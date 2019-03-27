Trail Blazers 118, Bulls 98

PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 1-8 2-2 4, Aminu 5-7 2-2 12, Kanter 6-8 1-4 13, Lillard 3-12 4-4 11, Layman 2-3 4-5 8, Leonard 0-3 4-4 4, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-6 3-3 13, Curry 8-11 0-0 20, Trent Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 6-10 1-1 15, Simons 4-5 0-0 9, Turner 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-83 21-25 118.

CHICAGO (98)

Sampson 2-7 0-0 4, Selden 5-15 0-0 11, Lopez 7-14 1-1 15, Harrison 10-17 0-1 21, Blakeney 3-11 4-6 10, Felicio 4-6 7-8 15, Arcidiacono 5-11 0-0 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-8 1-1 8, Alkins 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 39-91 15-19 98.

Portland;27;32;28;31;—;118

Chicago;14;27;24;33;—;98

3-Point Goals—Portland 11-32 (Curry 4-7, Collins 2-3, Hood 2-4, Simons 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-3, Lillard 1-6, Layman 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Aminu 0-2, Leonard 0-3), Chicago 5-23 (Arcidiacono 2-4, Harrison 1-2, Selden 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Alkins 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Felicio 0-2, Sampson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Aminu 11), Chicago 44 (Selden 12). Assists—Portland 30 (Turner 8), Chicago 22 (Selden, Blakeney, Lopez 4). Total Fouls—Portland 16, Chicago 19. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second).

Warriors 118, Grizzlies 103

GOLDEN STATE (118)

Durant 12-13 3-3 28, Green 2-7 1-2 6, Cousins 7-15 1-1 16, Curry 7-20 8-9 28, Thompson 5-12 0-0 13, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 0-0 9, Livingston 4-6 0-0 8, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-84 13-15 118.

MEMPHIS (103)

Holiday 3-10 0-1 9, Caboclo 7-13 0-0 17, Valanciunas 12-25 3-5 27, Conley 6-14 8-10 22, Dorsey 3-9 1-1 8, Parsons 5-9 2-2 13, Washburn 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 2-10 1-2 5, Carter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-100 15-21 103.

Golden State;31;35;23;29;—;118

Memphis;37;23;24;19;—;103

3-Point Goals—Golden State 15-31 (Curry 6-12, Cook 3-3, Thompson 3-7, Durant 1-1, Cousins 1-3, Green 1-4, McKinnie 0-1), Memphis 10-31 (Caboclo 3-4, Holiday 3-7, Conley 2-7, Parsons 1-3, Dorsey 1-5, Carter 0-1, Wright 0-2, Washburn 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (Curry 10), Memphis 51 (Caboclo, Valanciunas 13). Assists—Golden State 30 (Curry 7), Memphis 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Golden State 19, Memphis 16. Technicals—Durant, Green, Valanciunas. A—17,794 (18,119).

Thunder 107, Pacers 99

INDIANA (99)

Bogdanovic 11-20 0-0 28, Young 4-9 2-2 11, Turner 5-9 1-2 12, Collison 3-10 0-0 8, Matthews 4-15 0-0 10, McDermott 2-3 0-0 5, Sabonis 8-13 2-5 18, Joseph 0-4 0-0 0, T.Evans 3-9 1-2 7. Totals 40-92 6-11 99.

OKLAHOMA CITY (107)

George 12-25 3-3 31, Grant 7-16 0-0 19, Adams 11-14 3-6 25, Westbrook 6-15 3-4 17, Ferguson 2-9 0-0 5, Nader 1-2 0-0 3, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-2 4, Schroder 0-7 3-4 3. Totals 41-92 12-19 107.

Indiana;27;27;15;30;—;99

Oklahoma City;29;16;31;31;—;107

3-Point Goals—Indiana 13-31 (Bogdanovic 6-9, Collison 2-5, Matthews 2-10, McDermott 1-1, Turner 1-1, Young 1-3, Joseph 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-36 (Grant 5-8, George 4-13, Westbrook 2-4, Nader 1-2, Ferguson 1-5, Morris 0-2, Schroder 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 45 (Turner 14), Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 12). Assists—Indiana 26 (Collison 6), Oklahoma City 29 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls—Indiana 17, Oklahoma City 14. Technical—Matthews. A—18,203 (18,203).

