Magic 112, Bulls 84
ORLANDO (112)
Isaac 2-5 2-2 7, Gordon 8-14 2-3 18, Vucevic 10-15 1-3 22, Augustin 4-7 1-2 10, Fournier 5-10 0-0 13, Iwundu 1-2 4-4 6, Martin 1-1 1-1 3, Bamba 4-7 2-3 10, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 6-9 0-0 15, Grant 2-4 0-0 6, Caupain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-76 13-18 112.
CHICAGO (84)
Holiday 1-7 0-0 3, Markkanen 6-12 0-0 14, Carter Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Dunn 6-12 1-1 14, LaVine 6-10 4-5 16, Hutchison 3-5 0-0 6, Felicio 2-3 0-0 4, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 2-4 0-0 5, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Blakeney 5-12 0-2 11, Harrison 5-14 0-0 11. Totals 36-86 5-8 84.
Orlando;32;30;28;22;—;112
Chicago;16;29;17;22;—;84
3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-26 (Ross 3-4, Fournier 3-6, Grant 2-3, Vucevic 1-1, Isaac 1-2, Augustin 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Caupain 0-1, Gordon 0-3), Chicago 7-20 (Markkanen 2-3, Blakeney 1-1, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, Harrison 1-4, Holiday 1-5, LaVine 0-1, Hutchison 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 41 (Vucevic 12), Chicago 32 (Markkanen 6). Assists—Orlando 31 (Gordon 9), Chicago 18 (Dunn 4). Total Fouls—Orlando 10, Chicago 17. A—19,013 (20,917).
Wizards 114, Hawks 98
ATLANTA (98)
Hamilton 3-8 1-2 8, Collins 8-14 1-2 21, Dedmon 3-8 0-0 6, Young 2-8 0-0 5, Huerter 5-14 1-1 12, Bembry 5-9 1-2 11, Len 11-19 1-2 24, Lin 2-7 3-4 8, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 40-95 8-13 98.
WASHINGTON (114)
Ariza 5-15 1-3 12, Green 7-13 4-4 22, Bryant 5-7 6-6 16, Satoransky 5-10 3-6 14, Beal 9-20 3-3 24, Porter Jr. 4-8 0-0 9, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Dekker 4-10 0-0 8, Randle 3-6 0-1 7. Totals 43-92 17-23 114.
Atlanta;29;24;31;14;—;98
Washington;35;29;24;26;—;114
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 10-31 (Collins 4-5, Young 1-2, Hamilton 1-3, Len 1-3, Lin 1-4, Carter 1-4, Huerter 1-7, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Dedmon 0-1), Washington 11-29 (Green 4-8, Beal 3-7, Randle 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-3, Ariza 1-5, Brown Jr. 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 50 (Len 11), Washington 48 (Bryant 15). Assists—Atlanta 26 (Young 9), Washington 29 (Satoransky 7). Total Fouls—Atlanta 19, Washington 20. Technicals—Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. A—15,324 (20,356).
Mavericks 122, Hornets 84
DALLAS (122)
Matthews 3-7 4-4 11, Barnes 5-14 5-5 17, Jordan 4-7 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 6-10 3-4 18, Doncic 7-16 1-2 18, Finney-Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Nowitzki 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 5-6 3-3 15, Kleber 3-3 0-0 8, Mejri 1-5 0-0 2, Barea 2-5 0-0 5, Brunson 1-6 0-0 2, Harris 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-95 16-18 122.
CHARLOTTE (84)
Batum 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 4-9 0-0 10, Hernangomez 3-8 0-0 6, Walker 4-14 3-4 11, Graham 3-13 2-2 10, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-4 2-2 6, Bridges 2-9 4-5 8, Kaminsky 2-6 1-2 5, Biyombo 4-5 2-4 10, Monk 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 1-3 0-0 2, Bacon 2-3 0-0 4, Macura 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 32-90 14-19 84.
Dallas;42;23;29;28;—;122
Charlotte;26;15;24;19;—;84
3-Point Goals—Dallas 18-45 (Smith Jr. 3-5, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-2, Powell 2-3, Nowitzki 2-4, Barnes 2-8, Harris 1-1, Barea 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-5, Matthews 1-5, Brunson 0-2), Charlotte 6-32 (Batum 2-3, Williams 2-3, Graham 2-8, Bacon 0-1, Monk 0-2, Kaminsky 0-2, Macura 0-4, Bridges 0-4, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out—Graham. Rebounds—Dallas 57 (Jordan 13), Charlotte 46 (Hernangomez 10). Assists—Dallas 31 (Smith Jr. 7), Charlotte 23 (Walker 5). Total Fouls—Dallas 14, Charlotte 20. Technicals—Jordan, Walker. A—16,955 (19,077).
Heat 117, Cavaliers 92
MIAMI (117)
McGruder 4-8 0-0 10, J.Johnson 4-8 0-0 11, Whiteside 4-8 0-0 8, Winslow 3-11 4-4 10, Richardson 9-16 2-2 24, Jones Jr. 4-8 2-3 13, Olynyk 3-3 2-2 10, Adebayo 4-5 0-0 8, Waiters 3-9 0-2 7, T.Johnson 6-10 3-4 16. Totals 44-86 13-17 117.
CLEVELAND (92)
Hood 5-7 0-0 13, Osman 2-6 3-3 9, Thompson 5-9 4-6 14, Sexton 5-15 0-0 12, Burks 4-7 0-0 9, Jones 2-5 4-4 9, Blossomgame 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-5 0-0 6, Dellavedova 3-8 0-0 7, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2, Clarkson 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 34-75 11-13 92.
Miami;22;36;35;24;—;117
Cleveland;23;20;30;19;—;92
3-Point Goals—Miami 16-31 (Richardson 4-7, J.Johnson 3-4, Jones Jr. 3-4, Olynyk 2-2, McGruder 2-4, T.Johnson 1-3, Waiters 1-6, Adebayo 0-1), Cleveland 13-31 (Hood 3-4, Clarkson 3-8, Sexton 2-4, Osman 2-5, Burks 1-2, Jones 1-3, Dellavedova 1-3, McCaw 0-1, Frye 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 47 (Whiteside 12), Cleveland 22 (Nance Jr. 5). Assists—Miami 29 (Winslow 7), Cleveland 23 (Nance Jr. 6). Total Fouls—Miami 13, Cleveland 16. A—19,432 (20,562).
Nets 126, Pelicans 122
NEW ORLEANS (121)
Moore 6-11 2-2 16, A.Davis 12-25 8-10 34, Randle 8-13 5-9 21, Payton 10-15 3-4 25, Holiday 8-16 1-2 20, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Frazier 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-87 19-27 121.
BROOKLYN (126)
Dudley 3-5 0-0 8, Kurucs 4-7 0-0 10, Allen 3-6 4-4 10, Russell 9-21 2-2 22, Harris 9-16 0-0 21, Carroll 6-12 4-7 19, E.Davis 3-3 0-2 6, Dinwiddie 5-12 6-6 18, Napier 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 47-93 16-21 126.
New Orleans;29;29;29;34;—;121
Brooklyn;39;34;32;21;—;126
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 10-23 (Holiday 3-5, Moore 2-3, Payton 2-4, A.Davis 2-6, Miller 1-3, Randle 0-1, Frazier 0-1), Brooklyn 16-31 (Harris 3-4, Carroll 3-6, Dinwiddie 2-3, Dudley 2-3, Kurucs 2-3, Napier 2-4, Russell 2-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 41 (A.Davis 26), Brooklyn 43 (E.Davis 12). Assists—New Orleans 19 (Payton 7), Brooklyn 27 (Russell 13). Total Fouls—New Orleans 20, Brooklyn 23. Technicals—New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A—16,890 (17,732).
Pistons 101, Grizzlies 94
DETROIT (101)
Bullock 4-8 2-2 13, Griffin 11-23 2-5 26, Drummond 4-13 3-5 11, Jackson 6-11 0-0 16, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Leuer 0-1 2-2 2, Galloway 4-8 0-0 11, Calderon 1-1 0-0 3, Kennard 4-11 3-6 13. Totals 36-83 13-22 101.
MEMPHIS (94)
Anderson 7-9 1-2 15, Jackson Jr. 8-11 8-8 26, Gasol 4-10 2-2 11, Conley 0-8 0-0 0, Temple 2-8 2-3 7, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Green 4-8 0-0 8, Noah 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 3-10 2-2 8, D.Brooks 6-10 2-2 14, Selden 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 36-78 18-21 94.
Detroit;26;25;21;29;—;101
Memphis;24;31;12;27;—;94
3-Point Goals—Detroit 16-40 (Jackson 4-8, Galloway 3-6, Bullock 3-7, Kennard 2-5, Griffin 2-8, Calderon 1-1, Brown 1-3, Leuer 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Memphis 4-18 (Jackson Jr. 2-2, Gasol 1-3, Temple 1-4, Conley 0-1, D.Brooks 0-2, Green 0-3, Mack 0-3). Fouled Out—Jackson Jr.. Rebounds—Detroit 42 (Drummond 10), Memphis 44 (Jackson Jr. 10). Assists—Detroit 23 (Griffin 7), Memphis 21 (Mack 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 17, Memphis 22. Technical—Drummond. A—14,109 (18,119).
Celtics 115, Timberwolves 102
MINNESOTA (102)
Wiggins 10-18 9-12 31, Gibson 4-7 0-0 8, Towns 12-21 3-3 28, Jones 7-14 0-0 14, Okogie 0-4 3-4 3, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 3-8 0-0 9, Saric 3-7 0-0 7, Dieng 1-1 0-0 2, Bayless 0-1 0-2 0, Terrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 15-21 102.
BOSTON (115)
Tatum 3-11 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 4-5 12, Horford 7-9 0-0 15, Rozier 6-10 2-2 16, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Hayward 14-18 3-3 35, Yabusele 2-2 0-0 4, Theis 3-4 1-1 8, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0, Dozier 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 45-76 13-15 115.
Minnesota;21;21;39;21;—;102
Boston;25;35;27;28;—;115
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 7-23 (Tolliver 3-8, Wiggins 2-5, Towns 1-2, Saric 1-2, Terrell 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Jones 0-2, Gibson 0-2), Boston 12-30 (Hayward 4-7, Rozier 2-5, Morris 2-7, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Horford 1-2, Brown 1-2, Smart 0-1, Tatum 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 33 (Towns 12), Boston 33 (Horford, Brown 5). Assists—Minnesota 24 (Jones 9), Boston 34 (Smart 8). Total Fouls—Minnesota 16, Boston 21. A—18,624 (18,624).
76ers 132, Suns 127
PHILADELPHIA (132)
Korkmaz 4-9 0-0 10, Bolden 2-3 0-0 4, Embiid 12-23 17-19 42, Simmons 7-11 15-23 29, Redick 7-12 8-10 27, Muscala 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-7 1-2 7, Shamet 2-5 0-0 5, D.Jackson 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 40-74 41-54 132.
PHOENIX (127)
Bridges 1-8 0-0 2, Warren 2-8 2-3 7, Ayton 8-12 2-2 18, Melton 3-6 3-4 10, Booker 10-22 15-17 37, Oubre Jr. 4-8 0-0 9, J.Jackson 6-14 3-4 16, Holmes 4-5 5-6 13, Okobo 3-5 0-0 9, Daniels 2-6 0-0 6, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 30-36 127.
Philadelphia;44;28;32;28;—;132
Phoenix;32;17;38;40;—;127
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-24 (Redick 5-8, D.Jackson 2-2, Korkmaz 2-7, Embiid 1-1, Shamet 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Muscala 0-1), Phoenix 11-34 (Okobo 3-3, Daniels 2-6, Booker 2-7, Melton 1-2, J.Jackson 1-3, Warren 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Bridges 0-6). Fouled Out—J.Jackson. Rebounds—Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 18), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 11). Assists—Philadelphia 27 (Simmons, McConnell 6), Phoenix 22 (Booker 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 30, Phoenix 34. A—15,226 (18,422).
