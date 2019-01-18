Nets 117, Magic 115
BROOKLYN (117)
Graham 2-8 1-1 6, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 2-6 2-3 6, Russell 16-25 0-0 40, Harris 4-13 0-0 11, Hollis-Jefferson 1-7 0-0 2, Carroll 5-9 0-2 10, Davis 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 5-7 20, Napier 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 44-97 10-15 117.
ORLANDO (115)
Isaac 4-10 1-2 9, Gordon 9-13 2-2 23, Vucevic 7-20 1-1 16, Augustin 7-10 1-2 17, Fournier 6-16 3-3 16, Iwundu 2-3 1-1 6, Bamba 4-6 0-0 9, Briscoe 3-6 0-0 6, Ross 5-10 2-3 13. Totals 47-94 11-14 115.
Brooklyn;25;29;32;31;—;117
Orlando;32;35;28;20;—;115
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 19-46 (Russell 8-12, Napier 4-11, Dinwiddie 3-7, Harris 3-8, Graham 1-5, Carroll 0-3), Orlando 10-26 (Gordon 3-4, Augustin 2-4, Iwundu 1-1, Bamba 1-2, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Ross 1-5, Briscoe 0-2, Isaac 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 41 (Allen 10), Orlando 49 (Vucevic 17). Assists—Brooklyn 24 (Russell 7), Orlando 26 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 19, Orlando 18. A—17,840 (18,846).
Celtics 122, Grizzlies 116
MEMPHIS (116)
Temple 3-8 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 8-16 5-7 23, Gasol 1-10 2-2 4, Conley 9-18 4-4 26, Holiday 5-12 2-2 14, Casspi 5-7 0-0 12, Green 4-6 2-2 12, Noah 0-2 2-2 2, Mack 6-13 1-1 15, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-20 116.
BOSTON (122)
Tatum 0-6 2-2 2, Morris 4-12 0-0 8, Horford 8-10 0-0 18, Irving 14-21 6-9 38, Smart 7-9 0-0 20, Hayward 2-7 4-6 8, Brown 4-7 2-2 12, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 2-6 2-2 6, Rozier 3-8 1-1 10. Totals 44-86 17-22 122.
Memphis;24;38;29;25;—;116
Boston;35;23;38;26;—;122
3-Point Goals—Memphis 16-35 (Conley 4-9, Casspi 2-2, Green 2-2, Mack 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Holiday 2-5, Temple 2-7, Gasol 0-4), Boston 17-38 (Smart 6-8, Irving 4-6, Rozier 3-7, Horford 2-3, Brown 2-4, Baynes 0-1, Tatum 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Morris 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 39 (Gasol 11), Boston 52 (Baynes 12). Assists—Memphis 33 (Gasol 12), Boston 29 (Irving 11). Total Fouls—Memphis 22, Boston 20. Technicals—Mack, Irving. A—18,624 (18,624).
Pistons 98, Heat 93
MIAMI (93)
McGruder 4-8 0-0 11, J.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Whiteside 4-6 0-8 8, T.Johnson 5-12 3-4 16, Winslow 6-17 0-2 15, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Olynyk 1-3 1-3 3, Adebayo 4-4 1-1 9, Ellington 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 10-14 0-1 20, Waiters 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-77 5-19 93.
DETROIT (98)
Bullock 7-13 2-3 19, Griffin 10-24 9-11 32, Drummond 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 3-8 2-2 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, S.Johnson 5-7 0-0 12, Pachulia 1-3 0-0 2, Galloway 0-5 0-0 0, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 8-17 2-2 22. Totals 35-82 15-18 98.
Miami;17;22;30;24;—;93
Detroit;30;23;12;33;—;98
3-Point Goals—Miami 10-29 (McGruder 3-5, Winslow 3-7, T.Johnson 3-8, J.Johnson 1-3, Ellington 0-1, Waiters 0-1, Wade 0-2, Olynyk 0-2), Detroit 13-33 (Kennard 4-8, Bullock 3-8, Griffin 3-9, S.Johnson 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Galloway 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 45 (Whiteside 10), Detroit 42 (Griffin 11). Assists—Miami 25 (Wade 8), Detroit 23 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls—Miami 20, Detroit 20. A—17,228 (20,491).
Spurs 116, Timberwolves 113
SAN ANTONIO (116)
Gay 9-14 4-5 22, Aldridge 8-20 9-12 25, Gasol 1-2 1-2 3, Forbes 3-9 2-2 10, White 6-8 1-1 15, Cunningham 2-2 0-0 4, Bertans 4-5 0-1 11, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, Mills 1-6 0-0 3, Belinelli 5-14 6-6 19. Totals 41-82 23-29 116.
MINNESOTA (113)
Wiggins 7-12 0-2 17, Gibson 5-9 4-6 14, Towns 8-17 6-6 23, Teague 4-8 6-8 15, Okogie 3-7 3-3 10, Tolliver 0-2 2-2 2, Saric 1-5 0-0 2, Dieng 2-5 0-0 5, Bayless 1-3 0-0 2, Rose 6-16 11-11 23. Totals 37-84 32-38 113.
San Antonio;28;30;30;28;—;116
Minnesota;31;27;32;23;—;113
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 11-24 (Bertans 3-4, Belinelli 3-8, White 2-2, Forbes 2-4, Mills 1-5, Gay 0-1), Minnesota 7-26 (Wiggins 3-5, Dieng 1-1, Teague 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Towns 1-6, Tolliver 0-2, Saric 0-2, Rose 0-3). Fouled Out—Towns. Rebounds—San Antonio 41 (Aldridge 9), Minnesota 44 (Gibson 11). Assists—San Antonio 24 (Mills 8), Minnesota 21 (Teague, Rose 6). Total Fouls—San Antonio 25, Minnesota 28. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second), Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Teague. A—17,222 (19,356).
Jazz 115, Cavaliers 99
CLEVELAND (99)
Hood 1-6 2-2 4, Osman 3-7 0-0 7, Zizic 7-12 1-2 15, Sexton 4-12 5-6 15, Burks 3-11 0-1 6, Blossomgame 4-4 3-4 11, Frye 1-5 2-3 4, Payne 5-9 4-4 14, Dellavedova 4-8 1-1 10, Clarkson 4-13 2-3 13. Totals 36-87 20-26 99.
UTAH (115)
Ingles 4-6 0-0 9, Favors 4-11 4-4 12, Gobert 8-10 3-3 19, Mitchell 9-15 4-5 24, O'Neale 6-8 0-0 16, Crowder 4-11 1-1 11, Udoh 0-2 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 1-3 0-0 2, Niang 3-5 0-0 8, Korver 3-5 0-0 7, Allen 2-9 2-2 7, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-85 14-15 115.
Cleveland;20;17;23;39;—;99
Utah;29;32;32;22;—;115
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 7-24 (Clarkson 3-6, Sexton 2-2, Osman 1-3, Dellavedova 1-3, Payne 0-2, Burks 0-2, Hood 0-2, Frye 0-4), Utah 13-37 (O'Neale 4-5, Niang 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Crowder 2-8, Korver 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Allen 1-6, Cavanaugh 0-1, Favors 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 37 (Zizic 10), Utah 48 (Gobert 15). Assists—Cleveland 16 (Payne, Dellavedova 3), Utah 33 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 19, Utah 22. Technicals—Ingles. A—18,306 (18,306).
