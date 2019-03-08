Pistons 112, Bulls 104
DETROIT (112)
Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 10-19 4-5 27, Drummond 9-15 2-5 20, Jackson 10-18 0-0 21, Ellington 1-4 0-0 2, Maker 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 3-7 1-2 7, Galloway 4-5 4-5 15, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 5-8 2-2 14. Totals 45-83 13-21 112.
CHICAGO (104)
Porter Jr. 9-13 4-4 23, Markkanen 7-16 2-2 18, Lopez 6-13 1-1 13, Dunn 3-6 0-0 7, LaVine 9-18 5-10 24, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 4-5 1-2 9, Harrison 2-5 0-0 4, Selden 2-3 1-2 5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 42-82 15-23 104.
Detroit;24;25;20;43;—;112
Chicago;30;36;14;24;—;104
3-Point Goals—Detroit 9-27 (Galloway 3-3, Griffin 3-9, Kennard 2-4, Jackson 1-5, Maker 0-1, Brown 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Smith 0-1, Ellington 0-2), Chicago 5-17 (Markkanen 2-6, Dunn 1-2, LaVine 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Selden 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 41 (Drummond 24), Chicago 35 (Dunn 7). Assists—Detroit 23 (Smith 7), Chicago 20 (Porter Jr. 8). Total Fouls—Detroit 19, Chicago 18. Technicals—Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A—21,048 (20,917).
Magic 111, Mavericks 106
DALLAS (106)
Hardaway Jr. 7-17 0-0 15, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 4-7 5-6 13, Doncic 9-20 3-5 24, Brunson 8-11 1-1 18, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Nowitzki 6-11 2-3 15, Mejri 3-6 1-1 8, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-89 12-16 106.
ORLANDO (111)
Isaac 5-8 2-2 14, Gordon 7-15 3-5 18, Vucevic 8-17 3-4 20, Augustin 5-9 0-0 12, Fournier 4-10 1-1 10, Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Birch 1-2 3-4 5, Ross 8-16 0-0 22, Grant 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 42-87 13-18 111.
Dallas;19;28;26;33;—;106
Orlando;29;33;30;19;—;111
3-Point Goals—Dallas 10-34 (Doncic 3-8, Mejri 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Lee 1-5, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Powell 0-1, Burke 0-1), Orlando 14-29 (Ross 6-11, Isaac 2-3, Augustin 2-4, Vucevic 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Grant 1-3, Iwundu 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 42 (Doncic 8), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 13). Assists—Dallas 22 (Brunson 9), Orlando 26 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls—Dallas 15, Orlando 18. Technicals—Mejri, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—19,196 (18,846).
Hornets 112, Wizards 111
WASHINGTON (111)
Ariza 1-8 6-7 8, Green 4-6 2-2 11, Portis 10-16 0-0 23, Satoransky 4-7 2-2 11, Beal 4-21 6-6 15, J.Parker 6-12 2-2 15, Dekker 3-5 1-3 7, Brown Jr. 4-6 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 3-4 12. Totals 40-86 22-26 111.
CHARLOTTE (112)
Bridges 1-8 0-0 3, Williams 10-16 3-3 30, Zeller 4-7 0-1 8, Walker 6-19 5-6 18, Batum 4-11 1-1 10, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 2-8 0-0 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, T.Parker 1-6 0-0 2, Bacon 4-7 1-1 10, Lamb 4-10 8-8 19. Totals 40-96 18-20 112.
Washington;22;30;31;28;—;111
Charlotte;32;19;31;30;—;112
3-Point Goals—Washington 9-27 (Portis 3-4, Satoransky 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-2, Bryant 1-2, Green 1-3, J.Parker 1-4, Beal 1-6, Ariza 0-4), Charlotte 14-41 (Williams 7-10, Lamb 3-8, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Batum 1-5, Walker 1-9, Kaminsky 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 45 (Satoransky, Portis 9), Charlotte 52 (Lamb 10). Assists—Washington 28 (Beal 7), Charlotte 24 (Walker 6). Total Fouls—Washington 19, Charlotte 18. A—18,144 (19,077).
Raptors 127, Pelicans 104
TORONTO (127)
Leonard 14-20 2-3 31, Siakam 7-15 4-4 19, Gasol 2-6 0-0 4, Lowry 4-12 2-2 13, Green 5-8 0-0 13, Powell 4-8 0-0 8, Anunoby 3-4 0-0 7, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, M.Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Ibaka 6-10 0-0 12, Lin 6-9 0-0 14, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 53-99 8-9 127.
NEW ORLEANS (104)
Williams 3-9 0-0 9, Randle 6-15 6-7 18, Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Payton 5-9 0-0 13, Jackson 9-20 1-3 20, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, D.Miller 4-9 1-3 10, Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Diallo 8-15 0-0 16, Clark 5-15 0-0 11. Totals 43-105 8-13 104.
Toronto;29;35;29;34;—;127
New Orleans;31;30;19;24;—;104
3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-37 (Green 3-4, Lowry 3-9, Lin 2-3, M.Miller 2-3, Anunoby 1-2, Siakam 1-4, Leonard 1-5, Boucher 0-1, McCaw 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Powell 0-2, Gasol 0-2), New Orleans 10-39 (Payton 3-5, Williams 3-6, Hill 1-3, D.Miller 1-5, Clark 1-5, Jackson 1-8, Johnson 0-3, Randle 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 51 (Lowry, Ibaka 11), New Orleans 51 (Diallo 12). Assists—Toronto 31 (Lowry 12), New Orleans 28 (Randle 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 14, New Orleans 12. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—17,325 (16,867).
Grizzlies 114, Jazz 104
UTAH (104)
Ingles 5-11 1-1 14, Favors 1-5 0-0 3, Gobert 3-6 3-7 9, Mitchell 12-24 9-13 38, O'Neale 4-7 1-2 10, Crowder 4-11 0-0 11, Sefolosha 1-4 0-0 3, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 4-12 2-2 13, Allen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-82 16-25 104.
MEMPHIS (114)
Holiday 3-4 0-0 8, Noah 3-6 1-1 7, Valanciunas 12-17 3-4 27, Conley 11-18 3-3 28, A.Bradley 2-7 2-2 7, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Miles 0-4 0-0 0, Parsons 1-5 0-0 3, Rabb 7-11 1-1 15, Wright 4-13 3-4 11, Dorsey 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 46-90 13-15 114.
Utah;23;30;26;25;—;104
Memphis;29;31;24;30;—;114
3-Point Goals—Utah 18-48 (Mitchell 5-9, Ingles 3-7, Crowder 3-10, Korver 3-11, Favors 1-2, Allen 1-2, Sefolosha 1-3, O'Neale 1-4), Memphis 9-22 (Conley 3-7, Holiday 2-2, A.Bradley 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Caboclo 1-2, Parsons 1-3, Rabb 0-1, Wright 0-1, Miles 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 41 (Crowder 11), Memphis 43 (Noah 8). Assists—Utah 21 (Ingles 7), Memphis 31 (Conley 11). Total Fouls—Utah 20, Memphis 18. A—15,407 (18,119).
Rockets 107, 76ers 91
PHILADELPHIA (91)
Butler 8-18 3-4 19, Harris 10-15 0-0 22, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, B.Simmons 6-15 3-3 15, Redick 1-11 0-0 3, Ennis III 1-5 4-4 6, Bolden 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 1-7 3-4 5, Patton 2-3 0-0 4, McConnell 5-11 3-4 13, J.Simmons 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-95 18-23 91.
HOUSTON (107)
Gordon 6-10 0-0 17, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Capela 8-12 2-5 18, Paul 2-8 0-0 4, Harden 11-22 6-7 31, Jones 1-3 0-1 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Nene 2-3 0-0 4, Rivers 4-9 0-0 8, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3, Green 5-10 2-2 14. Totals 42-85 10-15 107.
Philadelphia;21;23;21;26;—;91
Houston;37;22;28;20;—;107
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 3-26 (Harris 2-4, Redick 1-9, Bolden 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Ennis III 0-2, Butler 0-2, Scott 0-5), Houston 13-41 (Gordon 5-9, Harden 3-11, Green 2-7, Clark 1-1, Tucker 1-3, Shumpert 1-3, Rivers 0-2, Jones 0-2, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 59 (B.Simmons, Harris, Butler 9), Houston 43 (Harden 10). Assists—Philadelphia 20 (B.Simmons 10), Houston 22 (Paul 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 17, Houston 18. Technicals—Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A—18,055 (18,500).
Heat 126, Cavaliers 110
CLEVELAND (110)
Osman 1-9 2-2 5, Love 7-17 1-1 19, Nance Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Sexton 11-17 2-2 27, Knight 6-11 0-0 15, Chriss 4-7 0-0 8, Zizic 2-3 2-4 6, Stauskas 2-6 2-2 8, Clarkson 6-10 3-3 21, Nwaba 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-81 13-16 110.
MIAMI (126)
Richardson 6-12 4-4 20, Olynyk 4-7 5-6 15, Adebayo 7-8 3-4 17, Winslow 6-12 3-5 16, Waiters 1-3 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Whiteside 5-9 1-2 11, Dragic 5-9 0-1 11, McGruder 3-6 5-5 13, Wade 5-7 2-4 12. Totals 45-79 24-33 126.
Cleveland;29;28;26;27;—;110
Miami;28;29;37;32;—;126
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 19-43 (Clarkson 6-10, Love 4-11, Sexton 3-5, Knight 3-6, Stauskas 2-4, Osman 1-6, Chriss 0-1), Miami 12-25 (Richardson 4-6, Olynyk 2-4, McGruder 2-4, Jones Jr. 1-2, Waiters 1-2, Dragic 1-3, Winslow 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 28 (Zizic 6), Miami 45 (Whiteside 11). Assists—Cleveland 28 (Sexton, Osman, Knight 6), Miami 31 (Winslow 9). Total Fouls—Cleveland 25, Miami 15. Technicals—Dragic, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
