(WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS)
Celtics 116, Bucks 105
MILWAUKEE (105)
Middleton 10-15 3-3 26, G.Antetokounmpo 8-13 6-10 22, B.Lopez 2-8 5-6 10, Bledsoe 3-8 0-3 7, Matthews 1-8 0-0 3, Ilyasova 3-4 0-0 7, R.Lopez 1-3 0-0 3, Hill 5-9 0-0 12, Connaughton 2-8 0-0 6, Korver 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 38-82 15-24 105.
BOSTON (116)
Tatum 10-22 1-2 25, Hayward 9-17 0-0 21, Theis 5-8 0-0 11, Walker 7-19 14-15 32, Smart 7-16 0-0 19, Ojeleye 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 1-2 1, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 17-21 116.
Milwaukee;34;24;18;29;—;105
Boston;19;23;38;36;—;116
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-45 (Middleton 3-6, Korver 2-5, Hill 2-5, Connaughton 2-6, Ilyasova 1-2, R.Lopez 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, B.Lopez 1-5, Matthews 1-7, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2), Boston 17-41 (Smart 5-11, Tatum 4-7, Walker 4-11, Hayward 3-6, Theis 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Boston 45 (Hayward 10). Assists—Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 5), Boston 25 (Hayward 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 21, Boston 20. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Delay of game), G.Antetokounmpo, Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Smart. A—18,624 (18,624).
Cavaliers 117, Bulls 111
CHICAGO (111)
O.Porter Jr. 5-10 4-5 15, Markkanen 4-12 6-8 16, Carter Jr. 5-8 5-6 15, Satoransky 2-5 2-2 8, LaVine 6-14 0-0 16, Young 6-14 0-0 14, Kornet 4-6 0-0 9, Arcidiacono 0-2 2-2 2, White 3-12 0-0 8, Dunn 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-90 19-23 111.
CLEVELAND (117)
Osman 4-6 0-0 12, Love 6-10 4-5 17, Thompson 11-19 1-3 23, Garland 4-11 0-0 9, Sexton 7-12 3-4 18, Nance Jr. 3-9 5-6 12, Clarkson 4-6 8-9 17, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, K.Porter Jr. 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 41-78 25-31 117.
Chicago;26;27;29;29;—;111
Cleveland;25;25;30;37;—;117
3-Point Goals—Chicago 14-39 (LaVine 4-8, Satoransky 2-2, Markkanen 2-6, White 2-7, Young 2-7, O.Porter Jr. 1-2, Kornet 1-2, Carter Jr. 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2, Dunn 0-2), Cleveland 10-24 (Osman 4-5, Clarkson 1-1, K.Porter Jr. 1-2, Love 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Garland 1-4, Dellavedova 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 32 (Carter Jr., Markkanen 8), Cleveland 47 (Love 20). Assists—Chicago 25 (Satoransky 8), Cleveland 25 (Love 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, Cleveland 21. A—17,595 (20,562).
