Suns 114, Bucks 105
MILWAUKEE (105)
Middleton 1-13 3-4 6, Antetokounmpo 8-14 5-10 21, Lopez 3-11 2-2 10, Bledsoe 5-15 5-6 15, Brogdon 7-12 2-3 19, Ilyasova 4-8 2-2 11, Mirotic 3-14 4-4 13, Gasol 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 35-95 23-31 105.
PHOENIX (114)
Oubre Jr. 7-14 12-17 27, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Ayton 8-13 3-3 19, Johnson 6-13 0-0 13, Booker 8-18 4-4 22, Bridges 2-6 4-4 9, Jackson 6-11 2-3 16, Holmes 1-7 0-0 2, Crawford 2-7 0-0 4, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-91 25-31 114.
Milwaukee;31;23;28;23;—;105
Phoenix;20;32;24;38;—;114
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 12-42 (Brogdon 3-4, Mirotic 3-10, Snell 2-2, Lopez 2-9, Ilyasova 1-1, Middleton 1-7, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Bledsoe 0-6), Phoenix 7-22 (Booker 2-4, Jackson 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Crawford 0-1). Fouled Out—Antetokounmpo. Rebounds—Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo 13), Phoenix 56 (Oubre Jr. 13). Assists—Milwaukee 17 (Antetokounmpo 6), Phoenix 22 (Booker 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 25, Phoenix 23. Technicals—Ayton. A—18,055 (18,422).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.