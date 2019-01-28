Warriors 132, Pacers 100
GOLDEN STATE (132)
Durant 7-21 1-1 16, Bell 4-5 0-0 8, Cousins 7-12 7-9 22, Curry 10-13 0-0 26, Thompson 7-16 0-1 16, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Derrickson 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 6-7 3-3 15, Cook 3-8 0-0 7, Livingston 2-3 0-0 4, Iguodala 2-2 2-2 6, Lee 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 53-98 13-16 132.
INDIANA (100)
Bogdanovic 5-13 2-2 15, Young 5-10 0-0 11, Turner 7-12 2-2 16, Collison 5-9 1-2 13, Sumner 1-10 0-0 2, McDermott 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 3-8 0-0 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Leaf 4-7 0-1 8, O'Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph 2-6 2-2 6, Holiday 4-8 0-0 12, Reed 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-94 8-10 100.
Golden State;40;29;32;31;—;132
Indiana;22;26;31;21;—;100
3-Point Goals—Golden State 13-31 (Curry 6-8, Thompson 2-6, Lee 1-2, Cousins 1-2, Derrickson 1-4, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-5), Indiana 12-30 (Holiday 4-5, Bogdanovic 3-6, Collison 2-3, Reed 1-1, McDermott 1-3, Young 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Leaf 0-1, Turner 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Sumner 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 48 (Cook, Iguodala, Curry, Cousins 6), Indiana 38 (Young 7). Assists—Golden State 39 (Iguodala 8), Indiana 28 (Collison 8). Total Fouls—Golden State 19, Indiana 18. Technicals—Bell, Indiana coach Dan Burke. A—17,923 (20,000).
Hornets 101, Knicks 92
NEW YORK (92)
Knox 7-16 2-3 19, Thomas 1-5 3-4 5, Vonleh 2-7 1-2 5, Burke 4-11 0-0 9, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 1-2 17, Hezonja 4-11 1-2 9, Robinson 4-5 2-4 10, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Trier 0-7 7-8 7, Dotson 1-3 0-1 3. Totals 34-85 17-26 92.
CHARLOTTE (101)
Batum 2-6 1-2 6, Williams 3-12 0-0 7, Biyombo 2-3 2-2 6, Walker 5-16 2-2 14, Lamb 6-12 2-2 15, Bridges 4-5 2-3 11, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-4 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-12 1-2 11, Parker 6-13 2-3 15, Monk 5-12 0-0 14. Totals 39-95 12-16 101.
New York;24;29;18;21;—;92
Charlotte;30;24;17;30;—;101
3-Point Goals—New York 7-23 (Knox 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-4, Dotson 1-1, Burke 1-2, Allen 0-1, Hezonja 0-2, Trier 0-3, Thomas 0-3, Vonleh 0-3), Charlotte 11-34 (Monk 4-7, Walker 2-6, Bridges 1-1, Parker 1-3, Batum 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Williams 1-8, Hernangomez 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1). Fouled Out—Kidd-Gilchrist. Rebounds—New York 45 (Vonleh 12), Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 11). Assists—New York 19 (Hardaway Jr. 4), Charlotte 25 (Walker 5). Total Fouls—New York 15, Charlotte 20. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second) 2, Williams. A—13,963 (19,077).
Celtics 112, Nets 104
BROOKLYN (104)
Kurucs 1-9 2-2 5, Hollis-Jefferson 7-19 0-0 14, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Russell 10-20 1-1 25, Harris 2-8 0-0 5, Creek 2-5 2-2 6, Carroll 4-10 2-3 12, Davis 3-5 2-2 8, Napier 6-16 4-6 20, Pinson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 39-103 13-16 104.
BOSTON (112)
Tatum 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 6-13 2-2 15, Horford 6-11 2-2 14, Rozier 6-15 0-0 14, Smart 7-15 3-4 21, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Hayward 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 9-16 0-0 21, Baynes 6-11 2-2 16, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-100 9-10 112.
Brooklyn;26;24;38;16;—;104
Boston;32;28;29;23;—;112
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 13-34 (Russell 4-8, Napier 4-8, Carroll 2-5, Kurucs 1-3, Pinson 1-4, Harris 1-4, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1), Boston 13-40 (Smart 4-10, Brown 3-5, Baynes 2-5, Rozier 2-8, Wanamaker 1-1, Morris 1-4, Horford 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Hayward 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 48 (Davis 11), Boston 52 (Horford 11). Assists—Brooklyn 20 (Napier 5), Boston 29 (Smart, Rozier 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 20, Boston 16. Technicals—Horford. A—18,624 (18,624).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.