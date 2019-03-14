Magic 120, Cavaliers 91

CLEVELAND (91)

Osman 4-8 0-0 8, Love 3-9 3-3 10, Zizic 5-11 1-1 11, Sexton 7-16 7-8 23, Knight 5-10 1-1 12, Adel 0-1 0-0 0, Chriss 2-5 0-0 4, Clarkson 6-18 2-2 15, Nwaba 0-2 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 35-86 14-15 91.

ORLANDO (120)

Isaac 3-9 3-5 10, Gordon 7-16 4-4 21, Vucevic 9-15 1-1 19, Augustin 7-11 5-5 20, Fournier 4-11 0-0 10, Frazier Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Iwundu 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 2-3 0-0 6, Birch 6-8 1-2 13, Ross 5-12 1-2 14, Caupain 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 45-93 16-21 120.

Cleveland;20;21;22;28;—;91

Orlando;36;25;27;32;—;120

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 7-31 (Stauskas 2-2, Sexton 2-7, Love 1-3, Knight 1-4, Clarkson 1-6, Adel 0-1, Nwaba 0-2, Osman 0-3, Chriss 0-3), Orlando 14-31 (Ross 3-6, Gordon 3-6, Martin 2-3, Fournier 2-5, Caupain 1-1, Augustin 1-2, Grant 1-3, Isaac 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 43 (Zizic, Osman, Love 8), Orlando 50 (Vucevic, Birch 11). Assists—Cleveland 13 (Osman 4), Orlando 31 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls—Cleveland 18, Orlando 14. A—18,091 (18,846).

Pacers 108, Thunder 106

OKLAHOMA CITY (106)

George 10-23 10-12 36, Grant 1-4 1-2 3, Adams 8-14 1-2 17, Westbrook 8-18 2-2 19, Ferguson 2-4 0-0 6, Nader 3-6 2-2 10, Morris 3-6 0-0 8, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 38-86 16-20 106.

INDIANA (108)

Bogdanovic 7-16 7-11 23, Young 5-10 1-1 11, Turner 4-10 2-2 10, Collison 6-11 5-5 17, Matthews 6-15 0-0 16, McDermott 1-3 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-12 12-13 26, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-82 27-32 108.

Oklahoma City;29;34;25;18;—;106

Indiana;22;28;31;27;—;108

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 14-30 (George 6-11, Ferguson 2-3, Morris 2-4, Nader 2-5, Schroder 1-2, Westbrook 1-5), Indiana 7-22 (Matthews 4-7, Bogdanovic 2-5, Joseph 1-3, Collison 0-1, Turner 0-2, Young 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 44 (Westbrook 14), Indiana 39 (Sabonis, Matthews 7). Assists—Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 11), Indiana 24 (Collison 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 28, Indiana 17. Technicals—Adams, Indiana coach Nate McMillan. A—16,656 (20,000).

Celtics 126, Kings 120

SACRAMENTO (120)

Bjelica 4-12 1-2 9, Barnes 7-12 3-4 20, Cauley-Stein 5-7 0-2 10, Fox 7-15 4-8 19, Hield 14-24 0-0 34, Bogdanovic 4-9 1-1 9, Brewer 0-1 1-2 1, Bagley III 5-9 3-4 14, Giles III 2-5 0-0 4, Burks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-95 13-23 120.

BOSTON (126)

Tatum 7-10 1-1 15, Morris 7-15 4-5 21, Horford 5-9 1-3 12, Irving 11-28 8-9 31, Smart 3-5 0-0 7, Hayward 3-7 4-5 10, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 9-16 1-3 22, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 49-97 19-26 126.

Sacramento;38;24;29;29;—;120

Boston;25;31;37;33;—;126

3-Point Goals—Sacramento 11-34 (Hield 6-10, Barnes 3-6, Bagley III 1-2, Fox 1-4, Brewer 0-1, Burks 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3, Bjelica 0-7), Boston 9-28 (Brown 3-4, Morris 3-7, Smart 1-2, Horford 1-2, Irving 1-9, Baynes 0-1, Hayward 0-1, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 47 (Cauley-Stein 13), Boston 52 (Morris 13). Assists—Sacramento 31 (Fox 9), Boston 32 (Irving 12). Total Fouls—Sacramento 24, Boston 20. Technicals—Giles III, Cauley-Stein, Morris. A—18,624 (18,624).

Raptors 111, Lakers 98

L.A. LAKERS (98)

James 12-23 4-7 29, Kuzma 3-11 1-4 7, McGee 4-5 1-2 9, Rondo 5-10 3-4 13, Bullock 2-7 1-1 7, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 5-7 5-5 16, Caldwell-Pope 4-12 0-0 9, A.Ingram 0-4 0-0 0, Hart 3-6 0-1 8. Totals 38-85 15-24 98.

TORONTO (111)

Leonard 8-20 4-6 25, Siakam 3-16 10-12 16, Gasol 5-10 3-3 15, Lin 4-9 0-0 9, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 7-14 3-4 20, Anunoby 3-6 0-0 7, Boucher 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Moreland 1-1 0-0 2, Loyd 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 1-3 3-4 6. Totals 36-91 23-29 111.

L.A. Lakers;25;29;30;14;—;98

Toronto;33;32;25;21;—;111

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 7-31 (Hart 2-4, Bullock 2-7, Caruso 1-1, James 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-8, A.Ingram 0-3, Kuzma 0-3), Toronto 16-41 (Leonard 5-8, Powell 3-6, Gasol 2-4, Miller 2-5, McCaw 1-1, Green 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, Lin 1-5, Boucher 0-1, Loyd 0-1, Siakam 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 46 (McGee 9), Toronto 52 (Powell, Leonard 8). Assists—L.A. Lakers 24 (Rondo 8), Toronto 21 (Siakam 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, Toronto 20. A—19,962 (19,800).

