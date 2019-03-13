Thunder 108, Nets 96
BROOKLYN (96)
Harris 4-8 2-2 13, Kurucs 3-9 1-4 8, Allen 3-4 2-2 8, Russell 6-18 0-0 14, Crabbe 3-9 0-0 8, Dudley 2-3 0-0 6, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 8-17 7-10 25, LeVert 3-10 1-1 8, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-84 13-19 96.
OKLAHOMA CITY (108)
George 9-18 4-4 25, Grant 5-14 3-4 15, Adams 6-12 1-2 13, Westbrook 12-23 3-5 31, Ferguson 0-3 2-2 2, Nader 0-3 2-2 2, Noel 3-5 0-0 6, Schroder 3-10 0-0 7, Felton 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 41-96 15-19 108.
Brooklyn;27;25;26;18;—;96
Oklahoma City;19;23;38;28;—;108
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 13-35 (Harris 3-6, Dudley 2-2, Dinwiddie 2-6, Crabbe 2-7, Russell 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Kurucs 1-4), Oklahoma City 11-28 (Westbrook 4-8, George 3-6, Grant 2-6, Burton 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Nader 0-1, Ferguson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 43 (Davis 11), Oklahoma City 51 (Westbrook 12). Assists—Brooklyn 19 (Russell 7), Oklahoma City 21 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 18, Oklahoma City 20. A—18,203 (18,203).
Wizards 100, Magic 90
ORLANDO (90)
Isaac 5-12 0-0 13, Gordon 4-13 2-2 13, Vucevic 9-17 2-2 20, Augustin 6-15 0-0 16, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, Iwundu 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 2-7 3-4 7, Grant 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 3-13 1-1 7. Totals 35-90 8-9 90.
WASHINGTON (100)
Ariza 1-6 0-0 2, Green 1-5 5-6 8, Portis 3-11 0-0 6, Satoransky 1-8 0-0 2, Beal 10-22 1-2 23, Brown Jr. 3-7 0-0 6, Parker 9-12 0-2 19, Bryant 9-12 2-2 21, Randle 5-7 0-0 13. Totals 42-90 8-12 100.
Orlando;28;25;21;16;—;90
Washington;29;32;15;24;—;100
3-Point Goals—Orlando 12-33 (Augustin 4-9, Gordon 3-6, Isaac 3-7, Fournier 2-5, Ross 0-6), Washington 8-27 (Randle 3-5, Beal 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Parker 1-2, Green 1-3, Ariza 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-2, Satoransky 0-2, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 49 (Vucevic 14), Washington 46 (Bryant 10). Assists—Orlando 26 (Augustin 7), Washington 20 (Satoransky, Beal 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 15, Washington 13. A—15,107 (20,356).
Heat 108, Pistons 74
DETROIT (74)
Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 4-9 3-4 13, Drummond 1-3 3-4 5, Jackson 3-15 2-2 8, Ellington 3-7 2-2 11, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Maker 3-7 2-6 8, Galloway 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson III 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 27-76 12-18 74.
MIAMI (108)
Richardson 5-10 1-2 13, Olynyk 2-4 5-5 9, Adebayo 3-3 4-4 10, Winslow 7-11 0-0 16, Waiters 5-12 0-2 14, Jones Jr. 3-7 1-2 8, Haslem 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Whiteside 6-12 1-1 13, Dragic 4-9 0-0 10, McGruder 1-4 0-0 2, Wade 2-9 7-8 11. Totals 39-84 19-24 108.
Detroit;18;31;8;17;—;74
Miami;30;24;33;21;—;108
3-Point Goals—Detroit 8-37 (Ellington 3-7, Griffin 2-6, Kennard 2-6, Galloway 1-4, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Maker 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Smith 0-3, Jackson 0-6), Miami 11-28 (Waiters 4-8, Richardson 2-3, Winslow 2-4, Dragic 2-4, Jones Jr. 1-3, Haslem 0-1, Wade 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Olynyk 0-1, McGruder 0-2). Fouled Out—Drummond. Rebounds—Detroit 36 (Drummond 9), Miami 51 (Whiteside 11). Assists—Detroit 20 (Kennard 4), Miami 22 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Detroit 23, Miami 18. Technicals—Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Jackson. A—19,600 (19,600).
Hawks 132, Grizzlies 111
MEMPHIS (111)
Holiday 2-6 0-0 6, Rabb 0-5 4-4 4, Valanciunas 3-8 2-2 8, Conley 6-14 7-8 20, Bradley 2-8 1-1 5, Miles 11-16 3-4 33, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Parsons 1-4 0-0 2, Noah 5-7 2-3 12, Wright 4-12 2-4 10, Dorsey 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 38-89 21-26 111.
ATLANTA (132)
Prince 6-11 0-0 15, Collins 11-17 4-5 27, Dedmon 3-9 0-0 6, Young 8-12 3-3 22, Huerter 6-10 0-0 16, Bembry 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Len 8-13 2-4 20, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, V.Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Bazemore 0-6 0-0 0, Adams 3-7 0-0 8, J.Anderson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 52-103 11-14 132.
Memphis;28;32;30;21;—;111
Atlanta;33;39;38;22;—;132
3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-40 (Miles 8-12, Dorsey 2-4, Holiday 2-6, Caboclo 1-2, Conley 1-6, Parsons 0-1, Rabb 0-2, Wright 0-3, Bradley 0-4), Atlanta 17-45 (Huerter 4-6, Young 3-5, Prince 3-6, V.Carter 2-4, Len 2-5, Adams 2-6, Collins 1-2, Bembry 0-1, J.Anderson 0-2, Dedmon 0-3, Bazemore 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 35 (Noah 8), Atlanta 51 (Collins 12). Assists—Memphis 28 (Conley, Wright 7), Atlanta 35 (Young 8). Total Fouls—Memphis 17, Atlanta 26. A—15,169 (18,118).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.