Jazz 115, Bucks 111
MILWAUKEE (111)
Mirotic 1-7 0-0 3, Ilyasova 2-8 0-0 5, Lopez 6-8 0-0 16, Middleton 8-24 9-9 29, Antetokounmpo 15-26 11-19 43, Wilson 0-6 0-0 0, Wood 1-2 0-0 3, Canaan 0-3 0-0 0, Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Connaughton 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 37-96 22-30 111.
UTAH (115)
Ingles 6-12 0-0 14, Favors 10-12 3-4 23, Gobert 2-9 1-8 5, Rubio 2-8 0-0 6, Mitchell 15-32 11-14 46, Crowder 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 5, Korver 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 44-96 15-26 115.
Milwaukee;26;20;32;33;—;111
Utah;23;30;20;42;—;115
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 15-39 (Lopez 4-4, Middleton 4-8, Antetokounmpo 2-3, Snell 2-4, Wood 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Mirotic 1-6, Canaan 0-2, Wilson 0-4, Connaughton 0-4), Utah 12-29 (Mitchell 5-10, Ingles 2-3, Rubio 2-5, O'Neale 1-1, Sefolosha 1-2, Korver 1-4, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 53 (Antetokounmpo 14), Utah 53 (Favors 18). Assists—Milwaukee 20 (Antetokounmpo 8), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Utah 23. A—18,306 (18,306).
Pistons 129, Cavaliers 93
DETROIT (129)
Brown 1-5 2-2 4, Griffin 6-10 0-0 14, Drummond 3-5 7-8 13, Jackson 9-11 2-2 24, Ellington 5-9 0-0 15, Mykhailiuk 1-2 0-0 3, Maker 2-3 1-2 5, Pachulia 0-2 0-0 0, I.Smith 5-9 1-1 11, Galloway 2-8 2-2 8, Kennard 10-15 0-0 26, Robinson III 3-7 0-0 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-87 15-17 129.
CLEVELAND (93)
Osman 3-9 2-2 10, Chriss 2-8 3-4 9, Nance Jr. 4-7 1-2 11, Sexton 3-13 10-13 16, Knight 3-8 1-2 10, Frye 3-6 0-0 8, Dellavedova 0-3 2-2 2, Clarkson 4-13 3-3 11, Stauskas 2-5 4-4 8, Nwaba 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 27-79 26-32 93.
Detroit;42;29;29;29;—;129
Cleveland;23;15;34;21;—;93
3-Point Goals—Detroit 20-37 (Kennard 6-7, Ellington 5-8, Jackson 4-4, Griffin 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Mykhailiuk 1-1, Maker 0-1, I.Smith 0-2, Brown 0-2, Robinson III 0-2), Cleveland 13-34 (Knight 3-4, Nwaba 2-3, Nance Jr. 2-4, Osman 2-4, Frye 2-5, Chriss 2-5, Stauskas 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2, Clarkson 0-3, Sexton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 51 (Drummond 10), Cleveland 33 (Nance Jr., Nwaba 5). Assists—Detroit 27 (Griffin 9), Cleveland 15 (Clarkson, Nance Jr. 3). Total Fouls—Detroit 24, Cleveland 19. Technicals—Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A—19,432 (20,562).
Heat 117, Nets 88
BROOKLYN (88)
Harris 6-11 1-1 15, Graham 3-10 0-0 8, Allen 3-6 0-2 6, Russell 4-8 0-0 10, LeVert 3-9 2-2 8, Carroll 3-8 1-2 8, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 1-3 3-4 5, Kurucs 3-9 4-4 11, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 2-12 6-7 10, Crabbe 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 31-88 17-22 88.
MIAMI (117)
Richardson 5-12 2-4 12, Olynyk 9-13 4-4 25, Adebayo 3-8 3-4 9, Waiters 2-10 2-2 7, Winslow 6-9 0-2 13, Robinson 2-4 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 7-10 2-2 18, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, McGruder 6-9 1-2 17, Wade 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 44-90 15-22 117.
Brooklyn;23;21;20;24;—;88
Miami;28;26;30;33;—;117
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 9-42 (Russell 2-4, Harris 2-5, Graham 2-6, Kurucs 1-5, Carroll 1-6, Crabbe 1-9, Allen 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-4), Miami 14-34 (McGruder 4-6, Olynyk 3-5, Robinson 2-3, Jones Jr. 2-4, Winslow 1-3, Wade 1-3, Waiters 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Richardson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 35 (Kurucs 7), Miami 58 (Adebayo 16). Assists—Brooklyn 20 (Russell 8), Miami 36 (Waiters, Richardson 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 14, Miami 19. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Hollis-Jefferson. A—19,600 (19,600).
Magic 117, Pacers 112
ORLANDO (117)
Isaac 5-8 0-1 12, Gordon 5-15 0-0 11, Vucevic 11-19 5-7 27, Augustin 1-5 1-1 3, Fournier 7-12 2-2 19, Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Birch 3-3 1-2 7, Briscoe 2-4 0-0 4, Ross 8-17 4-4 23, Grant 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 46-91 15-19 117.
INDIANA (112)
Bogdanovic 8-17 7-8 25, Young 6-8 0-0 13, Turner 4-9 2-2 10, Collison 8-12 5-6 23, Matthews 3-8 4-4 12, McDermott 3-4 0-0 6, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, O'Quinn 3-4 0-0 6, Joseph 6-9 2-3 14, Evans 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 42-77 21-24 112.
Orlando;27;28;28;34;—;117
Indiana;27;33;27;25;—;112
3-Point Goals—Orlando 10-28 (Fournier 3-4, Ross 3-11, Isaac 2-3, Grant 1-1, Gordon 1-3, Briscoe 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Vucevic 0-3), Indiana 7-27 (Collison 2-4, Matthews 2-7, Bogdanovic 2-7, Young 1-2, Joseph 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Evans 0-2, Turner 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 41 (Isaac, Vucevic, Gordon 8), Indiana 36 (Young, Turner 6). Assists—Orlando 28 (Fournier 8), Indiana 31 (Collison 10). Total Fouls—Orlando 20, Indiana 17. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Vucevic, Collison. A—17,923 (20,000).
Warriors 120, 76ers 117
GOLDEN STATE (120)
Green 2-4 2-2 6, Durant 11-24 10-14 34, Cousins 9-15 6-10 25, Curry 10-23 3-3 28, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 1-2 3, Livingston 1-2 1-1 3, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 4-6 0-0 12, Iguodala 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 41-81 24-34 120.
PHILADELPHIA (117)
Butler 5-16 9-11 21, Harris 7-20 3-3 20, Bolden 4-5 1-1 12, B.Simmons 10-15 5-6 25, Redick 2-9 2-2 6, Scott 7-15 2-2 22, McConnell 4-6 2-2 10, J.Simmons 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-87 25-29 117.
Golden State;31;24;38;27;—;120
Philadelphia;32;35;23;27;—;117
3-Point Goals—Golden State 14-33 (Curry 5-15, Lee 4-5, Durant 2-7, Cook 1-2, Iguodala 1-2, Cousins 1-2), Philadelphia 14-31 (Scott 6-9, Bolden 3-4, Harris 3-11, Butler 2-4, Redick 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 39 (Green 9), Philadelphia 46 (B.Simmons 15). Assists—Golden State 23 (Green 10), Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 11). Total Fouls—Golden State 22, Philadelphia 25. Technicals—Bell, Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Scott. A—20,624 (20,478).
Grizzlies 111, Mavericks 81
MEMPHIS (111)
Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Caboclo 3-8 1-2 9, Valanciunas 8-9 4-6 20, Conley 3-10 5-5 12, Bradley 5-12 2-2 15, Miles 4-8 1-1 12, Parsons 2-5 0-0 5, Rabb 3-3 0-0 6, Noah 4-7 4-5 12, Wright 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 5-8 1-1 15, Dorsey 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-78 19-24 111.
DALLAS (81)
Hardaway Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Nowitzki 2-10 2-2 7, Powell 4-7 4-6 13, Doncic 7-14 7-12 22, Brunson 1-10 0-0 2, Finney-Smith 3-4 1-1 8, Jackson 1-4 1-2 4, Kleber 0-4 2-2 2, Mejri 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-4 3-6 3, Burke 2-6 0-0 4, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Broekhoff 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-85 22-33 81.
Memphis;33;29;28;21;—;111
Dallas;21;28;18;14;—;81
3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-34 (Carter 4-6, Bradley 3-6, Miles 3-6, Caboclo 2-5, Conley 1-3, Parsons 1-4, Noah 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Wright 0-2), Dallas 7-40 (Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Nowitzki 1-6, Doncic 1-8, Mejri 0-1, Harris 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Lee 0-2, Broekhoff 0-2, Burke 0-2, Brunson 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 50 (Caboclo 11), Dallas 43 (Powell 8). Assists—Memphis 30 (Caboclo 6), Dallas 17 (Powell 4). Total Fouls—Memphis 30, Dallas 23. A—20,233 (19,200).
Spurs 116, Thunder 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (102)
Ferguson 3-6 0-0 7, Grant 5-14 0-0 12, Adams 7-11 3-5 17, Westbrook 7-17 4-7 19, Schroder 6-15 5-8 18, Morris 4-6 1-2 10, Nader 1-6 0-0 2, Noel 0-1 2-2 2, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Felton 6-9 0-0 13, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-88 15-24 102.
SAN ANTONIO (116)
DeRozan 8-16 2-4 18, Aldridge 10-18 7-7 27, Poeltl 2-5 1-2 5, White 6-10 1-1 14, Forbes 6-9 1-2 16, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 9-16 2-2 22, Cunningham 0-1 1-2 1, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-4 1-1 7, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 45-91 18-25 116.
Oklahoma City;25;38;15;24;—;102
San Antonio;38;34;20;24;—;116
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 7-29 (Grant 2-8, Morris 1-2, Felton 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Westbrook 1-5, Nader 0-2), San Antonio 8-19 (Forbes 3-5, Gay 2-3, Bertans 2-4, White 1-2, Belinelli 0-2, Mills 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 45 (Adams 13), San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 10). Assists—Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 8), San Antonio 15 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 19, San Antonio 19. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Westbrook. A—18,439 (18,581).
Pelicans 120, Nuggets 112
NEW ORLEANS (120)
Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Randle 10-20 5-10 28, Okafor 5-9 0-1 10, Payton 3-9 2-4 8, Holiday 10-23 5-5 29, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 2-5 4-4 10, Diallo 6-9 0-0 12, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 2-2 16. Totals 45-92 18-26 120.
DENVER (112)
Barton 3-11 0-0 8, Millsap 4-8 6-9 16, Jokic 7-11 5-6 20, Murray 5-16 9-9 20, Harris 3-9 1-1 8, Hernangomez 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 6-6 2-2 14, Morris 3-6 0-0 6, Thomas 5-14 2-2 12, Beasley 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 39-92 25-29 112.
New Orleans;27;40;29;24;—;120
Denver;39;32;22;19;—;112
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 12-30 (Holiday 4-9, Randle 3-6, Miller 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Williams 1-5, Payton 0-2), Denver 9-32 (Millsap 2-4, Beasley 2-4, Barton 2-6, Jokic 1-2, Harris 1-3, Murray 1-8, Morris 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 47 (Diallo, Randle 10), Denver 44 (Jokic, Plumlee 9). Assists—New Orleans 28 (Payton 10), Denver 25 (Jokic 7). Total Fouls—New Orleans 25, Denver 22. Technicals—Millsap, Denver coach Michael Malone.
