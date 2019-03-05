Pacers 105, Bulls 96

CHICAGO (96)

Porter Jr. 3-11 0-0 7, Markkanen 4-14 5-6 14, Lopez 9-18 2-2 20, Dunn 2-9 1-1 5, LaVine 10-22 5-7 27, Felicio 1-2 1-2 3, Harrison 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 2-5 4-4 8, Blakeney 0-0 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0, Selden 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 36-93 20-24 96.

INDIANA (105)

Bogdanovic 9-14 5-6 27, Young 5-13 0-0 11, Turner 3-11 3-4 10, Collison 7-10 5-6 22, Matthews 4-10 0-0 10, McDermott 1-2 2-2 4, Leaf 2-4 0-0 4, O'Quinn 1-3 1-2 3, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6, Evans 3-9 2-4 8. Totals 38-84 18-24 105.

Chicago;17;25;33;21;—;96

Indiana;27;22;28;28;—;105

3-Point Goals—Chicago 4-25 (LaVine 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-5, Markkanen 1-7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Selden 0-2, Dunn 0-2), Indiana 11-25 (Bogdanovic 4-5, Collison 3-5, Matthews 2-8, Turner 1-1, Young 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Evans 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 49 (Markkanen 13), Indiana 50 (Turner 11). Assists—Chicago 16 (Dunn 5), Indiana 19 (Young 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Indiana 22. A—15,753 (20,000).

76ers 114, Magic 106

ORLANDO (106)

Isaac 6-12 0-0 16, Gordon 9-18 4-6 24, Vucevic 5-15 2-2 12, Augustin 5-8 1-1 11, Fournier 9-21 2-2 25, Iwundu 0-5 0-0 0, Martin 2-3 0-1 5, Birch 3-4 0-0 6, Briscoe 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-93 9-12 106.

PHILADELPHIA (114)

Butler 5-10 4-4 14, Harris 8-15 4-4 21, Johnson 5-9 2-2 13, B.Simmons 6-15 4-5 16, Redick 8-16 4-4 26, Scott 4-9 0-0 11, Patton 0-3 1-2 1, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, J.Simmons 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 42-89 19-21 114.

Orlando;34;30;18;24;—;106

Philadelphia;39;31;24;20;—;114

3-Point Goals—Orlando 13-32 (Fournier 5-10, Isaac 4-8, Gordon 2-7, Martin 1-1, Briscoe 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1), Philadelphia 11-28 (Redick 6-9, Scott 3-8, Harris 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Butler 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, Patton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 44 (Vucevic 12), Philadelphia 50 (B.Simmons 13). Assists—Orlando 21 (Augustin 5), Philadelphia 28 (B.Simmons 8). Total Fouls—Orlando 16, Philadelphia 13. A—20,379 (20,478).

Rockets 107, Raptors 95

HOUSTON (107)

Gordon 5-9 0-0 13, Tucker 3-9 0-0 8, Capela 4-7 1-3 9, Paul 1-10 3-3 5, Harden 12-30 8-8 35, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Nene 3-4 0-0 6, G.Green 5-8 4-4 18, Rivers 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 38-85 16-18 107.

TORONTO (95)

Leonard 10-22 5-5 26, Siakam 7-12 1-4 17, Ibaka 4-7 2-3 10, Lowry 4-16 0-0 8, D.Green 4-13 2-2 14, Powell 2-6 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 3-5 2-2 8, Lin 1-5 0-0 2, McCaw 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-89 12-16 95.

Houston;23;32;14;38;—;107

Toronto;19;18;34;24;—;95

3-Point Goals—Houston 15-34 (G.Green 4-7, Rivers 3-4, Gordon 3-5, Harden 3-9, Tucker 2-6, Paul 0-3), Toronto 9-32 (D.Green 4-13, Siakam 2-4, McCaw 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Powell 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Lin 0-1, Lowry 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 43 (Capela 15), Toronto 46 (Ibaka 15). Assists—Houston 22 (Paul 10), Toronto 16 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls—Houston 23, Toronto 15. Technicals—Lowry. A—19,800 (19,800).

Timberwolves 131, Thunder 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (120)

George 8-25 5-7 25, Grant 3-9 1-2 10, Adams 5-6 3-9 13, Westbrook 15-28 3-7 38, Ferguson 1-4 2-2 5, Nader 1-5 0-0 3, Morris 1-5 0-0 3, Noel 3-3 0-0 6, Felton 1-1 0-0 3, Schroder 4-8 4-4 14. Totals 42-94 18-31 120.<

MINNESOTA (131)

Wiggins 7-15 1-2 18, Saric 3-5 2-2 10, Towns 15-27 8-10 41, Teague 5-7 5-7 16, Okogie 2-5 0-2 6, Bates-Diop 2-4 1-2 5, Tolliver 0-2 3-3 3, Gibson 3-6 3-4 9, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Rose 8-14 3-3 19. Totals 47-89 26-35 131.<

Oklahoma City;24;33;30;33;—;120

Minnesota;30;41;31;29;—;131

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 18-46 (Westbrook 5-10, George 4-14, Grant 3-5, Schroder 2-5, Felton 1-1, Morris 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Nader 1-5), Minnesota 11-22 (Towns 3-5, Wiggins 3-6, Okogie 2-3, Saric 2-4, Teague 1-1, Tolliver 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, Rose 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 45 (Westbrook 13), Minnesota 52 (Towns 14). Assists—Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 6), Minnesota 28 (Teague 12). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 26, Minnesota 24. Technicals—Schroder. A—15,728 (19,356).

Grizzlies 120, Trail Blazers 111

PORTLAND (111)

Harkless 9-13 1-2 20, Aminu 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 0-0 6, Lillard 8-18 5-5 24, McCollum 9-13 6-6 27, Layman 4-6 0-0 8, Kanter 4-4 3-4 11, Curry 1-4 1-2 3, Hood 1-5 2-2 5, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-79 18-21 111.

MEMPHIS (120)

Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, Caboclo 0-2 1-2 1, Valanciunas 6-7 4-4 17, Conley 12-18 10-15 40, Bradley 5-14 1-2 14, Miles 3-5 4-4 12, Parsons 0-1 0-0 0, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 4-11 1-2 9, Wright 9-13 6-7 25. Totals 40-75 27-36 120.

Portland;33;30;23;25;—;111

Memphis;20;41;21;38;—;120

3-Point Goals—Portland 9-29 (McCollum 3-5, Lillard 3-10, Hood 1-1, Harkless 1-3, Aminu 1-5, Nurkic 0-1, Curry 0-2, Layman 0-2), Memphis 13-27 (Conley 6-7, Bradley 3-8, Miles 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Wright 1-2, Parsons 0-1, Caboclo 0-2, Holiday 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 36 (Nurkic 10), Memphis 34 (Noah 10). Assists—Portland 25 (Nurkic 9), Memphis 22 (Noah 7). Total Fouls—Portland 29, Memphis 21. A—13,801 (18,119).

