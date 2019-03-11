Cavaliers 126, Raptors 101
TORONTO (101)
Leonard 11-19 0-3 25, Siakam 6-13 3-3 15, Gasol 1-6 0-1 2, Lowry 5-8 0-0 14, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 4-8 1-1 9, Anunoby 3-6 1-2 8, Miller 1-1 0-0 3, Boucher 0-1 2-2 2, Ibaka 3-6 2-3 8, Lin 3-9 1-2 8, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-84 10-17 101.
CLEVELAND (126)
Osman 6-16 5-5 19, Love 4-11 5-6 16, Zizic 8-12 1-1 17, Sexton 10-18 4-4 28, Knight 4-9 2-2 12, Adel 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 1-1 0-0 3, Chriss 0-3 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-11 1-1 14, Nwaba 4-6 0-0 9, Stauskas 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 44-94 20-21 126.
Toronto;24;31;22;24;—;101
Cleveland;25;34;32;35;—;126
3-Point Goals—Toronto 11-39 (Lowry 4-7, Leonard 3-8, Miller 1-1, Green 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, Lin 1-5, McCaw 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Gasol 0-2, Powell 0-3, Siakam 0-4), Cleveland 18-41 (Sexton 4-7, Clarkson 3-7, Love 3-7, Stauskas 2-5, Knight 2-5, Osman 2-6, Frye 1-1, Nwaba 1-2, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Leonard 9), Cleveland 51 (Love 18). Assists—Toronto 20 (Lowry 6), Cleveland 27 (Osman 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 24, Cleveland 19. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Ibaka, Chriss, Nwaba. Ejected—Ibaka, Chriss. A—19,432 (20,562).
Wizards 121, Kings 115
SACRAMENTO (115)
Hield 6-21 2-3 15, Barnes 6-12 2-2 15, Cauley-Stein 5-9 0-2 10, Fox 8-16 5-8 23, Bogdanovic 2-7 8-8 13, Brewer 2-2 3-4 8, Giles III 5-10 2-3 12, Bjelica 5-10 2-2 15, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-91 24-32 115.
WASHINGTON (121)
Ariza 5-14 0-0 11, Green 3-7 5-5 11, Portis 6-12 4-5 17, Satoransky 5-9 4-5 17, Beal 9-20 6-8 27, Parker 7-13 1-2 18, Brown Jr. 1-3 3-4 6, Bryant 0-2 2-2 2, Randle 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 40-86 27-33 121.
Sacramento;20;40;21;34;—;115
Washington;28;31;31;31;—;121
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 9-27 (Bjelica 3-5, Fox 2-3, Brewer 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Hield 1-9, Giles III 0-1), Washington 14-37 (Parker 3-5, Satoransky 3-6, Beal 3-9, Randle 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-1, Portis 1-2, Ariza 1-7, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 47 (Bjelica 12), Washington 47 (Portis 13). Assists—Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Washington 29 (Beal 9). Total Fouls—Sacramento 25, Washington 25. Technicals—Satoransky. A—15,012 (20,356).
Nets 103, Pistons 75
DETROIT (75)
Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Griffin 1-10 7-8 10, Drummond 5-14 3-4 13, Jackson 3-8 0-0 6, Ellington 2-7 0-0 6, Leuer 0-3 0-0 0, Maker 2-6 0-0 5, Pachulia 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 3-11 0-0 9, Smith 4-12 1-2 9, Kennard 1-7 0-0 2, Robinson III 3-7 2-2 8, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-97 13-16 75.
BROOKLYN (103)
Harris 3-6 5-6 12, Kurucs 6-8 0-0 13, Allen 5-6 1-2 11, Russell 5-13 0-2 11, Crabbe 5-8 0-1 14, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2 0-2 0, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Carroll 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 1-4 1-2 3, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-11 7-7 19, Pinson 1-2 0-0 3, LeVert 6-13 0-0 12. Totals 39-79 14-22 103.
Detroit;19;16;27;13;—;75
Brooklyn;27;34;27;15;—;103
3-Point Goals—Detroit 8-34 (Galloway 3-7, Ellington 2-6, Brown 1-3, Maker 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Robinson III 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Kennard 0-3), Brooklyn 11-31 (Crabbe 4-6, Dinwiddie 2-7, Pinson 1-1, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-2, Harris 1-3, Russell 1-6, Dudley 0-2, LeVert 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 49 (Drummond 20), Brooklyn 53 (Crabbe 10). Assists—Detroit 16 (Griffin 6), Brooklyn 21 (Russell 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 22, Brooklyn 18. Technicals—Griffin. A—17,732 (17,732).
Rockets 118, Hornets 106
CHARLOTTE (106)
Bacon 5-11 2-2 13, Bridges 5-12 1-1 12, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 14-20 6-7 40, Lamb 3-12 0-0 8, Kaminsky 5-12 3-3 15, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 2-6 0-0 6, Monk 3-12 2-2 10. Totals 38-89 14-15 106.
HOUSTON (118)
Gordon 7-14 3-4 22, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Capela 8-12 3-3 19, Paul 3-8 2-2 10, Harden 7-21 11-12 28, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Faried 5-10 6-6 16, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 6, Green 2-9 0-0 6, Rivers 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 38-91 25-27 118.
Charlotte;19;25;36;26;—;106
Houston;38;33;22;25;—;118
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 16-41 (Walker 6-6, Graham 2-5, Lamb 2-6, Kaminsky 2-6, Monk 2-9, Bacon 1-4, Bridges 1-5), Houston 17-43 (Gordon 5-12, Harden 3-9, Shumpert 2-3, Paul 2-4, Rivers 2-4, Green 2-6, Tucker 1-4, Faried 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 39 (Walker 10), Houston 55 (Capela 15). Assists—Charlotte 23 (Walker 7), Houston 25 (Harden 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 20, Houston 17. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Lamb. A—18,055 (18,500).
Thunder 98, Jazz 89
OKLAHOMA CITY (98)
George 2-8 10-12 14, Grant 4-11 3-4 12, Adams 6-10 0-0 12, Westbrook 9-19 3-6 23, Ferguson 2-5 0-0 5, Grantham 0-0 0-0 0, Nader 1-1 0-0 3, Noel 2-3 1-2 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Schroder 10-18 2-3 24, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-79 19-27 98.
UTAH (89)
Ingles 2-9 0-0 5, Favors 2-5 1-2 5, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Mitchell 8-22 6-8 25, O'Neale 6-13 0-0 17, Crowder 5-15 0-0 12, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Korver 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 32-88 12-17 89.
Oklahoma City;22;28;27;21;—;98
Utah;21;16;26;26;—;89
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 7-22 (Westbrook 2-4, Schroder 2-5, Nader 1-1, Grant 1-4, Ferguson 1-4, Morris 0-1, George 0-3), Utah 13-43 (O'Neale 5-10, Mitchell 3-8, Crowder 2-8, Allen 1-1, Sefolosha 1-3, Ingles 1-7, Favors 0-1, Exum 0-2, Korver 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 48 (George, Westbrook 11), Utah 48 (Gobert 12). Assists—Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 8), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 21, Utah 25. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second) 2. A—18,306 (18,306).
