Bucks 108, Hornets 99
CHARLOTTE (99)
Batum 7-15 1-1 19, Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Biyombo 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 3-12 3-3 10, Lamb 5-18 5-7 16, Bridges 2-8 0-0 4, Kidd-Gilchrist 6-11 4-7 16, Hernangomez 2-3 3-4 7, Graham 3-6 1-3 8, Monk 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 36-90 17-25 99.
MILWAUKEE (108)
Middleton 6-12 1-1 15, Antetokounmpo 14-21 6-8 34, Lopez 3-6 0-0 8, Bledsoe 7-16 4-5 18, Brogdon 7-13 4-4 19, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 5-5 9, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 20-23 108.
Charlotte;27;27;33;12;—;99
Milwaukee;22;30;24;32;—;108
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 10-38 (Batum 4-11, Williams 3-7, Graham 1-3, Walker 1-4, Lamb 1-7, Monk 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Milwaukee 6-31 (Lopez 2-4, Middleton 2-5, Brogdon 1-2, Snell 1-3, Hill 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 53 (Walker, Williams 8), Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 14). Assists—Charlotte 20 (Walker 5), Milwaukee 17 (Middleton 4). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, Milwaukee 18. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,803 (17,500).
Clippers 106, Bulls 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (106)
Bradley 5-12 0-0 11, Harris 10-15 6-7 29, Gortat 1-3 2-2 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6 2-3 6, Beverley 1-6 0-0 2, Motley 2-6 0-2 4, Harrell 5-11 1-2 11, Robinson 3-4 0-0 8, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 9-19 11-13 31. Totals 38-82 22-29 106.
CHICAGO (101)
Hutchison 5-15 1-2 12, Markkanen 4-13 2-2 13, Portis 9-20 0-0 18, Dunn 4-14 0-0 9, LaVine 10-20 7-7 29, Parker 6-9 1-1 15, Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-5 0-0 3, Selden 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-102 11-12 101.
L.A. Clippers;27;25;28;26;—;106
Chicago;20;36;26;19;—;101
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 8-21 (Harris 3-6, Robinson 2-2, Williams 2-6, Bradley 1-2, Harrell 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Chicago 10-35 (Markkanen 3-7, Parker 2-3, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-3, Dunn 1-5, Hutchison 1-7, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 50 (Williams 10), Chicago 49 (Portis 14). Assists—L.A. Clippers 27 (Williams 10), Chicago 20 (Dunn 10). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 14, Chicago 23. A—19,354 (20,917).
Wizards 95, Magic 91
WASHINGTON (95)
Ariza 1-6 3-4 6, Green 9-16 0-0 24, Bryant 5-8 1-2 11, Satoransky 3-8 2-2 9, Beal 10-17 2-2 27, Dekker 1-4 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-12 2-2 10, Mahinmi 3-5 0-0 6, Randle 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 10-12 95.
ORLANDO (91)
Isaac 4-9 0-0 8, Gordon 8-16 4-6 22, Vucevic 12-17 3-5 28, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 1-10 0-0 2, Bamba 3-5 0-0 6, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 6-14 1-1 16. Totals 38-84 8-12 91.
Washington;24;26;25;20;—;95
Orlando;21;17;31;22;—;91
3-Point Goals—Washington 15-27 (Green 6-9, Beal 5-7, Porter Jr. 2-5, Satoransky 1-2, Ariza 1-3, Randle 0-1), Orlando 7-33 (Ross 3-6, Gordon 2-8, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Simmons 0-2, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-4, Fournier 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 38 (Ariza 7), Orlando 52 (Gordon 11). Assists—Washington 26 (Satoransky 8), Orlando 24 (Gordon 6). Total Fouls—Washington 15, Orlando 10. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A—17,216 (18,846).
Heat 100, Cavaliers 94
MIAMI (100)
Richardson 2-7 5-6 10, J.Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Whiteside 6-10 2-2 14, Winslow 11-18 1-2 27, T.Johnson 4-9 0-2 9, Jones Jr. 6-12 1-3 14, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 2-4 4-6 8, Wade 5-14 2-2 13, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 17-25 100.
CLEVELAND (94)
Hood 4-9 0-0 10, Osman 11-20 4-5 29, Zizic 4-7 3-4 11, Sexton 4-13 2-2 13, Burks 5-9 1-2 13, Nance Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Blossomgame 0-1 0-0 0, Adel 1-2 0-0 2, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 4, Clarkson 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 37-85 10-13 94.
Miami;27;21;32;20;—;100
Cleveland;23;30;17;24;—;94
3-Point Goals—Miami 9-23 (Winslow 4-6, J.Johnson 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-3, Richardson 1-3, T.Johnson 1-6, Olynyk 0-1, McGruder 0-1), Cleveland 10-30 (Sexton 3-6, Osman 3-8, Burks 2-3, Hood 2-6, Nance Jr. 0-1, Adel 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2, Clarkson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 48 (Whiteside 13), Cleveland 42 (Zizic 9). Assists—Miami 19 (T.Johnson 6), Cleveland 23 (Dellavedova 5). Total Fouls—Miami 18, Cleveland 21. A—19,432 (20,562).
Nets 109, Knicks 99
NEW YORK (99)
Knox 2-11 3-4 7, Thomas 3-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 9-18 1-2 22, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 4, Hardaway Jr. 2-14 6-9 10, Robinson 3-5 0-2 6, Burke 10-19 3-3 25, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Trier 4-6 3-4 13, Dotson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-87 17-26 99.
BROOKLYN (109)
Kurucs 4-9 0-0 8, Graham 2-5 0-0 5, J.Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 5-11 0-0 12, Harris 3-11 2-4 10, Carroll 1-4 5-8 7, Hollis-Jefferson 4-10 2-4 10, Creek 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 6-8 5-11 17, Napier 3-13 11-12 18, Pinson 5-11 6-6 19. Totals 34-84 32-47 109.
New York;37;23;22;17;—;99
Brooklyn;30;30;27;22;—;109
3-Point Goals—New York 8-31 (Vonleh 3-11, Trier 2-2, Burke 2-4, Dotson 1-3, Ntilikina 0-1, Knox 0-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-6), Brooklyn 9-33 (Pinson 3-5, Harris 2-6, Russell 2-8, Graham 1-4, Napier 1-6, Carroll 0-1, Kurucs 0-3). Fouled Out—Ntilikina. Rebounds—New York 33 (Vonleh 13), Brooklyn 60 (Davis 16). Assists—New York 17 (Burke, Ntilikina 5), Brooklyn 19 (Russell 4). Total Fouls—New York 31, Brooklyn 21. Technicals—Russell. A—17,033 (17,732).
Kings 99, Grizzlies 96
SACRAMENTO (99)
Shumpert 0-6 1-2 1, Bjelica 6-10 1-3 17, Cauley-Stein 5-9 1-1 11, Fox 8-17 5-5 22, Hield 9-18 2-3 26, Bogdanovic 2-9 1-1 5, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Bagley III 6-15 2-2 14, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-91 13-17 99.
MEMPHIS (96)
Temple 1-3 0-2 2, Jackson Jr. 3-8 5-6 11, Gasol 4-9 2-2 11, Conley 6-15 2-3 16, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Casspi 8-11 2-2 18, Caboclo 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-9 4-4 14, Noah 1-4 5-6 7, Mack 4-8 0-0 8, Carter 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 34-80 22-27 96.
Sacramento;24;24;29;22;—;99
Memphis;23;19;29;25;—;96
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 12-33 (Hield 6-9, Bjelica 4-4, Fox 1-3, Ferrell 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-5, Shumpert 0-5), Memphis 6-20 (Green 2-4, Conley 2-4, Holiday 1-1, Gasol 1-2, Temple 0-2, Mack 0-2, Carter 0-2, Caboclo 0-3). Fouled Out—Bjelica. Rebounds—Sacramento 49 (Bjelica 11), Memphis 44 (Gasol 10). Assists—Sacramento 23 (Shumpert, Fox 5), Memphis 22 (Conley 9). Total Fouls—Sacramento 25, Memphis 22. Technicals—Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A—14,486 (18,119).
Rockets 121, Raptors 119
TORONTO (119)
Leonard 11-19 7-7 32, Siakam 9-15 2-2 22, Ibaka 5-10 2-2 12, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, D.Green 8-14 0-0 22, Powell 4-8 0-0 10, Anunoby 1-3 0-1 2, Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Monroe 1-2 0-0 2, VanVleet 3-9 2-2 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 17-18 119.
HOUSTON (121)
Gordon 8-22 6-6 24, Tucker 7-11 0-0 18, Faried 8-11 5-9 21, Harden 9-25 15-15 35, Rivers 6-14 0-0 13, Ennis III 2-4 1-1 5, Nene 0-0 2-2 2, G.Green 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-91 29-33 121.
Toronto;20;41;28;30;—;119
Houston;33;37;26;25;—;121
3-Point Goals—Toronto 14-36 (D.Green 6-10, Leonard 3-6, Siakam 2-2, Powell 2-4, Lowry 1-6, Anunoby 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Miles 0-2, VanVleet 0-3), Houston 10-46 (Tucker 4-8, Gordon 2-13, Harden 2-13, G.Green 1-3, Rivers 1-7, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out—Ibaka. Rebounds—Toronto 47 (Ibaka 14), Houston 40 (Faried 14). Assists—Toronto 27 (Lowry 11), Houston 17 (Harden 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 25, Houston 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—18,055 (18,500).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.