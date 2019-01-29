Bucks 115, Pistons 105
MILWAUKEE (115)
Middleton 6-13 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 8-16 4-5 21, Lopez 6-10 0-0 14, Bledsoe 8-15 1-1 20, Snell 4-7 1-2 11, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-6 0-0 9, Ilyasova 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 4-9 0-0 9, Connaughton 7-8 0-0 16. Totals 47-87 8-10 115.
DETROIT (105)
Robinson III 0-3 0-0 0, Griffin 6-16 3-4 18, Drummond 8-15 4-5 20, Jackson 10-15 2-2 25, Galloway 1-4 0-1 2, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Pachulia 3-5 0-0 6, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, B.Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Kennard 8-16 0-0 19, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-89 9-12 105.
Milwaukee;30;32;27;26;—;115
Detroit;22;27;28;28;—;105
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 13-32 (Bledsoe 3-5, Snell 2-3, Connaughton 2-3, Lopez 2-6, Wilson 1-2, Middleton 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Hill 1-5, Ilyasova 0-1), Detroit 12-37 (Jackson 3-8, Kennard 3-8, Griffin 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Thomas 1-4, Robinson III 0-1, B.Brown 0-1, Galloway 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 39 (Antetokounmpo 8), Detroit 39 (Drummond 13). Assists—Milwaukee 32 (Antetokounmpo 11), Detroit 29 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 15, Detroit 14. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Lopez, Detroit coach Dwane Casey. A—14,187 (20,491).
Bulls 122, Nets 117
CHICAGO (117)
Selden 3-7 0-0 6, Markkanen 6-15 3-4 18, Lopez 1-7 2-4 4, Dunn 6-10 1-1 15, LaVine 11-20 3-4 26, Parker 10-15 1-2 22, Portis 5-8 2-2 12, Harrison 3-5 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 1-5 2-2 4, Blakeney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-94 14-19 117.
BROOKLYN (122)
Kurucs 2-11 2-2 6, Graham 1-6 1-2 3, Allen 2-4 3-4 7, Russell 10-22 8-10 30, Harris 5-11 5-5 17, Hollis-Jefferson 7-10 3-6 18, Carroll 4-9 3-5 11, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Napier 8-17 3-6 24. Totals 42-94 28-40 122.
Chicago;19;35;25;38;—;117
Brooklyn;20;30;33;39;—;122
3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-28 (Markkanen 3-7, Dunn 2-3, Harrison 2-4, Parker 1-3, LaVine 1-4, Lopez 0-1, Portis 0-1, Selden 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-3), Brooklyn 10-35 (Napier 5-10, Harris 2-7, Russell 2-8, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2, Carroll 0-1, Graham 0-2, Kurucs 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 50 (Markkanen 19), Brooklyn 43 (Allen 8). Assists—Chicago 17 (LaVine 5), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 29, Brooklyn 21. Technicals—Chicago coach Jim Boylen, Hollis-Jefferson. A—12,726 (17,732).
Thunder 126, Magic 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (126)
George 14-24 7-9 37, Jera.Grant 8-17 0-0 18, Noel 6-10 0-0 12, Westbrook 7-12 8-12 23, Diallo 3-5 1-1 7, Nader 2-6 0-0 5, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Schroder 8-11 3-4 21, Abrines 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 49-91 19-26 126.
ORLANDO (117)
Isaac 4-8 2-2 11, Gordon 6-19 2-2 16, Vucevic 12-20 2-2 27, Augustin 3-10 3-3 11, Fournier 7-14 1-2 17, Bamba 3-5 2-2 9, Jeri.Grant 2-4 1-1 5, Simmons 1-6 2-4 5, Ross 6-16 0-0 16. Totals 44-102 15-18 117.
Oklahoma City;32;37;22;35;—;126
Orlando;35;28;31;23;—;117
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 9-21 (Schroder 2-2, Jera.Grant 2-4, George 2-5, Westbrook 1-2, Abrines 1-2, Nader 1-3, Patterson 0-3), Orlando 14-41 (Ross 4-10, Augustin 2-5, Fournier 2-6, Gordon 2-9, Vucevic 1-2, Bamba 1-2, Isaac 1-3, Simmons 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 43 (Westbrook 14), Orlando 53 (Vucevic 11). Assists—Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 14), Orlando 26 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 16, Orlando 18. Technical—Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A—16,341 (18,846).
Cavaliers 116, Wizards 113
WASHINGTON (113)
Green 4-6 0-0 9, Ariza 5-11 0-0 13, Bryant 1-5 2-2 5, Satoransky 2-8 1-2 5, Beal 10-20 8-9 31, Porter Jr. 5-12 0-0 11, Dekker 3-5 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-4 2-5 6, Mahinmi 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 0-2 0-0 0, Payton II 5-8 0-0 11, McRae 5-5 3-3 15. Totals 42-87 17-23 113.
CLEVELAND (116)
Hood 3-7 0-0 7, Osman 10-16 2-8 26, Zizic 6-10 0-0 12, Sexton 4-13 4-6 12, Burks 3-7 1-2 8, Nance Jr. 6-8 1-2 13, Adel 0-2 0-0 0, Dellavedova 3-6 1-2 10, Clarkson 10-15 2-4 28. Totals 45-84 11-24 116.
Washington;24;23;22;44;—;113
Cleveland;26;27;35;28;—;116
3-Point Goals—Washington 12-36 (Ariza 3-8, Beal 3-9, McRae 2-2, Payton II 1-2, Bryant 1-2, Green 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-5, Dekker 0-1, Satoransky 0-1, Randle 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-2), Cleveland 15-34 (Clarkson 6-8, Osman 4-8, Dellavedova 3-5, Hood 1-3, Burks 1-4, Adel 0-1, Sexton 0-5). Fouled Out—Mahinmi. Rebounds—Washington 36 (Bryant 8), Cleveland 48 (Zizic 12). Assists—Washington 31 (Beal, Satoransky 7), Cleveland 30 (Burks 9). Total Fouls—Washington 22, Cleveland 21. A—19,432 (20,562).
Pelicans 121, Rockets 116
NEW ORLEANS (121)
Miller 5-13 1-1 14, Hill 3-5 2-2 9, Okafor 11-15 5-5 27, Jackson 4-11 2-2 10, Holiday 6-18 5-5 19, Johnson 2-4 1-3 5, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Frazier 3-4 4-5 10, Williams 4-7 0-2 8, I.Clark 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 46-90 20-25 121.
HOUSTON (116)
Gordon 6-14 1-2 17, Tucker 3-12 1-2 9, Faried 8-17 3-4 19, Paul 4-9 1-2 10, Harden 11-32 9-10 37, Ennis III 3-5 0-0 9, Nene 0-0 2-4 2, Rivers 3-7 0-0 8, Green 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 40-101 17-24 116.
New Orleans;28;31;35;27;—;121
Houston;35;31;25;25;—;116
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 9-31 (I.Clark 3-6, Miller 3-11, Holiday 2-6, Hill 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-4), Houston 19-56 (Harden 6-18, Gordon 4-12, Ennis III 3-4, Rivers 2-6, Tucker 2-9, Green 1-2, Paul 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 55 (Williams 16), Houston 45 (Faried, Harden 11). Assists—New Orleans 27 (Frazier 10), Houston 22 (Paul 9). Total Fouls—New Orleans 17, Houston 20. A—18,055 (18,500).
Spurs 126, Suns 124
PHOENIX (124)
Bridges 7-9 0-1 17, Jackson 6-14 0-0 14, Holmes 4-6 2-4 10, Okobo 2-4 0-0 5, Booker 14-19 7-7 38, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Oubre Jr. 5-14 3-3 14, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 8-12 3-4 22, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-80 15-19 124.
SAN ANTONIO (126)
Gay 7-17 2-2 16, Bertans 6-14 1-1 18, Aldridge 10-15 9-10 29, Forbes 5-11 0-0 12, White 6-15 3-4 15, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, Gasol 0-1 1-2 1, Mills 4-9 0-0 12, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 6-14 1-1 17. Totals 47-100 17-20 126.
Phoenix;33;34;24;33;—;124
San Antonio;33;37;26;30;—;126
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-29 (Bridges 3-5, Crawford 3-5, Booker 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Okobo 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6), San Antonio 15-34 (Bertans 5-12, Belinelli 4-7, Mills 4-8, Forbes 2-6, White 0-1). Fouled Out—Holmes. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Oubre Jr. 7), San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 14). Assists—Phoenix 26 (Booker, Crawford 7), San Antonio 30 (Gay 6). Total Fouls—Phoenix 22, San Antonio 15. Technical—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A—18,121 (18,581).
