Raptors 120, Kings 105
SACRAMENTO (105)
Bogdanovic 6-15 3-4 16, Bagley III 10-20 2-2 22, Cauley-Stein 4-5 2-2 10, Ferrell 4-13 0-0 10, Hield 5-14 3-3 15, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Giles III 4-8 3-6 11, Koufos 2-3 1-2 5, Mason 1-3 0-0 2, McLemore 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 105.
TORONTO (120)
Green 2-8 0-0 6, Siakam 8-14 1-1 18, Ibaka 5-13 5-6 15, Lowry 6-15 3-3 19, VanVleet 6-10 4-5 19, Powell 4-7 2-5 11, Miles 5-7 1-2 15, Boucher 2-4 4-4 8, Monroe 0-4 0-4 0, Wright 2-6 4-5 9, Loyd 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 24-35 120.
Sacramento;34;22;22;27;—;105
Toronto;29;31;28;32;—;120
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 7-21 (McLemore 2-2, Ferrell 2-5, Hield 2-6, Bogdanovic 1-4, Bagley III 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Toronto 16-40 (Miles 4-5, Lowry 4-9, VanVleet 3-6, Green 2-6, Powell 1-2, Wright 1-2, Siakam 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Boucher 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 43 (Bagley III 11), Toronto 46 (Ibaka 10). Assists—Sacramento 29 (Bogdanovic 9), Toronto 25 (Lowry 9). Total Fouls—Sacramento 27, Toronto 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).
Thunder 123, Trail Blazers 114
PORTLAND (114)
Harkless 0-4 0-0 0, Aminu 1-7 2-4 4, Nurkic 9-17 4-6 22, Lillard 12-24 8-8 34, McCollum 11-23 2-2 31, Layman 2-7 0-0 4, Leonard 3-5 2-2 9, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 43-95 18-22 114.
OKLAHOMA CITY (123)
George 10-21 13-15 36, Grant 4-8 1-2 11, Adams 7-12 0-0 14, Westbrook 9-20 10-12 29, Ferguson 6-8 0-0 14, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-2 0-0 6, Schroder 5-13 2-4 13. Totals 43-85 26-33 123.
Portland;25;30;32;27;—;114
Oklahoma City;25;37;31;30;—;123
3-Point Goals—Portland 10-36 (McCollum 7-12, Lillard 2-10, Leonard 1-3, Curry 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Layman 0-4, Aminu 0-5), Oklahoma City 11-23 (George 3-6, Grant 2-2, Patterson 2-2, Ferguson 2-4, Westbrook 1-4, Schroder 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 52 (Nurkic 15), Oklahoma City 37 (Westbrook 10). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 8), Oklahoma City 26 (Westbrook 14). Total Fouls—Portland 20, Oklahoma City 20. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A—18,203 (18,203).
Timberwolves 118, Suns 91
MINNESOTA (118)
Wiggins 7-18 2-4 17, Gibson 4-7 5-7 13, Towns 10-15 3-5 25, Rose 3-9 0-0 6, Okogie 7-11 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 1-2 0-0 2, Deng 2-6 0-0 4, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 3, Saric 2-9 0-0 5, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Bayless 5-16 0-0 14, Terrell 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-103 13-19 118.
PHOENIX (91)
Bridges 3-11 0-0 7, Warren 2-2 0-0 4, Bender 5-10 2-5 13, Melton 2-6 0-0 4, Booker 6-11 2-2 14, Jackson 10-18 5-9 27, Oubre Jr. 5-10 1-2 13, Acy 1-4 0-0 2, Okobo 0-4 0-0 0, Crawford 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-87 10-18 91.
Minnesota;32;32;29;25;—;118
Phoenix;27;22;22;20;—;91
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 15-42 (Okogie 4-7, Bayless 4-11, Towns 2-4, Terrell 1-1, Williams 1-1, Tolliver 1-3, Saric 1-4, Wiggins 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Deng 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Rose 0-3), Phoenix 7-34 (Jackson 2-4, Oubre Jr. 2-7, Bender 1-4, Daniels 1-4, Bridges 1-6, Booker 0-1, Melton 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Okobo 0-2, Acy 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 64 (Towns 18), Phoenix 34 (Jackson, Bender 10). Assists—Minnesota 30 (Towns, Bayless 7), Phoenix 23 (Crawford, Booker, Bridges 4). Total Fouls—Minnesota 18, Phoenix 17. Technicals—Dieng, Booker 2. Ejected—Dieng, Booker. A—14,460 (18,422).
Mavericks 106, Clippers 98
L.A. CLIPPERS (98)
Bradley 5-11 2-2 15, T.Harris 1-9 6-6 9, Harrell 4-7 3-4 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-14 0-0 8, Beverley 6-14 1-3 16, Scott 3-7 0-0 7, Motley 2-5 3-4 7, Gortat 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Wallace 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 5-16 4-4 15, Thornwell 1-1 1-4 3. Totals 33-91 22-29 98.
DALLAS (106)
Matthews 3-9 2-5 9, Barnes 7-14 3-4 20, Jordan 6-8 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 6-17 4-4 17, Doncic 5-15 7-10 17, Finney-Smith 1-1 2-2 5, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Kleber 1-2 0-0 2, Nowitzki 3-6 0-0 8, D.Harris 5-8 1-2 13, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 20-29 106.
L.A. Clippers;29;27;17;25;—;98
Dallas;26;32;20;28;—;106
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 10-36 (Bradley 3-6, Beverley 3-10, Robinson 1-2, Scott 1-4, Williams 1-6, T.Harris 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Dallas 10-34 (Barnes 3-5, Nowitzki 2-4, D.Harris 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-1, Matthews 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-6, Kleber 0-1, Doncic 0-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 41 (Beverley 9), Dallas 48 (Jordan 16). Assists—L.A. Clippers 19 (Williams, T.Harris 4), Dallas 21 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 26, Dallas 25. A—19,466 (19,200).
