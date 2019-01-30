Bulls 105, Heat 89
CHICAGO (105)
Selden 6-10 4-4 20, Markkanen 4-15 6-7 14, Lopez 6-8 1-1 13, Dunn 6-14 1-3 14, Arcidiacono 4-7 1-1 9, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 10-17 4-4 26, Harrison 2-3 0-1 4, Blakeney 0-1 0-0 0, Sampson 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 40-78 17-21 105.
MIAMI (89)
Ellington 5-13 0-0 13, J.Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Whiteside 3-6 2-4 8, Winslow 6-17 0-0 14, Richardson 4-15 1-1 12, Olynyk 2-3 0-0 6, Adebayo 5-7 3-5 13, T.Johnson 5-12 3-3 15, Waiters 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 34-89 9-13 89.
Chicago;31;19;28;27;—;105
Miami;21;27;20;21;—;89
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-19 (Selden 4-6, Portis 2-3, Dunn 1-1, Sampson 1-1, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2, Markkanen 0-5), Miami 12-42 (Richardson 3-10, Ellington 3-11, Olynyk 2-2, T.Johnson 2-6, Winslow 2-6, J.Johnson 0-2, Waiters 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Markkanen 13), Miami 47 (Olynyk, Whiteside 9). Assists—Chicago 26 (Dunn, Selden 8), Miami 22 (Waiters, Winslow 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Miami 20. Technicals—Chicago coach Jim Boylen, Whiteside, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. A—19,600 (19,600).
Celtics 126, Hornets 94
CHARLOTTE (94)
Batum 6-11 0-0 13, Williams 4-4 0-0 10, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 9-20 1-1 21, Lamb 2-7 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-5 0-0 6, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Kaminsky 1-4 0-2 3, Hernangomez 1-1 0-0 2, Chealey 1-3 0-0 2, Graham 2-8 1-3 6, Monk 6-14 1-1 16, Bacon 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 39-89 3-7 94.
BOSTON (126)
Tatum 9-15 0-0 20, Morris 6-11 2-2 15, Horford 7-9 0-0 14, Rozier 5-10 4-4 17, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, Hayward 5-10 1-2 12, Brown 10-18 2-2 24, Ojeleye 2-4 2-2 7, Theis 1-1 3-4 5, Yabusele 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-90 14-16 126.
Charlotte;28;31;16;19;—;94
Boston;35;28;35;28;—;126
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 13-40 (Monk 3-10, Williams 2-2, Lamb 2-5, Walker 2-7, Bacon 1-2, Kaminsky 1-3, Batum 1-4, Graham 1-5, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Bridges 0-1), Boston 12-29 (Rozier 3-5, Tatum 2-5, Brown 2-8, Hayward 1-1, Wanamaker 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Morris 1-3, Smart 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 31 (Biyombo, Lamb 5), Boston 53 (Brown 10). Assists—Charlotte 20 (Batum 4), Boston 34 (Rozier 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Boston 14. A—18,624 (18,624).
Mavericks 114, Knicks 90
DALLAS (114)
Barnes 7-14 4-5 19, Matthews 6-11 0-0 17, Jordan 3-3 0-0 6, Smith Jr. 5-12 3-3 13, Doncic 7-18 0-1 16, Finney-Smith 4-6 0-0 9, Powell 3-4 0-0 7, Nowitzki 5-7 2-2 14, Kleber 2-3 0-0 4, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 2-3 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-84 9-11 114.
NEW YORK (90)
Knox 6-16 4-5 17, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Vonleh 1-3 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-11 1-1 6, Burke 7-14 1-3 16, Hezonja 4-8 4-4 13, Robinson 2-2 0-4 4, Kanter 2-5 1-2 5, Allen 1-2 4-4 6, Trier 3-5 5-5 11, Dotson 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 32-78 20-28 90.
Dallas;24;31;35;24;—;114
New York;20;27;23;20;—;90
3-Point Goals—Dallas 15-38 (Matthews 5-9, Nowitzki 2-3, Harris 2-3, Doncic 2-9, Brunson 1-1, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Kleber 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3), New York 6-26 (Thomas 1-3, Hezonja 1-3, Burke 1-4, Dotson 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Knox 1-6, Trier 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 49 (Smith Jr. 10), New York 34 (Robinson 7). Assists—Dallas 31 (Smith Jr. 15), New York 16 (Burke, Allen, Hardaway Jr. 3). Total Fouls—Dallas 19, New York 15. Technical—New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A—18,842 (19,812).
Nuggets 105, Pelicans 99
DENVER (105)
Barton 3-9 2-3 8, Millsap 5-10 3-4 13, Jokic 9-16 2-2 20, Morris 8-12 1-1 20, Harris 3-14 1-2 9, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-6 3-4 9, Lyles 2-6 0-2 4, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 9-14 0-1 22. Totals 42-89 12-19 105.
NEW ORLEANS (99)
Miller 4-13 3-3 15, Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Okafor 7-15 0-0 14, Jackson 4-9 0-0 9, Holiday 7-13 5-6 22, Diallo 3-7 0-2 6, Frazier 1-4 2-2 4, Clark 2-9 0-0 6, Williams 8-14 0-0 21. Totals 37-89 10-13 99.
Denver;29;24;33;19;—;105
New Orleans;26;30;19;24;—;99
3-Point Goals—Denver 9-30 (Beasley 4-6, Morris 3-4, Harris 2-9, Craig 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Barton 0-3, Lyles 0-3), New Orleans 15-36 (Williams 5-9, Miller 4-10, Holiday 3-5, Clark 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Frazier 0-2, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 43 (Jokic 13), New Orleans 48 (Okafor, Frazier, Williams 8). Assists—Denver 31 (Jokic 10), New Orleans 27 (Frazier 8). Total Fouls—Denver 17, New Orleans 20. A—14,211 (16,867).
