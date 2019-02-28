Magic 103, Warriors 96
GOLDEN STATE (96)
McKinnie 2-7 0-0 4, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Cousins 8-16 5-6 21, Curry 12-33 4-4 33, Thompson 9-23 0-0 21, Jerebko 2-6 0-0 4, Looney 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-97 9-10 96.
ORLANDO (103)
Isaac 6-8 0-1 12, Gordon 9-15 2-2 22, Vucevic 4-15 3-4 12, Augustin 6-11 0-0 14, Fournier 3-12 0-0 8, Iwundu 1-3 2-2 4, Birch 3-4 1-2 7, Briscoe 3-7 2-2 8, Ross 5-14 2-2 16. Totals 40-89 12-15 103.
Golden State;22;29;30;15;—;96
Orlando;28;31;11;33;—;103
3-Point Goals—Golden State 9-40 (Curry 5-17, Thompson 3-12, Green 1-2, Cook 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Lee 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Cousins 0-4), Orlando 11-31 (Ross 4-12, Fournier 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Augustin 2-5, Vucevic 1-2, Iwundu 0-1, Briscoe 0-1, Isaac 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 47 (Cousins 11), Orlando 53 (Gordon 15). Assists—Golden State 16 (Curry 6), Orlando 24 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls—Golden State 14, Orlando 14. Technicals—Vucevic. A—18,846 (18,846).
Pacers 122, Timberwolves 115
MINNESOTA (115)
Wiggins 4-14 3-5 11, Saric 3-5 0-0 7, Towns 15-29 9-13 42, Teague 4-9 5-7 13, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Bates-Diop 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 4-6 4-6 12, Tolliver 4-9 1-1 13, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Rose 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 42-89 23-34 115.
INDIANA (122)
Bogdanovic 13-22 7-9 37, Young 5-9 2-4 15, Turner 1-4 0-0 3, Collison 1-9 6-6 8, Matthews 3-9 3-3 12, McDermott 2-3 3-3 9, Leaf 7-12 3-3 18, O'Quinn 4-6 2-3 10, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Holiday 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-84 26-31 122.
Minnesota;35;25;30;25;—;115
Indiana;26;38;28;30;—;122
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 8-26 (Tolliver 4-8, Towns 3-8, Saric 1-3, Okogie 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, Rose 0-2, Wiggins 0-3), Indiana 16-27 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Young 3-5, Matthews 3-6, McDermott 2-2, Joseph 2-4, Leaf 1-1, Turner 1-2). Fouled Out—Young. Rebounds—Minnesota 57 (Towns 17), Indiana 34 (Collison, Bogdanovic 7). Assists—Minnesota 16 (Teague 5), Indiana 35 (Joseph 12). Total Fouls—Minnesota 24, Indiana 21. Technicals—Towns, Teague, Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Indiana coach Nate McMillan. A—17,003 (20,000).
Cavaliers 125, Knicks 118
CLEVELAND (125)
Love 6-12 11-11 26, Osman 7-10 4-4 21, Zizic 3-6 2-4 8, Sexton 7-15 6-9 22, Knight 3-5 1-2 9, Nance Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Chriss 0-5 0-0 0, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 4, Clarkson 7-13 5-6 22, Stauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Nwaba 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 41-80 29-36 125.
NEW YORK (118)
Knox 3-12 2-4 8, Thomas 4-10 0-0 10, Vonleh 7-7 2-5 16, Smith Jr. 6-13 1-1 16, Dotson 4-10 1-2 9, Ellenson 4-10 2-2 13, Robinson 5-5 2-2 12, Mudiay 4-10 1-2 10, Trier 8-15 4-5 22, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 15-23 118.
Cleveland;27;30;28;40;—;125
New York;31;28;38;21;—;118
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 14-34 (Osman 3-4, Love 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Knight 2-2, Sexton 2-6, Nwaba 1-1, Stauskas 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2, Chriss 0-3), New York 11-32 (Ellenson 3-5, Smith Jr. 3-9, Trier 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Mudiay 1-2, Dotson 0-3, Knox 0-4). Fouled Out—Robinson, Nance Jr.. Rebounds—Cleveland 40 (Love 8), New York 40 (Vonleh 10). Assists—Cleveland 24 (Osman 5), New York 26 (Smith Jr. 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 20, New York 28. A—17,573 (19,812).
Rockets 121, Heat 118
MIAMI (118)
Richardson 6-11 3-4 18, Olynyk 9-14 0-0 21, Adebayo 3-6 4-4 10, Waiters 4-7 1-2 11, Winslow 7-13 2-4 19, Jones Jr. 1-2 1-2 3, Dragic 5-12 8-8 21, Wade 6-15 0-0 12, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 42-81 19-24 118.
HOUSTON (121)
Clark 5-9 1-1 14, Tucker 2-2 0-0 6, Capela 2-2 2-4 6, Paul 4-12 5-5 14, Harden 16-32 18-18 58, Nene 0-3 0-0 0, Green 2-9 0-0 6, Rivers 7-8 0-0 17. Totals 38-77 26-28 121.
Miami;32;37;29;20;—;118
Houston;33;22;31;35;—;121
3-Point Goals—Miami 15-28 (Winslow 3-3, Olynyk 3-4, Dragic 3-6, Richardson 3-7, Waiters 2-5, McGruder 1-1, Wade 0-2), Houston 19-46 (Harden 8-18, Rivers 3-4, Clark 3-7, Tucker 2-2, Green 2-9, Paul 1-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 34 (Winslow 7), Houston 36 (Capela 11). Assists—Miami 28 (Winslow 8), Houston 22 (Harden 10). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Houston 21. Technicals—Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), Tucker 2. Ejected—Tucker. A—18,119 (18,500).
76ers 108, Thunder 104
PHILADELPHIA (108)
Butler 9-20 2-5 20, Harris 11-19 5-5 32, Bolden 6-7 0-0 14, B.Simmons 5-9 1-4 11, Redick 3-13 4-5 12, Ennis III 2-6 0-0 4, Scott 3-9 0-0 9, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-92 12-19 108.
OKLAHOMA CITY (104)
Morris 7-12 2-2 17, Grant 10-17 1-2 23, Adams 4-9 3-6 11, Westbrook 8-24 6-9 23, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 7, Nader 1-1 2-2 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 1-2 2-2 4, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Schroder 4-15 4-5 14. Totals 38-87 20-28 104.
Philadelphia;37;23;26;22;—;108
Oklahoma City;26;23;30;25;—;104
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 12-31 (Harris 5-7, Scott 3-7, Bolden 2-3, Redick 2-9, McConnell 0-1, Butler 0-2, Ennis III 0-2), Oklahoma City 8-27 (Grant 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Nader 1-1, Ferguson 1-3, Morris 1-3, Westbrook 1-9, Felton 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 44 (B.Simmons 13), Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 14). Assists—Philadelphia 33 (B.Simmons 11), Oklahoma City 28 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Oklahoma City 18. A—18,203 (18,203).
(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAME)
Bucks 141, Kings 140, OT
MILWAUKEE (141)
Middleton 8-20 4-7 21, Antetokounmpo 7-12 3-5 17, Lopez 3-15 0-0 7, Bledsoe 11-20 0-0 26, Brogdon 9-11 3-3 25, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Mirotic 7-14 2-2 21, Ilyasova 2-5 4-4 8, Canaan 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 4-9 0-0 9, Snell 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 54-112 16-21 141.
SACRAMENTO (140)
Bogdanovic 10-22 3-4 28, Barnes 6-11 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 4-10 2-5 10, Fox 6-13 5-5 17, Hield 10-29 9-9 32, Brewer 1-3 0-1 2, Giles III 9-13 0-2 18, Bagley III 3-9 3-4 9, Ferrell 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 53-118 22-30 140.
Milwaukee;34;39;31;22;15;—;141
Sacramento;33;29;29;35;14;—;140
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-45 (Mirotic 5-8, Brogdon 4-6, Bledsoe 4-7, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Lopez 1-6, Canaan 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Sacramento 12-33 (Bogdanovic 5-8, Barnes 3-6, Hield 3-11, Ferrell 1-2, Brewer 0-2, Bagley III 0-2, Fox 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 57 (Bledsoe 12), Sacramento 58 (Barnes 14). Assists—Milwaukee 36 (Bledsoe 13), Sacramento 30 (Fox 9). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 18, Sacramento 19. Technicals—Bledsoe. A—17,583 (17,608).
