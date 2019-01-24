All-Star Voting
Game: Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
s-indicates starter
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
1. s-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2. s-Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
3. s-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
4. Jayson Tatum, Boston
5. Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia
6. Blake Griffin, Detroit
7. Pascal Siakam, Toronto
8. Vince Carter, Atlanta
9. Andre Drummond, Detroit
10. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
Guards
1. s-Kyrie Irving, Boston
2. s-Kemba Walker, Charlotte
3. Dwyane Wade, Miami
4. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
5. Victor Oladipo, Indiana
6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto
7. Bradley Beal, Washington
8. Zach LaVine, Chicago
9. D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn
10. Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee
Western Conference
Frontcourt
1. s-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
2. s-Kevin Durant, Golden State
3. s-Paul George, Oklahoma City
4. Anthony Davis, New Orleans
5. Luka Doncic, Dallas
6. Nikola Jokic, Denver
7. Steven Adams, Oklahoma City
8. Draymond Green, Golden State
9. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
10. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
Guards
1. s-Stephen Curry, Golden State
2. s-James Harden, Houston
3. Derrick Rose, Minnesota
4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
5. Damian Lillard, Portland
6. Klay Thompson, Golden State
7. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio
8. Devin Booker, Phoenix
9. Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers
10. Chris Paul, Houston
Thunder 122, Pelicans 116
NEW ORLEANS (116)
Miller 8-17 0-0 21, Hill 3-7 1-2 7, Okafor 9-12 0-1 18, Payton 5-12 4-4 15, Holiday 9-19 1-1 22, C.Diallo 7-12 2-4 16, Jackson 6-13 0-0 12, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 49-101 8-12 116.
OKLAHOMA CITY (122)
George 8-18 1-3 23, Grant 6-15 0-0 14, Adams 9-12 2-2 20, Westbrook 9-19 4-8 23, Ferguson 6-14 0-0 14, Nader 1-5 1-2 3, Noel 3-5 0-0 6, Patterson 4-5 0-0 9, Schroder 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 50-101 8-15 122.
New Orleans;28;25;29;34;—;116
Oklahoma City;28;37;33;24;—;122
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 10-36 (Miller 5-11, Holiday 3-8, Clark 1-3, Payton 1-4, Williams 0-1, C.Diallo 0-1, Hill 0-3, Jackson 0-5), Oklahoma City 14-32 (George 6-10, Schroder 2-3, Grant 2-4, Ferguson 2-8, Patterson 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Nader 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 42 (Holiday 9), Oklahoma City 58 (Westbrook 17). Assists—New Orleans 34 (Holiday 13), Oklahoma City 33 (Westbrook 16). Total Fouls—New Orleans 16, Oklahoma City 15. A—18,203 (18,203).
Warriors 126, Wizards 118
GOLDEN STATE (126)
Durant 9-18 2-2 21, D.Green 3-6 0-0 7, Cousins 8-12 0-0 17, Curry 14-24 8-8 38, Thompson 4-13 0-0 9, McKinnie 4-5 0-0 8, Looney 3-4 2-2 8, Livingston 2-3 3-3 7, Iguodala 3-3 4-6 11. Totals 50-88 19-21 126.
WASHINGTON (118)
Ariza 9-16 6-6 27, J.Green 5-11 2-3 15, Bryant 6-7 0-1 14, Satoransky 8-13 1-2 20, Beal 8-22 5-8 22, Dekker 0-5 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-14 1-1 7, Randle 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 44-95 15-21 118.
Golden State;37;30;37;22;—;126
Washington;28;31;33;26;—;118
3-Point Goals—Golden State 7-20 (Curry 2-8, Iguodala 1-1, Cousins 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Durant 1-4), Washington 15-42 (Randle 3-3, Satoransky 3-5, J.Green 3-7, Ariza 3-8, Bryant 2-2, Beal 1-9, Dekker 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 50 (D.Green 15), Washington 36 (Beal 10). Assists—Golden State 34 (D.Green 7), Washington 29 (Satoransky 10). Total Fouls—Golden State 21, Washington 22. Technicals—Cousins. A—20,409 (20,356).
