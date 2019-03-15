Bucks 113, Heat 98
MILWAUKEE (113)
Middleton 8-16 3-5 21, Antetokounmpo 12-19 8-11 33, Lopez 1-6 0-0 2, Bledsoe 6-12 4-6 17, Brogdon 0-3 0-0 0, Mirotic 3-9 0-0 8, Ilyasova 5-9 2-2 15, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 5-9 0-0 13, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 17-24 113.
MIAMI (98)
Richardson 5-10 0-0 11, Olynyk 2-6 4-6 10, Adebayo 4-8 2-3 10, Winslow 8-16 1-2 20, Waiters 4-10 0-0 10, Jones Jr. 3-6 3-6 9, Whiteside 5-9 4-7 14, Dragic 2-9 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 0-0 0, Wade 5-16 0-1 10. Totals 38-93 14-25 98.
Milwaukee;19;23;37;34;—;113
Miami;37;25;18;18;—;98
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 12-33 (Ilyasova 3-5, Connaughton 3-6, Mirotic 2-5, Middleton 2-5, Bledsoe 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 0-1, Brogdon 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Miami 8-22 (Winslow 3-7, Olynyk 2-3, Waiters 2-5, Richardson 1-1, McGruder 0-1, Wade 0-1, Dragic 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 16), Miami 45 (Whiteside, Adebayo 11). Assists—Milwaukee 29 (Antetokounmpo 9), Miami 21 (Winslow, Adebayo 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 21, Miami 18. Technicals—Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
Spurs 109, Knicks 83
NEW YORK (83)
Knox 2-7 2-4 7, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan 5-7 1-1 11, Mudiay 6-14 0-0 14, Dotson 9-19 0-0 21, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Kornet 0-3 0-0 0, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 2-4 2, Allen 7-10 0-0 16, Trier 2-10 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-86 5-9 83.
SAN ANTONIO (109)
DeRozan 6-11 1-1 13, Aldridge 8-14 2-2 18, Poeltl 6-7 0-0 12, White 1-5 1-2 3, Forbes 5-7 0-0 13, Pondexter 1-2 0-0 2, Gay 5-8 1-2 12, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 3-8 2-2 9, Metu 2-4 0-0 4, Mills 4-9 0-0 9, Belinelli 5-10 1-1 12, Walker IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-88 8-10 109.
New York;20;21;28;14;—;83
San Antonio;31;25;26;27;—;109
3-Point Goals—New York 8-20 (Dotson 3-6, Allen 2-2, Mudiay 2-4, Knox 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Kornet 0-2, Trier 0-2), San Antonio 7-21 (Forbes 3-5, Gay 1-2, Belinelli 1-4, Bertans 1-5, Mills 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 41 (Jordan 13), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 11). Assists—New York 21 (Jordan 9), San Antonio 31 (DeRozan, White 7). Total Fouls—New York 13, San Antonio 13. A—18,354 (18,581).
Rockets 108, Suns 102
PHOENIX (102)
Oubre Jr. 8-14 3-3 22, Bender 2-3 0-0 4, Ayton 7-14 3-4 17, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Booker 9-22 10-11 29, Jackson 5-15 1-4 13, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Holmes 5-9 2-3 12, Melton 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-89 19-25 102.
HOUSTON (108)
House Jr. 6-11 2-2 18, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Capela 6-9 2-3 14, Harden 12-25 14-17 41, Gordon 6-18 4-5 19, Faried 3-6 3-4 9, Rivers 2-5 0-2 4, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-83 25-33 108.
Phoenix;31;26;28;17;—;102
Houston;26;29;28;25;—;108
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 7-26 (Oubre Jr. 3-5, Jackson 2-4, Daniels 1-3, Booker 1-7, Bender 0-1, Crawford 0-3, Bridges 0-3), Houston 11-40 (House Jr. 4-8, Gordon 3-10, Harden 3-11, Shumpert 1-2, Tucker 0-3, Rivers 0-3, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 49 (Ayton 14), Houston 42 (Capela 11). Assists—Phoenix 22 (Booker 7), Houston 18 (Harden 11). Total Fouls—Phoenix 21, Houston 20. Technicals—Holmes. A—18,055 (18,500).
Trail Blazers 122, Pelicans 110
PORTLAND (122)
Hood 5-7 5-5 17, Aminu 2-6 2-2 6, Nurkic 3-8 5-6 11, Lillard 8-18 4-4 24, McCollum 10-20 0-2 23, Layman 0-6 0-0 0, Collins 5-11 2-2 12, Kanter 6-7 5-6 17, Curry 3-9 1-1 8, Turner 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 43-96 26-32 122.
NEW ORLEANS (110)
Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Randle 20-34 3-11 45, Okafor 5-7 0-2 10, Payton 4-11 5-6 14, Jackson 7-13 2-4 16, Miller 3-10 0-0 8, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 2-5 2-2 8, Clark 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 45-94 12-25 110.
Portland;30;26;31;35;—;122
New Orleans;37;20;25;28;—;110
3-Point Goals—Portland 10-27 (Lillard 4-9, McCollum 3-4, Hood 2-2, Curry 1-5, Aminu 0-2, Collins 0-2, Layman 0-3), New Orleans 8-30 (Smith 2-4, Miller 2-6, Randle 2-7, Williams 1-2, Payton 1-4, Jackson 0-3, Clark 0-4). Fouled Out—Nurkic. Rebounds—Portland 54 (Nurkic 12), New Orleans 45 (Payton 12). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 7), New Orleans 31 (Payton 16). Total Fouls—Portland 18, New Orleans 23. A—16,117 (16,867).
Pistons 111, Lakers 97
L.A. LAKERS (97)
Kuzma 5-14 2-4 12, Muscala 2-3 0-0 4, McGee 10-16 0-0 20, Rondo 6-13 2-2 15, Bullock 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 2-4 2-4 6, Wagner 0-5 3-4 3, Caruso 4-11 6-8 16, A.Ingram 0-1 0-0 0, Bonga 0-3 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 4-4 17. Totals 36-86 19-26 97.
DETROIT (111)
Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 3-12 7-12 15, Drummond 8-15 3-6 19, Jackson 6-19 4-5 20, Ellington 4-8 0-0 12, Maker 1-2 1-2 4, Pachulia 1-1 2-3 4, Galloway 8-10 3-3 23, Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Kennard 2-9 0-1 5. Totals 37-86 20-32 111.
L.A. Lakers;22;18;22;35;—;97
Detroit;27;19;31;34;—;111
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 6-25 (Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Caruso 2-4, Rondo 1-1, Muscala 0-1, Bonga 0-1, Wagner 0-3, Kuzma 0-4, Bullock 0-5), Detroit 17-39 (Galloway 4-6, Ellington 4-8, Jackson 4-10, Griffin 2-6, Maker 1-2, Smith 1-2, Kennard 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 47 (McGee 13), Detroit 50 (Drummond 23). Assists—L.A. Lakers 24 (Kuzma 10), Detroit 26 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 26, Detroit 19. Technicals—L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A—20,768 (20,491).
Hornets 116, Wizards 110
CHARLOTTE (116)
Bridges 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-9 0-0 2, Biyombo 4-6 3-4 11, Walker 11-30 3-3 28, Batum 6-10 0-0 16, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 3-8 1-1 8, T.Parker 7-12 0-0 16, Lamb 7-13 1-1 18, Bacon 5-8 2-3 13. Totals 46-101 10-12 116.
WASHINGTON (110)
Ariza 3-10 2-3 10, Green 7-10 4-5 20, Portis 1-7 1-2 3, Satoransky 1-3 2-2 4, Beal 15-29 3-3 40, Dekker 0-0 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 4-7 0-0 10, J.Parker 7-12 3-4 17, Bryant 3-4 0-0 6, Randle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 15-19 110.
Charlotte;40;26;29;21;—;116
Washington;26;27;25;32;—;110
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 14-31 (Batum 4-5, Lamb 3-6, Walker 3-8, T.Parker 2-3, Bacon 1-2, Kaminsky 1-3, Bridges 0-1, Williams 0-3), Washington 13-34 (Beal 7-13, Brown Jr. 2-2, Green 2-3, Ariza 2-8, Bryant 0-1, Randle 0-1, Satoransky 0-2, J.Parker 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 46 (Lamb 8), Washington 45 (J.Parker 11). Assists—Charlotte 18 (Batum 6), Washington 25 (Ariza, Beal 5). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Washington 14. Technicals—Bacon, Ariza, Washington coach Scott Brooks. A—19,520 (20,356).
76ers 123, Kings 114
SACRAMENTO (114)
Bjelica 2-11 0-0 4, Barnes 6-11 0-2 16, Cauley-Stein 6-7 1-2 13, Fox 4-9 7-8 16, Hield 4-14 4-4 14, Brewer 3-5 2-2 8, Giles III 6-9 0-0 12, Bagley III 5-9 5-6 15, Ferrell 3-5 0-0 7, Bogdanovic 4-14 0-0 9. Totals 43-94 19-24 114.
PHILADELPHIA (123)
Butler 8-14 6-7 22, Harris 7-16 4-4 19, Embiid 9-19 3-4 21, B.Simmons 8-12 2-2 18, Redick 6-12 3-3 19, Ennis III 0-3 2-2 2, Scott 2-4 0-0 6, Marjanovic 4-7 4-5 12, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-91 24-27 123.
Sacramento;29;29;31;25;—;114
Philadelphia;33;29;37;24;—;123
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 9-27 (Barnes 4-6, Hield 2-8, Fox 1-1, Ferrell 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Bagley III 0-1, Bjelica 0-2), Philadelphia 7-24 (Redick 4-9, Scott 2-4, Harris 1-5, Butler 0-1, Ennis III 0-2, Embiid 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 40 (Cauley-Stein 7), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 17). Assists—Sacramento 23 (Fox 6), Philadelphia 28 (Butler 7). Total Fouls—Sacramento 22, Philadelphia 18. A—20,704 (20,478).
