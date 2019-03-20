Cavaliers 107, Bucks 102

MILWAUKEE (102)

Middleton 10-21 2-2 26, Ilyasova 4-9 0-2 8, Lopez 7-11 2-2 19, Bledsoe 7-19 8-9 24, Snell 3-11 0-0 8, Wilson 1-9 4-4 6, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 4-7 1-2 11. Totals 36-91 17-21 102.

CLEVELAND (107)

Osman 3-10 1-2 8, Love 1-10 3-3 6, Zizic 3-6 2-4 8, Sexton 10-18 1-1 25, Knight 5-12 1-1 13, Nance Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Chriss 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 3-3 1-1 7, Nwaba 1-7 2-2 4, Clarkson 9-17 4-4 23, Stauskas 1-4 2-4 5. Totals 39-93 18-24 107.

Milwaukee;24;23;34;21;—;102

Cleveland;30;28;23;26;—;107

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 13-32 (Middleton 4-6, Lopez 3-5, Connaughton 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Snell 2-6, Wilson 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2), Cleveland 11-39 (Sexton 4-7, Knight 2-7, Nance Jr. 1-2, Stauskas 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Osman 1-5, Love 1-9, Nwaba 0-1, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 51 (Middleton 12), Cleveland 54 (Zizic, Love 10). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (Bledsoe 8), Cleveland 18 (Nance Jr. 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 16, Cleveland 17. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Bledsoe. A—19,432 (20,562).

Bulls 126, Wizards 120, OT

WASHINGTON (120)

Ariza 2-4 0-0 6, Green 4-10 0-0 10, Portis 6-17 2-2 15, Satoransky 7-11 0-0 16, Beal 7-19 11-15 27, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 11-18 3-4 28, Brown Jr. 3-5 2-2 9, Bryant 2-2 0-0 5, Randle 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 44-93 18-23 120.

CHICAGO (126)

Harrison 7-13 3-3 18, Markkanen 12-21 3-3 32, Lopez 3-7 2-2 8, Dunn 10-24 3-5 26, Blakeney 1-4 0-0 2, Felicio 7-11 1-1 15, Arcidiacono 3-7 1-2 7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-9 0-0 13, Selden 2-10 1-1 5. Totals 50-106 14-17 126.

Washington;28;32;21;32;7;—;120

Chicago;35;25;25;28;13;—;126

3-Point Goals—Washington 14-42 (Parker 3-5, Ariza 2-3, Satoransky 2-5, Green 2-8, Beal 2-9, Bryant 1-1, Brown Jr. 1-3, Portis 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Randle 0-1), Chicago 12-23 (Markkanen 5-8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-5, Dunn 3-7, Harrison 1-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Selden 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 50 (Brown Jr. 10), Chicago 48 (Markkanen 13). Assists—Washington 25 (Beal, Satoransky 7), Chicago 29 (Dunn 13). Total Fouls—Washington 21, Chicago 16. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A—19,470 (20,917).

76ers 118, Celtics 115

BOSTON (115)

Tatum 6-12 0-0 13, Morris 2-9 0-0 4, Horford 9-16 2-2 22, Irving 12-29 9-11 36, Smart 1-4 0-0 3, Ojeleye 2-2 2-2 7, Brown 3-3 0-1 6, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 2-4 0-0 4, Rozier 8-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-96 13-16 115.

PHILADELPHIA (118)

Butler 7-17 5-5 22, Harris 7-17 5-6 21, Embiid 8-17 20-21 37, B.Simmons 5-9 3-4 13, Redick 4-14 5-5 17, Ennis III 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 1-6 1-2 4, Marjanovic 1-4 0-0 2, McConnell 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 34-90 39-43 118.

Boston;39;30;21;25;—;115

Philadelphia;30;28;27;33;—;118

3-Point Goals—Boston 12-32 (Rozier 4-8, Irving 3-13, Horford 2-4, Ojeleye 1-1, Tatum 1-2, Smart 1-3, Baynes 0-1), Philadelphia 11-33 (Redick 4-11, Butler 3-9, Harris 2-5, Embiid 1-3, Scott 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 46 (Morris, Irving 9), Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 22). Assists—Boston 22 (Horford 5), Philadelphia 23 (B.Simmons 7). Total Fouls—Boston 25, Philadelphia 17. Technicals—Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Embiid. Ejected—Smart. A—20,606 (20,478).

Magic 119, Pelicans 96

NEW ORLEANS (96)

Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Okafor 4-12 1-2 9, Randle 1-9 4-5 6, Payton 3-7 0-0 7, Jackson 6-17 0-0 14, Johnson 6-13 4-5 18, Miller 3-10 0-0 7, Diallo 3-7 1-1 7, Bertans 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 38-102 10-13 96.

ORLANDO (119)

Isaac 4-11 0-0 8, Gordon 7-15 2-2 20, Vucevic 5-14 4-4 15, Augustin 5-8 2-2 13, Fournier 9-13 1-1 22, Iwundu 2-6 0-0 4, Frazier Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 2-5 3-4 7, Carter-Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Grant 2-5 0-0 5, Ross 7-13 0-1 19. Totals 46-102 12-14 119.

New Orleans;25;21;21;29;—;96

Orlando;39;29;30;21;—;119

3-Point Goals—New Orleans 10-34 (Clark 3-7, Jackson 2-5, Johnson 2-6, Williams 1-1, Payton 1-3, Miller 1-7, Randle 0-2, Bertans 0-3), Orlando 15-38 (Ross 5-10, Gordon 4-7, Fournier 3-5, Grant 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Iwundu 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Martin 0-3, Isaac 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 49 (Diallo 11), Orlando 65 (Vucevic 17). Assists—New Orleans 24 (Clark, Jackson, Miller 4), Orlando 28 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls—New Orleans 15, Orlando 14. A—17,005 (18,846).

Jazz 137, Knicks 116

UTAH (137)

Favors 4-4 2-4 10, Ingles 6-9 0-0 18, Gobert 7-7 4-4 18, Rubio 1-2 10-10 12, Mitchell 12-20 1-2 30, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 4, Crowder 5-11 2-2 15, O'Neale 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 2-3 1-1 5, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Neto 3-5 0-0 7, G.Allen 2-3 1-2 6, Korver 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 48-85 21-25 137.

NEW YORK (116)

Hezonja 8-13 3-3 23, Knox 10-17 4-6 27, Jordan 3-4 0-0 6, Mudiay 7-17 1-1 15, Dotson 7-13 3-5 21, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Ellenson 3-6 0-1 7, Robinson 6-10 2-5 14, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-86 13-21 116.

Utah;39;35;37;26;—;137

New York;25;22;32;37;—;116

3-Point Goals—Utah 20-42 (Ingles 6-9, Mitchell 5-9, Crowder 3-8, Korver 3-8, G.Allen 1-1, O'Neale 1-1, Neto 1-2, Sefolosha 0-2, Niang 0-2), New York 13-31 (Hezonja 4-5, Dotson 4-9, Knox 3-6, Jenkins 1-2, Ellenson 1-2, Kornet 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mudiay 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 40 (Gobert 9), New York 40 (Robinson 12). Assists—Utah 38 (Rubio 9), New York 23 (Ellenson, Mudiay, Jordan 5). Total Fouls—Utah 18, New York 21. A—18,530 (19,812).

Grizzlies 126, Rockets 125, OT

HOUSTON (125)

Shumpert 2-4 0-0 4, Tucker 3-5 0-0 9, Capela 5-7 4-4 14, Paul 6-17 4-4 18, Harden 18-39 12-12 57, Nene 0-1 0-0 0, Green 3-8 0-0 9, Rivers 2-4 0-0 5, House Jr. 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 42-94 20-20 125.

MEMPHIS (126)

Holiday 2-8 4-4 8, Caboclo 6-10 2-4 15, Valanciunas 10-19 13-17 33, Conley 12-23 5-5 35, Wright 3-9 2-3 9, Parsons 4-9 0-0 11, Noah 2-4 5-6 9, Dorsey 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 41-89 31-39 126.

Houston;25;28;25;37;10;—;125

Memphis;38;25;34;18;11;—;126

3-Point Goals—Houston 21-48 (Harden 9-17, Tucker 3-4, Green 3-6, House Jr. 3-8, Paul 2-9, Rivers 1-2, Shumpert 0-2), Memphis 13-37 (Conley 6-9, Parsons 3-7, Dorsey 2-6, Wright 1-4, Caboclo 1-5, Valanciunas 0-2, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 39 (Capela 10), Memphis 51 (Valanciunas 15). Assists—Houston 19 (Harden 8), Memphis 20 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Houston 27, Memphis 19. Technicals—Paul. A—16,691 (18,119).

Heat 110, Spurs 105

MIAMI (110)

Jones Jr. 1-7 2-2 5, Olynyk 2-5 3-4 8, Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 6-16 1-1 15, Waiters 7-14 0-2 18, Johnson 5-8 0-0 13, Whiteside 3-6 6-6 12, Dragic 8-13 2-3 22, Wade 5-13 0-0 11. Totals 40-86 14-18 110.

SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 6-12 4-6 16, Aldridge 6-10 5-5 17, Poeltl 1-3 0-2 2, White 1-8 1-1 3, Forbes 3-9 0-0 8, Gay 6-13 1-2 15, Bertans 3-8 1-2 10, Mills 6-13 0-0 17, Belinelli 6-12 3-3 17. Totals 38-88 15-21 105.

Miami;24;38;28;20;—;110

San Antonio;22;25;31;27;—;105

3-Point Goals—Miami 16-35 (Dragic 4-7, Waiters 4-9, Johnson 3-5, Richardson 2-6, Olynyk 1-2, Wade 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-4), San Antonio 14-34 (Mills 5-9, Bertans 3-7, Forbes 2-5, Gay 2-5, Belinelli 2-5, DeRozan 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 48 (Adebayo 15), San Antonio 46 (DeRozan 15). Assists—Miami 23 (Adebayo 5), San Antonio 30 (Gay 7). Total Fouls—Miami 21, San Antonio 13. Technicals—Wade, DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).

