caruso 0-1, Wagner 0-3, Muscala 0-5), Milwaukee 15-47 (Lopez 5-11, Middleton 4-7, Mirotic 3-7, Wilson 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Bledsoe 1-6, Snell 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 42 (McGee 11), Milwaukee 54 (Middleton 10). Assists—L.A. Lakers 20 (Rondo 10), Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 18, Milwaukee 19. A—17,879 (17,500).
76ers 118, Hornets 114
PHILADELPHIA (118)
Butler 8-19 6-6 23, Harris 8-17 5-6 22, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, B.Simmons 11-12 6-10 28, Redick 8-19 4-5 27, Ennis III 6-9 0-1 14, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-86 21-28 118.
CHARLOTTE (114)
Bridges 4-10 0-0 8, Williams 1-4 4-4 7, Biyombo 3-4 2-4 8, Walker 8-18 3-4 21, Batum 3-6 1-1 9, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-2 1-2 6, Kaminsky 5-10 4-6 14, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Mack 0-3 0-0 0, Bacon 3-10 7-11 13, Lamb 6-11 11-12 26. Totals 36-83 33-44 114.
Philadelphia;31;31;23;33;—;118
Charlotte;30;29;30;25;—;114
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 7-14, Ennis III 2-4, Butler 1-4, Harris 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Scott 0-2, Bolden 0-2), Charlotte 9-35 (Lamb 3-5, Batum 2-3, Walker 2-7, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Williams 1-4, Bacon 0-2, Mack 0-2, Graham 0-3, Bridges 0-4, Kaminsky 0-4). Fouled Out—Scott. Rebounds—Philadelphia 44 (Harris 11), Charlotte 46 (Lamb 11). Assists—Philadelphia 29 (Butler 9), Charlotte 16 (Walker 4). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 27, Charlotte 22. Technicals—Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second) 2. A—16,411 (19,077).
Rockets 121, Hawks 105
HOUSTON (121)
Gordon 4-7 0-0 12, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Capela 11-13 4-8 26, Paul 4-10 3-4 13, Harden 8-18 11-12 31, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Faried 4-6 0-0 8, House Jr. 6-12 1-2 19, Rivers 0-3 1-2 1, Green 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 40-78 22-30 121.
ATLANTA (105)
Prince 6-10 0-0 16, Collins 9-14 2-4 20, Dedmon 3-10 0-0 8, Young 6-13 7-7 21, Huerter 2-9 0-0 4, Bembry 5-9 2-2 14, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 5-8 0-0 15, Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 39-84 12-15 105.
Houston;25;28;31;37;—;121
Atlanta;25;22;25;33;—;105
3-Point Goals—Houston 19-47 (House Jr. 6-11, Gordon 4-7, Harden 4-11, Tucker 2-4, Paul 2-6, Clark 1-2, Rivers 0-3, Green 0-3), Atlanta 15-40 (Carter 5-8, Prince 4-6, Bembry 2-4, Dedmon 2-4, Young 2-5, Len 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Collins 0-2, Adams 0-3, Huerter 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 37 (Capela 11), Atlanta 45 (Collins 10). Assists—Houston 28 (Paul 11), Atlanta 30 (Young 12). Total Fouls—Houston 17, Atlanta 23. A—16,293 (18,118).
Warriors 117, Timberwolves 107
GOLDEN STATE (117)
Durant 7-13 0-0 17, Green 2-5 1-2 5, Bogut 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 12-21 4-5 36, Thompson 11-21 2-4 28, McKinnie 0-5 0-0 0, Jerebko 6-10 3-3 18, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 10-14 117.
MINNESOTA (107)
Wiggins 8-19 3-4 20, Saric 3-10 7-8 13, Towns 10-16 4-6 26, T.Jones 3-14 4-4 10, Okogie 6-9 4-6 19, Bates-Diop 0-5 0-0 0, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-4 4-4 7, Dieng 1-1 0-0 2, Bayless 4-7 0-0 10, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-89 26-32 107.
Golden State;30;29;32;26;—;117
Minnesota;27;20;28;32;—;107
3-Point Goals—Golden State 19-42 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 4-10, Jerebko 3-4, Durant 3-6, Cook 1-4, McKinnie 0-2, Green 0-2), Minnesota 9-36 (Okogie 3-6, Towns 2-3, Bayless 2-4, Tolliver 1-4, Wiggins 1-8, Reynolds 0-1, T.Jones 0-3, Saric 0-3, Bates-Diop 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (Green 10), Minnesota 52 (Towns 21). Assists—Golden State 39 (Green, Durant 9), Minnesota 25 (T.Jones 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 25, Minnesota 14. A—17,964 (19,356).
