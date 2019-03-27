Trail Blazers 118, Bulls 98
PORTLAND (118)
Harkless 1-8 2-2 4, Aminu 5-7 2-2 12, Kanter 6-8 1-4 13, Lillard 3-12 4-4 11, Layman 2-3 4-5 8, Leonard 0-3 4-4 4, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-6 3-3 13, Curry 8-11 0-0 20, Trent Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 6-10 1-1 15, Simons 4-5 0-0 9, Turner 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-83 21-25 118.
CHICAGO (98)
Sampson 2-7 0-0 4, Selden 5-15 0-0 11, Lopez 7-14 1-1 15, Harrison 10-17 0-1 21, Blakeney 3-11 4-6 10, Felicio 4-6 7-8 15, Arcidiacono 5-11 0-0 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-8 1-1 8, Alkins 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 39-91 15-19 98.
Portland;27;32;28;31;—;118
Chicago;14;27;24;33;—;98
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-32 (Curry 4-7, Collins 2-3, Hood 2-4, Simons 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-3, Lillard 1-6, Layman 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Aminu 0-2, Leonard 0-3), Chicago 5-23 (Arcidiacono 2-4, Harrison 1-2, Selden 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Alkins 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Felicio 0-2, Sampson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Aminu 11), Chicago 44 (Selden 12). Assists—Portland 30 (Turner 8), Chicago 22 (Selden, Blakeney, Lopez 4). Total Fouls—Portland 16, Chicago 19. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second).
Warriors 118, Grizzlies 103
GOLDEN STATE (118)
Durant 12-13 3-3 28, Green 2-7 1-2 6, Cousins 7-15 1-1 16, Curry 7-20 8-9 28, Thompson 5-12 0-0 13, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 0-0 9, Livingston 4-6 0-0 8, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-84 13-15 118.
MEMPHIS (103)
Holiday 3-10 0-1 9, Caboclo 7-13 0-0 17, Valanciunas 12-25 3-5 27, Conley 6-14 8-10 22, Dorsey 3-9 1-1 8, Parsons 5-9 2-2 13, Washburn 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 2-10 1-2 5, Carter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-100 15-21 103.
Golden State;31;35;23;29;—;118
Memphis;37;23;24;19;—;103
3-Point Goals—Golden State 15-31 (Curry 6-12, Cook 3-3, Thompson 3-7, Durant 1-1, Cousins 1-3, Green 1-4, McKinnie 0-1), Memphis 10-31 (Caboclo 3-4, Holiday 3-7, Conley 2-7, Parsons 1-3, Dorsey 1-5, Carter 0-1, Wright 0-2, Washburn 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (Curry 10), Memphis 51 (Caboclo, Valanciunas 13). Assists—Golden State 30 (Curry 7), Memphis 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Golden State 19, Memphis 16. Technicals—Durant, Green, Valanciunas. A—17,794 (18,119).
Thunder 107, Pacers 99
INDIANA (99)
Bogdanovic 11-20 0-0 28, Young 4-9 2-2 11, Turner 5-9 1-2 12, Collison 3-10 0-0 8, Matthews 4-15 0-0 10, McDermott 2-3 0-0 5, Sabonis 8-13 2-5 18, Joseph 0-4 0-0 0, T.Evans 3-9 1-2 7. Totals 40-92 6-11 99.
OKLAHOMA CITY (107)
George 12-25 3-3 31, Grant 7-16 0-0 19, Adams 11-14 3-6 25, Westbrook 6-15 3-4 17, Ferguson 2-9 0-0 5, Nader 1-2 0-0 3, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-2 4, Schroder 0-7 3-4 3. Totals 41-92 12-19 107.
Indiana;27;27;15;30;—;99
Oklahoma City;29;16;31;31;—;107
3-Point Goals—Indiana 13-31 (Bogdanovic 6-9, Collison 2-5, Matthews 2-10, McDermott 1-1, Turner 1-1, Young 1-3, Joseph 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-36 (Grant 5-8, George 4-13, Westbrook 2-4, Nader 1-2, Ferguson 1-5, Morris 0-2, Schroder 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 45 (Turner 14), Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 12). Assists—Indiana 26 (Collison 6), Oklahoma City 29 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls—Indiana 17, Oklahoma City 14. Technical—Matthews. A—18,203 (18,203).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.