Hawks 121, Bulls 101
ATLANTA (121)
Prince 6-10 0-0 15, Collins 14-16 3-3 35, Dedmon 6-9 1-1 14, Young 1-12 2-2 5, Bembry 1-4 0-0 2, Spellman 3-6 1-2 8, Len 4-10 6-7 14, Lin 6-10 1-3 15, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-7 2-3 7, Hamilton 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 45-90 16-21 121.
CHICAGO (101)
Hutchison 3-5 0-0 6, Markkanen 8-16 3-3 22, Lopez 2-2 1-2 5, Dunn 5-11 5-6 16, LaVine 6-15 9-10 23, Portis 3-12 2-2 9, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 2-9 3-3 7, Blakeney 1-1 0-0 2, Selden 5-6 0-1 11. Totals 35-79 23-27 101.
Atlanta;42;24;32;23;—;121
Chicago;25;35;23;18;—;101
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 15-40 (Collins 4-4, Prince 3-7, Hamilton 2-4, Lin 2-4, Spellman 1-3, Dedmon 1-4, Anderson 1-6, Young 1-7, Dorsey 0-1), Chicago 8-26 (Markkanen 3-8, LaVine 2-6, Dunn 1-2, Selden 1-2, Portis 1-4, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Harrison 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 51 (Len 10), Chicago 37 (Hutchison, Portis 7). Assists—Atlanta 31 (Young 12), Chicago 20 (LaVine 4). Total Fouls—Atlanta 20, Chicago 21. Technical—Lopez. A—18,223 (20,917).
Celtics 125, Cavaliers 103
CLEVELAND (103)
Hood 1-9 0-0 3, Osman 8-11 3-4 25, Zizic 9-17 1-3 19, Sexton 6-14 2-4 16, Burks 3-8 3-4 10, Blossomgame 2-4 0-0 5, Adel 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 1-5 0-0 2, Dellavedova 2-3 3-3 7, Payne 0-1 2-2 2, Clarkson 6-14 0-0 14. Totals 38-86 14-20 103.
BOSTON (125)
Tatum 8-17 1-1 17, Morris 5-12 0-0 11, Baynes 1-4 0-0 2, Rozier 9-13 4-4 26, Smart 2-7 3-3 9, Hayward 6-9 6-7 18, Brown 8-12 5-6 23, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 1-3 0-0 2, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Wanamaker 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 46-86 21-23 125.
Cleveland;30;20;30;23;—;103
Boston;27;38;27;33;—;125
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 13-30 (Osman 6-7, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-9, Blossomgame 1-2, Burks 1-2, Hood 1-3, Dellavedova 0-1, Frye 0-2), Boston 12-25 (Rozier 4-5, Wanamaker 3-4, Brown 2-3, Smart 2-6, Morris 1-5, Hayward 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 43 (Burks 9), Boston 43 (Baynes, Rozier 8). Assists—Cleveland 20 (Burks 6), Boston 26 (Rozier 6). Total Fouls—Cleveland 18, Boston 20. Technical—Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). A—18,624 (18,624).
Pacers 110, Raptors 106
TORONTO (106)
Green 3-9 2-2 10, Siakam 5-16 5-5 16, Ibaka 11-19 1-1 23, Lowry 6-13 5-6 20, VanVleet 5-14 2-2 14, Powell 4-9 1-2 12, Miles 2-6 1-1 6, Monroe 0-0 1-4 1, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 18-23 106.
INDIANA (110)
Bogdanovic 5-11 4-5 16, Young 10-19 1-1 23, Turner 5-13 2-2 13, Collison 5-13 7-8 17, Oladipo 2-4 0-0 4, McDermott 3-7 0-0 7, Sabonis 4-5 3-5 12, O'Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 3-10 0-0 7, Evans 3-10 4-4 11. Totals 40-92 21-25 110.
Toronto;16;31;28;31;—;106
Indiana;24;35;25;26;—;110
3-Point Goals—Toronto 12-39 (Powell 3-6, Lowry 3-7, VanVleet 2-6, Green 2-8, Siakam 1-4, Miles 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ibaka 0-2), Indiana 9-26 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Young 2-4, Sabonis 1-1, Turner 1-2, Evans 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Joseph 1-4, Oladipo 0-1, Collison 0-3). Fouled Out—Lowry. Rebounds—Toronto 45 (Ibaka 11), Indiana 48 (Young 15). Assists—Toronto 28 (Lowry 7), Indiana 27 (Collison 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 22, Indiana 23. Technical—Lowry. A—16,879 (20,000).
Hornets 118, Grizzlies 107
CHARLOTTE (118)
Batum 6-9 2-2 18, Williams 4-11 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-5 5-7 9, Walker 9-17 1-2 22, Lamb 5-9 6-7 17, Bridges 1-1 0-0 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-3 5-6 5, Hernangomez 3-4 2-3 8, Parker 7-11 3-4 17, Monk 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-77 24-31 118.
MEMPHIS (107)
Temple 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson Jr. 4-9 6-6 15, Gasol 8-15 4-5 22, Conley 10-17 9-9 31, Holiday 4-11 0-0 10, Casspi 2-4 0-0 4, Rabb 0-1 0-0 0, Green 5-10 3-4 14, Mack 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-81 22-24 107.
Charlotte;23;35;28;32;—;118
Memphis;22;32;22;31;—;107
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 12-30 (Batum 4-6, Walker 3-7, Williams 3-9, Monk 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Parker 0-1), Memphis 9-31 (Conley 2-5, Gasol 2-6, Holiday 2-8, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Green 1-3, Temple 1-4, Carter 0-1, Mack 0-2). Fouled Out—Green, Biyombo. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Biyombo 10), Memphis 38 (Gasol 17). Assists—Charlotte 23 (Walker 7), Memphis 25 (Gasol 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, Memphis 25. A—12,863 (18,119).
Pistons 98, Pelicans 94
DETROIT (98)
Bullock 2-12 0-0 5, Griffin 14-28 5-6 37, Pachulia 3-6 2-4 8, R.Jackson 6-11 1-2 17, Brown 1-4 1-2 4, S.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Leuer 5-6 1-2 11, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Calderon 1-2 0-0 3, Galloway 3-11 0-0 8, Kennard 1-6 3-3 5. Totals 36-89 13-19 98.
NEW ORLEANS (94)
Moore 2-5 1-1 5, Randle 6-14 1-1 13, Okafor 8-13 1-5 17, Payton 1-7 0-0 2, Holiday 14-24 1-2 29, Miller 3-10 0-0 9, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Mirotic 4-12 0-0 11, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, F.Jackson 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 42-91 4-9 94.
Detroit;31;26;22;19;—;98
New Orleans;28;19;23;24;—;94
3-Point Goals—Detroit 13-39 (R.Jackson 4-7, Griffin 4-9, Galloway 2-8, Brown 1-1, Calderon 1-2, Bullock 1-8, S.Johnson 0-1, Kennard 0-3), New Orleans 6-22 (Mirotic 3-6, Miller 3-9, F.Jackson 0-1, Moore 0-1, Randle 0-1, Holiday 0-2, Payton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 49 (Pachulia 10), New Orleans 49 (Randle 13). Assists—Detroit 24 (Griffin 7), New Orleans 20 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 15, New Orleans 18. A—18,181 (16,867).
Nets 114, Magic 110
ORLANDO (110)
Gordon 5-9 0-0 10, Isaac 5-12 2-2 16, Vucevic 9-20 2-2 21, Augustin 5-11 7-7 19, Fournier 4-11 1-3 9, Bamba 2-4 2-2 7, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 3-12 2-2 9, Simmons 4-5 4-6 13, Grant 1-5 3-4 6. Totals 38-89 23-28 110.
BROOKLYN (114)
Kurucs 6-9 1-2 13, Graham 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 3-7 0-0 6, Russell 9-21 4-5 25, Harris 5-10 2-2 13, Hollis-Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Carroll 6-13 4-6 19, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 10-17 7-8 29, Napier 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-90 18-23 114.
Orlando;25;31;30;24;—;110
Brooklyn;26;30;33;25;—;114
3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-34 (Isaac 4-7, Augustin 2-5, Simmons 1-1, Bamba 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Grant 1-4, Ross 1-8, Gordon 0-1, Fournier 0-3), Brooklyn 10-32 (Carroll 3-7, Russell 3-8, Dinwiddie 2-8, Graham 1-3, Harris 1-4, Allen 0-1, Kurucs 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 42 (Vucevic 14), Brooklyn 45 (Allen 11). Assists—Orlando 22 (Augustin 6), Brooklyn 20 (Russell 10). Total Fouls—Orlando 19, Brooklyn 22. A—13,185 (17,732).
Rockets 114, Knicks 110
HOUSTON (114)
Gordon 8-15 1-3 20, Tucker 1-5 0-0 3, Faried 5-11 1-4 11, Rivers 2-7 0-0 4, Harden 17-38 22-25 61, Ennis III 2-5 3-4 8, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 37-90 29-38 114.
NEW YORK (110)
Knox 4-15 2-4 12, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2, Vonleh 4-7 2-4 10, Mudiay 4-9 5-6 14, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 5-5 21, Robinson 5-5 2-2 12, Ntilikina 0-5 0-0 0, Trier 12-18 5-5 31, Dotson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 37-81 25-30 110.
Houston;28;30;30;26;—;114
New York;31;32;15;32;—;110
3-Point Goals—Houston 11-44 (Harden 5-20, Gordon 3-5, Tucker 1-4, Ennis III 1-4, Green 1-5, Clark 0-1, Faried 0-2, Rivers 0-3), New York 11-30 (Hardaway Jr. 4-8, Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-4, Knox 2-8, Mudiay 1-4, Ntilikina 0-2). Fouled Out—Robinson. Rebounds—Houston 44 (Harden 15), New York 48 (Trier, Vonleh 10). Assists—Houston 10 (Harden, Rivers 4), New York 15 (Ntilikina 6). Total Fouls—Houston 25, New York 23. Technicals—New York coach David Fizdale 2. A—18,819 (19,812).
Clippers 111, Heat 99
L.A. CLIPPERS (111)
Bradley 5-11 0-0 12, Harris 12-19 5-5 31, Gortat 5-9 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-10 0-0 10, Beverley 1-5 2-2 4, Motley 3-6 1-2 7, Harrell 6-7 4-8 16, J.Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 5-12 2-4 13, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-85 14-21 111.
MIAMI (99)
T.Johnson 5-11 4-6 15, J.Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Whiteside 10-13 2-5 22, Winslow 5-10 0-0 11, Richardson 5-15 4-5 17, Jones Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Adebayo 4-5 0-0 8, Waiters 3-9 1-2 9, Wade 6-14 1-2 13. Totals 39-83 13-22 99.
L.A. Clippers;27;27;23;34;—;111
Miami;31;23;18;27;—;99
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 7-22 (Harris 2-4, J.Robinson 2-4, Bradley 2-6, Williams 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Beverley 0-3), Miami 8-28 (Richardson 3-9, Waiters 2-6, J.Johnson 1-2, Winslow 1-3, T.Johnson 1-6, Wade 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 41 (Gortat 8), Miami 40 (Whiteside 16). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams, Harris 6), Miami 23 (T.Johnson, Richardson 5). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 20, Miami 19. Technical—Beverley, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
76ers 122, Spurs 120
SAN ANTONIO (120)
DeRozan 12-19 2-3 26, Gay 7-11 3-3 17, Aldridge 5-12 2-2 13, Forbes 5-9 0-0 14, White 6-9 2-2 15, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 6-10 2-3 17, Belinelli 5-9 2-2 16. Totals 47-82 13-15 120.
PHILADELPHIA (122)
Brewer 3-7 1-2 9, Chandler 2-6 0-0 6, Embiid 13-28 5-6 33, Simmons 9-14 3-4 21, Redick 6-16 1-1 19, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, Bolden 3-6 0-0 7, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Shamet 5-7 1-1 14. Totals 47-93 11-14 122.
San Antonio;35;29;32;24;—;120
Philadelphia;34;33;29;26;—;122
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 13-27 (Forbes 4-6, Belinelli 4-7, Mills 3-7, Aldridge 1-1, White 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Gay 0-2), Philadelphia 17-36 (Redick 6-13, Shamet 3-5, Brewer 2-3, Embiid 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Muscala 1-2, Bolden 1-3, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 36 (DeRozan 9), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 19). Assists—San Antonio 24 (Aldridge 6), Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 15). Total Fouls—San Antonio 15, Philadelphia 14. A—20,339 (20,478).
