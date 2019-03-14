Magic 120, Cavaliers 91
CLEVELAND (91)
Osman 4-8 0-0 8, Love 3-9 3-3 10, Zizic 5-11 1-1 11, Sexton 7-16 7-8 23, Knight 5-10 1-1 12, Adel 0-1 0-0 0, Chriss 2-5 0-0 4, Clarkson 6-18 2-2 15, Nwaba 0-2 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 35-86 14-15 91.
ORLANDO (120)
Isaac 3-9 3-5 10, Gordon 7-16 4-4 21, Vucevic 9-15 1-1 19, Augustin 7-11 5-5 20, Fournier 4-11 0-0 10, Frazier Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Iwundu 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 2-3 0-0 6, Birch 6-8 1-2 13, Ross 5-12 1-2 14, Caupain 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 45-93 16-21 120.
Cleveland;20;21;22;28;—;91
Orlando;36;25;27;32;—;120
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 7-31 (Stauskas 2-2, Sexton 2-7, Love 1-3, Knight 1-4, Clarkson 1-6, Adel 0-1, Nwaba 0-2, Osman 0-3, Chriss 0-3), Orlando 14-31 (Ross 3-6, Gordon 3-6, Martin 2-3, Fournier 2-5, Caupain 1-1, Augustin 1-2, Grant 1-3, Isaac 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 43 (Zizic, Osman, Love 8), Orlando 50 (Vucevic, Birch 11). Assists—Cleveland 13 (Osman 4), Orlando 31 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls—Cleveland 18, Orlando 14. A—18,091 (18,846).
Pacers 108, Thunder 106
OKLAHOMA CITY (106)
George 10-23 10-12 36, Grant 1-4 1-2 3, Adams 8-14 1-2 17, Westbrook 8-18 2-2 19, Ferguson 2-4 0-0 6, Nader 3-6 2-2 10, Morris 3-6 0-0 8, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 38-86 16-20 106.
INDIANA (108)
Bogdanovic 7-16 7-11 23, Young 5-10 1-1 11, Turner 4-10 2-2 10, Collison 6-11 5-5 17, Matthews 6-15 0-0 16, McDermott 1-3 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-12 12-13 26, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-82 27-32 108.
Oklahoma City;29;34;25;18;—;106
Indiana;22;28;31;27;—;108
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 14-30 (George 6-11, Ferguson 2-3, Morris 2-4, Nader 2-5, Schroder 1-2, Westbrook 1-5), Indiana 7-22 (Matthews 4-7, Bogdanovic 2-5, Joseph 1-3, Collison 0-1, Turner 0-2, Young 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 44 (Westbrook 14), Indiana 39 (Sabonis, Matthews 7). Assists—Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 11), Indiana 24 (Collison 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 28, Indiana 17. Technicals—Adams, Indiana coach Nate McMillan. A—16,656 (20,000).
Celtics 126, Kings 120
SACRAMENTO (120)
Bjelica 4-12 1-2 9, Barnes 7-12 3-4 20, Cauley-Stein 5-7 0-2 10, Fox 7-15 4-8 19, Hield 14-24 0-0 34, Bogdanovic 4-9 1-1 9, Brewer 0-1 1-2 1, Bagley III 5-9 3-4 14, Giles III 2-5 0-0 4, Burks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-95 13-23 120.
BOSTON (126)
Tatum 7-10 1-1 15, Morris 7-15 4-5 21, Horford 5-9 1-3 12, Irving 11-28 8-9 31, Smart 3-5 0-0 7, Hayward 3-7 4-5 10, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 9-16 1-3 22, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 49-97 19-26 126.
Sacramento;38;24;29;29;—;120
Boston;25;31;37;33;—;126
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 11-34 (Hield 6-10, Barnes 3-6, Bagley III 1-2, Fox 1-4, Brewer 0-1, Burks 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3, Bjelica 0-7), Boston 9-28 (Brown 3-4, Morris 3-7, Smart 1-2, Horford 1-2, Irving 1-9, Baynes 0-1, Hayward 0-1, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 47 (Cauley-Stein 13), Boston 52 (Morris 13). Assists—Sacramento 31 (Fox 9), Boston 32 (Irving 12). Total Fouls—Sacramento 24, Boston 20. Technicals—Giles III, Cauley-Stein, Morris. A—18,624 (18,624).
Raptors 111, Lakers 98
L.A. LAKERS (98)
James 12-23 4-7 29, Kuzma 3-11 1-4 7, McGee 4-5 1-2 9, Rondo 5-10 3-4 13, Bullock 2-7 1-1 7, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 5-7 5-5 16, Caldwell-Pope 4-12 0-0 9, A.Ingram 0-4 0-0 0, Hart 3-6 0-1 8. Totals 38-85 15-24 98.
TORONTO (111)
Leonard 8-20 4-6 25, Siakam 3-16 10-12 16, Gasol 5-10 3-3 15, Lin 4-9 0-0 9, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 7-14 3-4 20, Anunoby 3-6 0-0 7, Boucher 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Moreland 1-1 0-0 2, Loyd 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 1-3 3-4 6. Totals 36-91 23-29 111.
L.A. Lakers;25;29;30;14;—;98
Toronto;33;32;25;21;—;111
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 7-31 (Hart 2-4, Bullock 2-7, Caruso 1-1, James 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-8, A.Ingram 0-3, Kuzma 0-3), Toronto 16-41 (Leonard 5-8, Powell 3-6, Gasol 2-4, Miller 2-5, McCaw 1-1, Green 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, Lin 1-5, Boucher 0-1, Loyd 0-1, Siakam 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 46 (McGee 9), Toronto 52 (Powell, Leonard 8). Assists—L.A. Lakers 24 (Rondo 8), Toronto 21 (Siakam 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, Toronto 20. A—19,962 (19,800).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.