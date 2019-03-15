Celtics 129, Hawks 120
ATLANTA (120)
Prince 5-13 4-4 17, Collins 7-19 6-9 20, Dedmon 2-10 1-1 5, Young 10-17 1-2 26, Huerter 4-13 0-0 10, Bembry 2-4 0-0 4, Len 3-6 1-2 7, Carter 6-11 0-0 16, Adams 1-1 0-0 3, Bazemore 3-6 6-6 12. Totals 43-100 19-24 120.
BOSTON (129)
Tatum 7-15 4-4 18, Morris 6-14 5-6 19, Horford 3-8 3-4 9, Irving 12-24 2-3 30, Smart 5-9 4-4 16, Hayward 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 8-14 4-6 23, Ojeleye 0-0 1-2 1, Theis 1-2 1-2 3, Baynes 1-2 2-2 5, Rozier 1-5 2-4 5. Totals 44-93 28-37 129.
Atlanta;36;26;30;28;—;120
Boston;43;31;31;24;—;129
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 15-40 (Young 5-8, Carter 4-6, Prince 3-5, Huerter 2-8, Adams 1-1, Len 0-2, Bazemore 0-2, Collins 0-3, Dedmon 0-5), Boston 13-36 (Irving 4-10, Brown 3-5, Smart 2-6, Morris 2-6, Baynes 1-1, Rozier 1-4, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-1, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 50 (Dedmon 13), Boston 46 (Irving, Morris 11). Assists—Atlanta 27 (Collins 6), Boston 30 (Irving, Smart 9). Total Fouls—Atlanta 25, Boston 21. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A—18,624 (18,624).
Wizards 135, Grizzlies 128
MEMPHIS (128)
Holiday 3-7 2-2 9, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Valanciunas 10-17 2-2 22, Conley 8-15 9-11 28, Bradley 9-17 0-0 21, Parsons 6-10 2-3 16, Miles 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 6-8 3-4 15, Wright 2-5 1-2 5, Dorsey 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 48-90 20-26 128.
WASHINGTON (135)
Ariza 3-8 1-2 8, Green 6-9 0-0 15, Portis 7-11 1-2 18, Satoransky 3-10 9-9 15, Beal 12-17 7-9 40, Brown Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Parker 6-13 7-9 20, Bryant 1-5 8-8 10, Randle 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 41-81 36-43 135.
Memphis;37;34;32;25;—;128
Washington;35;34;36;30;—;135
3-Point Goals—Memphis 12-33 (Conley 3-7, Bradley 3-9, Dorsey 2-3, Parsons 2-6, Holiday 1-2, Caboclo 1-2, Wright 0-2, Miles 0-2), Washington 17-35 (Beal 9-12, Portis 3-5, Green 3-6, Parker 1-3, Ariza 1-5, Bryant 0-2, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 40 (Noah, Valanciunas 8), Washington 45 (Parker 11). Assists—Memphis 35 (Conley 12), Washington 26 (Beal, Satoransky 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 27, Washington 21. Technicals—Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A—19,750 (20,356).
Suns 138, Pelicans 136
PHOENIX (138)
Oubre Jr. 12-25 6-7 32, Bender 6-9 0-1 13, Ayton 4-7 0-0 8, Melton 3-7 0-0 6, Booker 12-26 13-18 40, J.Jackson 6-11 5-6 19, Bridges 4-9 3-3 12, Spalding 4-5 0-1 8, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 51-100 27-36 138.
NEW ORLEANS (136)
Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Davis 6-11 3-4 15, Randle 8-20 5-8 21, Payton 5-12 4-6 16, F.Jackson 4-13 3-4 14, S.Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 6-10 0-2 16, Diallo 4-7 2-2 10, Okafor 5-7 5-9 15, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Clark 3-6 3-4 11. Totals 47-102 27-41 136.
Phoenix;34;32;23;33;16;—;138
New Orleans;31;29;25;37;14;—;136
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 9-29 (Booker 3-8, J.Jackson 2-3, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Bender 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Spalding 0-1, Melton 0-1, Daniels 0-1), New Orleans 15-30 (Miller 4-6, F.Jackson 3-6, Payton 2-2, Williams 2-3, Clark 2-4, Bertans 1-2, S.Johnson 1-2, Diallo 0-1, Davis 0-1, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out—Bender. Rebounds—Phoenix 48 (Melton 8), New Orleans 57 (Payton 13). Assists—Phoenix 31 (Booker 13), New Orleans 34 (Payton 16). Total Fouls—Phoenix 33, New Orleans 30. Technicals—Ayton 2, Oubre Jr., Payton, Randle, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Excess timeout). A—17,641 (16,867).
Spurs 108, Trail Blazers 103
PORTLAND (103)
Harkless 5-9 1-1 11, Aminu 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 10-21 4-4 24, Lillard 13-29 5-5 34, McCollum 5-13 0-0 10, Layman 2-4 0-0 4, Kanter 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Hood 4-12 2-4 13. Totals 42-101 12-14 103.
SAN ANTONIO (108)
DeRozan 6-14 9-10 21, Aldridge 5-13 2-3 12, Poeltl 4-7 0-0 8, White 5-7 3-4 13, Forbes 4-9 1-1 11, Gay 5-10 1-2 13, Bertans 1-3 4-4 7, Mills 3-9 4-4 12, Belinelli 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 37-79 26-30 108.
Portland;21;29;26;27;—;103
San Antonio;23;25;24;36;—;108
3-Point Goals—Portland 7-28 (Hood 3-7, Lillard 3-10, Curry 1-3, Layman 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Harkless 0-2, McCollum 0-3), San Antonio 8-17 (Forbes 2-3, Gay 2-3, Mills 2-5, Belinelli 1-2, Bertans 1-3, White 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Nurkic 16), San Antonio 44 (DeRozan, Aldridge 8). Assists—Portland 23 (Lillard, McCollum 5), San Antonio 17 (Mills 4). Total Fouls—Portland 22, San Antonio 14. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A—18,354 (18,581).
Mavericks 121, Cavaliers 116
CLEVELAND (116)
Osman 8-16 0-0 22, Love 6-15 8-8 22, Zizic 4-5 3-3 11, Sexton 10-17 4-5 28, Knight 2-6 0-0 5, Chriss 1-5 2-2 4, Nwaba 2-4 0-0 4, Stauskas 1-7 0-0 3, Clarkson 6-12 4-4 17. Totals 40-87 21-22 116.
DALLAS (121)
Finney-Smith 5-10 0-0 14, Nowitzki 5-13 2-4 14, Powell 8-10 0-1 16, Brunson 6-10 2-2 16, Hardaway Jr. 8-18 2-2 22, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Kleber 5-11 5-5 18, Burke 5-9 0-0 11, Harris 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 46-90 13-16 121.
Cleveland;26;31;31;28;—;116
Dallas;34;32;34;21;—;121
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 15-38 (Osman 6-7, Sexton 4-7, Love 2-9, Knight 1-3, Clarkson 1-5, Stauskas 1-6, Chriss 0-1), Dallas 16-35 (Finney-Smith 4-6, Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Kleber 3-6, Brunson 2-2, Nowitzki 2-5, Burke 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out—Powell. Rebounds—Cleveland 34 (Love 12), Dallas 40 (Kleber 12). Assists—Cleveland 20 (Osman, Love, Sexton 4), Dallas 32 (Harris 9). Total Fouls—Cleveland 20, Dallas 22. A—20,347 (19,200).
Warriors 110, Thunder 88
GOLDEN STATE (110)
Iguodala 1-3 0-0 2, Green 3-6 0-0 9, Cousins 5-11 1-2 12, Curry 10-23 8-10 33, Thompson 9-21 2-2 23, McKinnie 2-5 2-2 7, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-1 2-2 2, Looney 1-2 2-4 4, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 3-5 0-0 8, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-83 17-22 110.
OKLAHOMA CITY (88)
George 9-25 7-11 29, Grant 4-11 0-0 11, Adams 4-7 1-4 9, Westbrook 2-16 3-4 7, Ferguson 1-5 0-0 2, Nader 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-7 0-0 8, Burton 0-3 1-2 1, Schroder 6-14 0-0 15, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-96 13-23 88.
Golden State;40;24;23;23;—;110
Oklahoma City;27;19;25;17;—;88
3-Point Goals—Golden State 15-35 (Curry 5-12, Green 3-4, Thompson 3-8, Cook 2-4, McKinnie 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Iguodala 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-41 (George 4-12, Grant 3-6, Schroder 3-8, Morris 2-3, Nader 1-2, Ferguson 0-3, Westbrook 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 53 (Thompson, Cousins, Green 8), Oklahoma City 52 (George 13). Assists—Golden State 25 (Cousins, Green 6), Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 9). Total Fouls—Golden State 22, Oklahoma City 18. Technicals—Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Cook, Westbrook. A—18,203 (18,203).
