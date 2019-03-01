Celtics 107, Wizards 96
WASHINGTON (96)
Green 4-9 5-6 15, Ariza 2-10 2-2 6, Portis 2-8 3-4 7, Satoransky 6-12 1-1 15, Beal 12-23 1-2 29, Brown Jr. 3-7 1-1 7, Parker 5-10 1-3 12, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Randle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-89 14-19 96.
BOSTON (107)
Tatum 4-13 2-2 10, Morris 7-17 0-2 17, Horford 7-11 4-5 18, Irving 6-15 0-0 13, Smart 6-7 0-0 16, Hayward 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 4-13 4-4 13, Theis 5-9 0-0 11, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 42-94 13-17 107.
Washington;20;25;36;15;—;96
Boston;30;19;33;25;—;107
3-Point Goals—Washington 10-38 (Beal 4-10, Satoransky 2-5, Green 2-7, Parker 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Portis 0-1, Randle 0-1, Ariza 0-5), Boston 10-35 (Smart 4-4, Morris 3-11, Irving 1-3, Theis 1-3, Brown 1-6, Hayward 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Tatum 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 53 (Beal, Portis 11), Boston 46 (Morris 9). Assists—Washington 20 (Beal 6), Boston 26 (Irving 12). Total Fouls—Washington 16, Boston 18. A—18,624 (18,624).
Raptors 119, Trail Blazers 117
PORTLAND (117)
Harkless 5-9 1-2 11, Aminu 4-9 0-0 10, Nurkic 3-4 4-4 10, Lillard 8-17 5-6 24, McCollum 12-20 4-4 35, Layman 5-10 2-3 13, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, M.Leonard 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 3-7 2-2 9, Hood 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 42-85 19-23 117.
TORONTO (119)
K.Leonard 14-22 8-8 38, Siakam 4-8 6-8 16, Gasol 9-13 1-1 19, Lowry 7-13 2-2 19, Green 4-5 0-0 11, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-2 0-0 2, Ibaka 0-5 2-2 2, Lin 4-8 0-0 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-81 19-21 119.
Portland;24;30;30;33;—;117
Toronto;31;30;32;26;—;119
3-Point Goals—Portland 14-33 (McCollum 7-11, Lillard 3-6, Aminu 2-3, Curry 1-3, Layman 1-4, Collins 0-1, M.Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Hood 0-2), Toronto 10-28 (Green 3-4, Lowry 3-8, Siakam 2-4, K.Leonard 2-4, Lin 0-1, Anunoby 0-1, Gasol 0-2, Powell 0-2, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 42 (Lillard 8), Toronto 32 (Gasol 8). Assists—Portland 24 (Lillard 6), Toronto 29 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls—Portland 25, Toronto 17. A—19,800 (19,800).
Hornets 123, Nets 112
CHARLOTTE (123)
Bridges 3-5 0-0 7, M.Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Zeller 4-9 4-6 12, Walker 12-20 0-0 25, Batum 6-11 1-2 17, Kaminsky 7-12 0-0 15, Biyombo 0-2 2-2 2, Parker 6-12 0-0 12, Lamb 7-15 7-7 22. Totals 50-94 14-17 123.
BROOKLYN (112)
Harris 4-7 0-0 9, T.Graham 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 4-5 2-4 10, Russell 9-24 3-3 22, LeVert 6-11 0-0 14, Hollis-Jefferson 3-3 0-0 6, Carroll 5-10 7-8 20, Kurucs 3-4 0-0 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 6-13 2-3 15, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Crabbe 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-86 14-18 112.
Charlotte;31;37;30;25;—;123
Brooklyn;32;18;36;26;—;112
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-21 (Batum 4-8, Bridges 1-1, Walker 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, M.Williams 1-2, Lamb 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Parker 0-2), Brooklyn 10-32 (Carroll 3-5, LeVert 2-4, T.Graham 1-3, Crabbe 1-3, Harris 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5, Russell 1-7, Kurucs 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 40 (Zeller 9), Brooklyn 36 (Harris, LeVert 7). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Walker 7), Brooklyn 27 (Russell 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 25, Brooklyn 19. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A—15,578 (17,732).
